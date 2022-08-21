IEA leader appoints new acting minister of agriculture

(Last Updated On: August 21, 2022)

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Haibatullah Akhundzada, announced in a decree Sunday the appointment of Ataullah Omari, former deputy defense minister, as new acting minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock.

Abdul Rahman Rashid, former minister of agriculture, will now serve as deputy minister of refugees and repatriation.

According to the decree, Mullah Abdul Qayoum Zakir, former deputy defense minister, has been appointed as general military commander for Panjshir province and Andarab region in Baghlan province.

Mullah Mohammad Tayeb Haqqani has been appointed as police chief of Panjshir province

The decree has also announced the appointment of Mullah Mohammad Khan Dawat, former governor of Uruzgan, as new governor of Paktia. Mohammad Ali Jan, former governor of Paktia, has been appointed as governor of Uruzgan.