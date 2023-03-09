Latest News
IEA pays tribute to women, claims it does not want to make ‘false promises’
Maulawi Abdul Kabir, Political Deputy of the Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), congratulated the women of Afghanistan on March 8, International Women’s Day, and said the IEA is trying to provide a safe educational and working environment for women.
On Wednesday, the IEA quoted Kabir in a statement as saying the IEA congratulates all the faithful, dignified and suffering women of Afghanistan on International Women’s Day.
Kabir said: “The blessed religion of Islam sees men and women with the same eye, considers both as two wings of society, respects the dignity of women and invites everyone to respect them and to treat women well.”
He added: “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan gives special rights to women and respects them in the light of Islamic rulings and guidelines, and does not want to deceive women with empty slogans and false promises like in the past and for the sake of getting projects and money to use them as a tool.”
“We have strictly prohibited the forced marriage of widows, treating them badly, punishing them without committing a sin, and similar illegal acts and oppression of women,” read the statement.
Kabir also said: “Islamic Emirate is trying to provide a safe educational environment for women in society as well as at work and business for them, and it is trying to promote women in the framework of Islam and Afghan culture in every field to see themselves and contribute to the development of society.”
UNAMA chief says two-thirds of Afghan people will need aid this year
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan’s top envoy said on Wednesday that 28 million Afghan people, accounting for two-thirds of the country’s population, will need life-saving humanitarian assistance this year.
Addressing a Security Council meeting, Roza Otunbayeva said the the assistance will cost $4.62 billion and that almost 20 million people are experiencing crisis levels of food insecurity, with six million people just one step away from famine-like conditions.
“Our humanitarian action is challenged by an increasingly complex access and security environment,” said Otunbayeva.
She said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) ban on women working in non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are not the only serious obstacles to reaching vulnerable populations. She also said she feared that “national women staff working for the UN will also be banned.”
Otunbayeva said the ban on women working for NGOs, along with banning women from higher education, will have serious consequences for the Afghan population and for the relationship between the IEA and the international community.
She warned that “funding for Afghanistan is likely to drop” if women were not allowed to work.
IEA seeks to expand ties with Islamic countries
Foreign Minister, Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi said at a meeting with the representative of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) wants to expand ties with the Islamic countries.
According to a statement issued by the foreign ministry, Muttaqi and the OIC’s special representative to Afghanistan Tarip ali Bakheet met in Kandahar to discuss cooperation in the political, economic and social sectors.
Muttaqi was quoted in the statement as saying: “A great opportunity has been developed in Afghanistan and security has been ensured throughout the country.”
Muttaqi hopes that the OIC will support Afghanistan in different areas and play its role in expanding relations between the Islamic Emirate and the Islamic world.
For his part, Tariq Ali Bakheet said several projects will be rolled out in Afghanistan in the near future and that a special delegation will travel to Afghanistan to assess the needs in different sectors and to provide more humanitarian aid to Afghans.
EU delivers 100 tons of medical aid to Afghanistan
An EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight arrived in Kabul on Wednesday carrying a shipment of close to 100 tons of medical supplies and equipment, the European Union said.
“The European Union continues to support the people of Afghanistan. Today’s Humanitarian Air Bridge flight delivers additional vital medicines and medical items that will benefit the Afghan people. The EU Humanitarian Air Bridge helps the United Nations and humanitarian NGOs to keep operating in the country and represents a lifeline to those in need of medical treatment,” EU Chargé d’Affaires in Afghanistan Raffaella Iodice said.
This is the 27th cargo flight from the EU that has arrived since August 2021 to support the people of Afghanistan.
The EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight operations are conducted under the European Humanitarian Response Capacity (EHRC). Funded and operated by the EU Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO), these flights help to fill critical gaps in the EU’s humanitarian and emergency response.
