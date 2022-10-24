WFP says 9 out of 10 Afghans do not have enough food

(Last Updated On: October 24, 2022)

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said Sunday that 9 out of 10 people in Afghanistan do not have enough food and that parents are not able to provide their children with healthy meals.

WFP tweeted that so far this year, the organization has reached more than 21 million vulnerable and food-insecure people across the country.

This comes amid repeated calls by the Islamic Emirate to the international community, including to China, to provide help to the people.

Following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) take over, countries like China restarted their humanitarian aid programs to Afghanistan.

In less than two months after the fall of the republic, the Chinese ambassador to Kabul announced that the first humanitarian aid shipment had arrived in Kabul. The Chinese ambassador said the aid package included food and winter clothes.

But the bulk of China’s aid reached Afghanistan in 2022, including aid packages to earthquake victims in Paktia and Paktika provinces.

Chinese and Islamic Emirate officials have repeatedly spoken of improved relations between the two countries, and according to officials, since the establishment of the Islamic Emirate, China has continued to provide assistance to Afghanistan.

China’s ambassador to Kabul, Wang Yu, has said that after last year’s political developments, China pledged 250 million Chinese Yuan in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan is still facing many economic, humanitarian and security problems. China, as a friendly and neighboring country of Afghanistan, pays attention to the problems of the people of this country and is trying to help the people to overcome these problems,” said Wang.

China said that it will increase financial aid to Afghanistan in order to reduce the humanitarian crisis on the back of US sanctions.

Currently, according to Afghan experts, Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves have been illegally blocked by the Biden administration, but China is increasing emergency humanitarian aid work to severely affected Afghan families by donating food and cash.