MoFA Calls on UNSC not to use sanctions as means of pressure on IEA
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the UN Security Council not to use sanctions and prohibitions as a means of pressure on the IEA.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sunday that according to the Doha Agreement, all restrictions and sanctions against IEA officials should be removed and that the actions of the West will cause a rift between Afghanistan and the West instead of encouraging diplomacy and interaction.
“The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate urges the United Nations Security Council to not to use sanctions as a means of pressure on the [IEA],” said Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, a Deputy Spokesman for MoFA.
“According to the Doha agreement, all restrictions should be removed from the officials of the Islamic Emirate.”
MoFA has warned that the measures of the West against Afghanistan, which are fueled by “some fanatic circles”, will cause Afghanistan to take a tough stance against these actions.
This comes after the UNSC decided against lifting travel bans imposed on IEA officials. But the latest proposal that the United States has put on the table is to allow only six officials of the Islamic Emirate to travel to Qatar for diplomatic reasons.
“Other members said that restrictions and prohibitions should be maintained until the Taliban (EA) rulers change their behavior and to fulfill their commitments and those who want to cancel the bans or extend them should understand that the international community has its own principles and standards that must be respected,” said Ned Price, U.S. State Department spokesman.
In the meantime, the Permanent Representative of China to the UN wants the international community to start a new chapter of relations with the new government of Afghanistan
“I say the most important thing for the international world is that Afghanistan is in the hands of Afghan people; there might be a different view but as we see it the country is at a critical stage, and they have made certain progress in many areas,” said Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China to the UN.
“We hope that the Afghan government will also take decisive actions in fighting against the terrorism; we also hope that with the help of regional countries, there will be more progress for economic development in Afghanistan.”
In 2011, the UN Security Council sanctioned 135 officials of the Islamic Emirate through a resolution, as a result of which their assets were coded and a ban was imposed on their travel. But then the travel ban of 15 senior members of the Islamic Emirate was waived so that they could meet and talk with officials of other countries outside of Afghanistan.
At least 20 dead, 30 injured in Logar floods
Logar provincial officials said Sunday early indications are at least 20 people have died, 30 are injured and four are missing in flash floods in Khushi district.
According to them, more than 3,000 houses, thousands of acres of agricultural land and gardens were also destroyed.
In the meantime, Afghanistan Meteorological Department forecast Sunday the possibility of heavy rains with thunder and lightning storms, flash floods and relatively strong winds in the provinces of Badakhshan, Takhar, Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Kapisa, Panjshir, Baghlan, Parwan, Bamyan, Kabul, Maidan Wardak, Logar, and Paktia.
Khost, Paktika, Ghazni, Zabul, Uruzgan, Daikundi and Kandahar will also likely get heavy rain over the next two days. The weather office said between 15 and 40 mm can be expected.
The Meteorological Department also forecast strong winds, with dust, the speed of which is expected to be between 20 and 60 kilometers per hour in Herat, Farah and Nimroz provinces.
IEA leader appoints new acting minister of agriculture
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Haibatullah Akhundzada, announced in a decree Sunday the appointment of Ataullah Omari, former deputy defense minister, as new acting minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock.
Abdul Rahman Rashid, former minister of agriculture, will now serve as deputy minister of refugees and repatriation.
According to the decree, Mullah Abdul Qayoum Zakir, former deputy defense minister, has been appointed as general military commander for Panjshir province and Andarab region in Baghlan province.
Mullah Mohammad Tayeb Haqqani has been appointed as police chief of Panjshir province
The decree has also announced the appointment of Mullah Mohammad Khan Dawat, former governor of Uruzgan, as new governor of Paktia. Mohammad Ali Jan, former governor of Paktia, has been appointed as governor of Uruzgan.
India delivers 10th consignment of medical aid to Afghanistan
India on Saturday delivered the 10th batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan, India’s foreign ministry said.
The consignment, which is part of India’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan program, was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.
India has so far supplied 32 tons of medical assistance in ten batches to Afghanistan. The assistance includes essential life-saving medicines, anti-TB medicines, and 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine among other essential pharmaceutical products.
