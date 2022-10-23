IEA leader meets MoD’s intelligence officials

(Last Updated On: October 23, 2022)

The supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, chaired a meeting with officials from the defense ministry’s intelligence agencies Sunday and called for their cooperation in a number of areas.

“Intelligence is an important organ for the success of a system,” Akhundzada said, adding that it was this that “breaks the back of the enemy and prevents corruption”.

Akhundzada asked the Ministry of Defense’s intelligence officials to be selective when filling vacant posts.

“Hire competent and pious people, because your work is very much about detection and tracking, so use more accuracy; do not treat the non-criminal as a criminal and do not imprison anyone unjustly,” Akhundzada said.

Akhundzada also asked the officials to put more effort into implementing Sharia and to avoid “oppressive laws and practices promoted by previous regimes”.

Akhundzada emphasized the need to clean up the IEA’s ranks; to dismiss unqualified and “unwanted” people, avoid nepotism, regionalism and nationalism.

He called on officials to maintain harmony among themselves and prevent the people from committing unlawful and illegal actions.