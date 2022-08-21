Latest News
India delivers 10th consignment of medical aid to Afghanistan
India on Saturday delivered the 10th batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan, India’s foreign ministry said.
The consignment, which is part of India’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan program, was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.
India has so far supplied 32 tons of medical assistance in ten batches to Afghanistan. The assistance includes essential life-saving medicines, anti-TB medicines, and 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine among other essential pharmaceutical products.
Latest News
IEA leader appoints new acting minister of agriculture
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Haibatullah Akhundzada, announced in a decree Sunday the appointment of Ataullah Omari, former deputy defense minister, as new acting minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock.
Abdul Rahman Rashid, former minister of agriculture, will now serve as deputy minister of refugees and repatriation.
According to the decree, Mullah Abdul Qayoum Zakir, former deputy defense minister, has been appointed as general military commander for Panjshir province and Andarab region in Baghlan province.
Mullah Mohammad Tayeb Haqqani has been appointed as police chief of Panjshir province
The decree has also announced the appointment of Mullah Mohammad Khan Dawat, former governor of Uruzgan, as new governor of Paktia. Mohammad Ali Jan, former governor of Paktia, has been appointed as governor of Uruzgan.
Latest News
CASA-1000 power line project suspended
The CASA-1000, a $1.2 billion project to build a power line between Central Asia and South Asia has been suspended due to the economic and humanitarian crises in Afghanistan.
The project aims to allow Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan which have an extensive network of hydroelectric power plants to sell excess energy to Afghanistan and Pakistan in the summer months.
Faizali Samiyev, the head of the Tajik project implementation office, said work on the project, originally scheduled to be completed next year, continued in three countries, but not in Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
Funding for the CASA-1000 project – which was designed to provide Pakistan with 1,000 megawatts (MW) of power and Afghanistan with 300 MW – has been suspended, Samiyev said.
“(We hope that) contacts will be established with the Afghan side and ways to implement the project will be worked out,” he said.
Abdul Latif Nazari, Afghanistan’s deputy minister of economy, said that the government will pave the way for the implementation of CASA-1000 project in Afghanistan.
The World Bank, a key CASA-1000 backer, continues financing projects in Afghanistan, but is focusing on urgently needed education, agriculture, health and family programmes and is disbursing money through United Nations agencies and international aid groups.
Latest News
UNSC divided over extending IEA travel ban exemptions
The United Nations ended the travel ban exemptions for 13 Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials after failing to reach an agreement on a possible extension. The exemptions were set to expire at midnight on Friday.
Under a 2011 UN Security Council resolution, 135 IEA officials are facing sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans. Of these, 13 were granted exemptions from the travel ban.
Russia and China want to allow all 13 to continue to travel. On the other hand, the US and Western nations want to reduce the number to protest IEA’s record of women’s rights and failure to form an inclusive government, Deutsche Welle reported citing UN diplomats.
Ireland had also objected to the extension, AFP said, citing diplomatic sources.
The latest proposal on the table, put forward by the US, would ban travel for seven of the IEA officials and keep the travel waivers for six others for 90 days with no geographic limits.
If no member of the Council objects by Monday afternoon, it would come into force for three months. In the meantime, the waiver for the 13 currently in place expired at the end of Friday, AP reported.
