IEA rejects Kabulov’s claims of Daesh threat in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2022)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) strongly rejected claims of Daesh activity in Afghanistan and reassured the international community that they will not allow their soil to be used against any country.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday the IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters Afghanistan is the country of Afghans and it is Afghans’ responsibility to maintain peace. He also said that talk of Daesh and others gaining a foothold is “regrettable”.

The remarks come after Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov accused the United States and Britain of being responsible for the growth of the Daesh group in Afghanistan and the uptick in violence across the country.

Kabulov made the comments in an opinion piece published in the Russian daily newspaper Nezavisimaya Gazeta, stating that Washington and London are helping Daesh to cement its foothold in the country.

He added that the US and Britain are also exerting considerable pressure on high-profile IEA figures to distance themselves from Russia and China, before they are targeted in assassination strikes that would be carried out by drones.

“Those who are related to Daesh and seditionists and who want to destabilize this place [Afghanistan] again, are not allowed to be active here at all, and the concerns on this matter from any side are incorrect. Afghanistan will no longer allow their soil to be used against any country,” Mujahid said.

“Some concerns that are expressed to the level of the presidents are regrettable. They should understand the current situation in Afghanistan which is different, safer and more stable compared to previous years,” he added.