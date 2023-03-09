IEA pays tribute to women, claims it does not want to make ‘false promises’

(Last Updated On: March 9, 2023)

Maulawi Abdul Kabir, Political Deputy of the Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), congratulated the women of Afghanistan on March 8, International Women’s Day, and said the IEA is trying to provide a safe educational and working environment for women.

On Wednesday, the IEA quoted Kabir in a statement as saying the IEA congratulates all the faithful, dignified and suffering women of Afghanistan on International Women’s Day.

Kabir said: “The blessed religion of Islam sees men and women with the same eye, considers both as two wings of society, respects the dignity of women and invites everyone to respect them and to treat women well.”

He added: “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan gives special rights to women and respects them in the light of Islamic rulings and guidelines, and does not want to deceive women with empty slogans and false promises like in the past and for the sake of getting projects and money to use them as a tool.”

“We have strictly prohibited the forced marriage of widows, treating them badly, punishing them without committing a sin, and similar illegal acts and oppression of women,” read the statement.

Kabir also said: “Islamic Emirate is trying to provide a safe educational environment for women in society as well as at work and business for them, and it is trying to promote women in the framework of Islam and Afghan culture in every field to see themselves and contribute to the development of society.”