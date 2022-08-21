MoFA Calls on UNSC not to use sanctions as means of pressure on IEA

(Last Updated On: August 21, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the UN Security Council not to use sanctions and prohibitions as a means of pressure on the IEA.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sunday that according to the Doha Agreement, all restrictions and sanctions against IEA officials should be removed and that the actions of the West will cause a rift between Afghanistan and the West instead of encouraging diplomacy and interaction.

“The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate urges the United Nations Security Council to not to use sanctions as a means of pressure on the [IEA],” said Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, a Deputy Spokesman for MoFA.

“According to the Doha agreement, all restrictions should be removed from the officials of the Islamic Emirate.”

MoFA has warned that the measures of the West against Afghanistan, which are fueled by “some fanatic circles”, will cause Afghanistan to take a tough stance against these actions.

This comes after the UNSC decided against lifting travel bans imposed on IEA officials. But the latest proposal that the United States has put on the table is to allow only six officials of the Islamic Emirate to travel to Qatar for diplomatic reasons.

“Other members said that restrictions and prohibitions should be maintained until the Taliban (EA) rulers change their behavior and to fulfill their commitments and those who want to cancel the bans or extend them should understand that the international community has its own principles and standards that must be respected,” said Ned Price, U.S. State Department spokesman.

In the meantime, the Permanent Representative of China to the UN wants the international community to start a new chapter of relations with the new government of Afghanistan

“I say the most important thing for the international world is that Afghanistan is in the hands of Afghan people; there might be a different view but as we see it the country is at a critical stage, and they have made certain progress in many areas,” said Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China to the UN.

“We hope that the Afghan government will also take decisive actions in fighting against the terrorism; we also hope that with the help of regional countries, there will be more progress for economic development in Afghanistan.”

In 2011, the UN Security Council sanctioned 135 officials of the Islamic Emirate through a resolution, as a result of which their assets were coded and a ban was imposed on their travel. But then the travel ban of 15 senior members of the Islamic Emirate was waived so that they could meet and talk with officials of other countries outside of Afghanistan.