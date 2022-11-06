Connect with us

IEA rejects Kabulov’s claims of Daesh threat in Afghanistan

Published

4 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: November 6, 2022)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) strongly rejected claims of Daesh activity in Afghanistan and reassured the international community that they will not allow their soil to be used against any country.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday the IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters Afghanistan is the country of Afghans and it is Afghans’ responsibility to maintain peace. He also said that talk of Daesh and others gaining a foothold is “regrettable”.

The remarks come after Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov accused the United States and Britain of being responsible for the growth of the Daesh group in Afghanistan and the uptick in violence across the country.

Kabulov made the comments in an opinion piece published in the Russian daily newspaper Nezavisimaya Gazeta, stating that Washington and London are helping Daesh to cement its foothold in the country.

He added that the US and Britain are also exerting considerable pressure on high-profile IEA figures to distance themselves from Russia and China, before they are targeted in assassination strikes that would be carried out by drones.

“Those who are related to Daesh and seditionists and who want to destabilize this place [Afghanistan] again, are not allowed to be active here at all, and the concerns on this matter from any side are incorrect. Afghanistan will no longer allow their soil to be used against any country,” Mujahid said.

“Some concerns that are expressed to the level of the presidents are regrettable. They should understand the current situation in Afghanistan which is different, safer and more stable compared to previous years,” he added.

Balkh commerce department to establish permanent carpet expo

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 6, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2022)

Balkh Industry and Commerce Department officials say they are working on establishing a permanent carpet expo in the province in order to attract domestic and global trade.

Nasir Ahmad Niazi, Deputy Financial Commissioner of Industry and Commerce, said Sunday that efforts are underway with the Carpet Manufacturers Union to create a permanent carpet expo.

“We should have a market that is a permanent expo for carpets, and we started to establish a carpet expo,”

“The work of this expo has progressed 70% and we have chosen its location,” said Niazi.

The officials of the Carpet Manufacturers Union in the north of Afghanistan meanwhile said that compared to last year, carpet production has increased by 25 percent. 

“Carpet production has increased by 25 percent since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover,” said Mohammad Anwar Rahimi, head of the carpet union.

According to him, a sizeable amount of these hand-woven carpets are smuggled to neighboring countries and then sold to world markets under the name of those countries.

On the other hand, some carpet sellers in Balkh province have expressed concern over the lack of a market for their products.

According to them, while carpet production has increased compared to last year, there is only a small domestic and foreign market.

Hand-woven carpets from the north of Afghanistan always had a good reputation, boasting unique colors and designs which appealed to a global market.

Unknown gunmen kill two mine workers and a security guard in Faryab

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 6, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2022)

Local sources in Faryab province say that unknown gunmen have killed two salt mine workers and a security guard at a mine in Dawlat Abad district.

According to the sources, the incident happened on Saturday night. The armed men then allegedly fled the scene.

Hamidullah Botshekan, spokesman for Faryab police headquarters, confirmed the incident and said that the armed men fled the area but that an investigation is ongoing.

So far no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Mullah Baradar visits Kamal Khan Dam to observe progress

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 6, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Deputy Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar Akhund, said on Friday during a visit to Kamal Khan Dam in Nimroz province that the project was of vital importance to the country.

During his visit, Baradar toured the construction site, along with provincial officials and praised dam managers for their work. He also gave recommendations “to further enhance their operations”.

Kamal Khan Dam is one of the largest dams in the country, which was built in Chahar Barjak district of Nimroz on the Helmand River to control seasonal floods, irrigate agricultural lands and generate electricity.

However, despite construction having been started in 1974, the dam is still incomplete.

The IEA has said that this dam is critical and has vowed to complete construction as soon as possible.

