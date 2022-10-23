Latest News
IEA leader meets MoD’s intelligence officials
The supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, chaired a meeting with officials from the defense ministry’s intelligence agencies Sunday and called for their cooperation in a number of areas.
“Intelligence is an important organ for the success of a system,” Akhundzada said, adding that it was this that “breaks the back of the enemy and prevents corruption”.
Akhundzada asked the Ministry of Defense’s intelligence officials to be selective when filling vacant posts.
“Hire competent and pious people, because your work is very much about detection and tracking, so use more accuracy; do not treat the non-criminal as a criminal and do not imprison anyone unjustly,” Akhundzada said.
Akhundzada also asked the officials to put more effort into implementing Sharia and to avoid “oppressive laws and practices promoted by previous regimes”.
Akhundzada emphasized the need to clean up the IEA’s ranks; to dismiss unqualified and “unwanted” people, avoid nepotism, regionalism and nationalism.
He called on officials to maintain harmony among themselves and prevent the people from committing unlawful and illegal actions.
Over 350 key figures return to Afghanistan in past year: IEA
The Contact Commission with the Afghan Personalities of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said that at least 370 Afghan personalities have returned to Afghanistan in the past year.
The commission’s spokesman Ahmadullah Wasiq told Bakhtar news agency that since the establishment of the commission, 370 people including ministers, deputies, and members of parliament, national security employees, journalists and prominent political figures have returned to the country.
According to Wasiq, the commission was created based on an order by the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, and that as long as there are Afghans living outside the country, the commission will work to get them home.
“We have announced the contact numbers, anyone who wants to return to the country can make contact through this commission,” Wasiq said.
In response to a question about whether Ashraf Ghani would return, Ahmadullah Wasiq said: “I must say, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has not contacted the commission yet.”
He added that the IEA asked former jihadi leader Amir Mohammad Ismail Khan to stay in the country, but he decided to migrate abroad.
Wasiq says that the Islamic Emirate has given jobs in government to a number of elite and professional people who returned to the country, adding that there is no problem for them to travel abroad.
Wasiq also denied claims that the Islamic Emirate prevented former CEO Abdullah Abdullah from traveling out of the country.
He said: “There are rumors that Abdullah Abdullah does not have the right to travel to any country; While Dr. Abdullah Abdullah traveled abroad several times and returned again.”
He said that journalists who left the country have also been invited to return and that some have come home.
Wasiq once again called on Afghans living outside the country, especially politicians, elite and academics, to stay in Afghanistan and work together with their countrymen to establish a prosperous homeland.
Hanafi says higher education curriculum fails to meet ‘today’s needs’
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) second deputy prime minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said Saturday that the country’s higher education curriculum does not meet today’s needs and cannot be used to solve the country’s problems.
Speaking at an event, to introduce the new minister of higher education, Hanafi said that nothing has been done in terms of improving the higher education curriculum in the last twenty years.
“The higher education curriculum is not reflective of today’s needs and we cannot use it to solve the problems in the country; the Ministry of Higher Education must pay serious attention [to it],” said Hanafi.
Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the former minister of higher education, said at the meeting that Islamic subjects taught at educational institutions were not comprehensive.
The newly appointed minister, Neda Mohammad Nadim, meanwhile said that he would try to improve the education curriculum in the country and emphasized the need to prevent “disturbances” and improve the capacity of the young generation.
“I will do everything to make things better,” said Nadim.
IEA officials also said they would support the private education sector along with public institutions.
UN Special Rapporteur meets Abbas Stanikzai
Richard Bennett, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan along with his delegation met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai Saturday.
At the meeting, Stanekzai called on the United Nations for help in solving economic problems, banking restrictions, treating drug addicts and other similar problems.
Bennett also promised to talk to foreign donors so that poverty can be eradicate in Afghanistan.
