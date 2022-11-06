Unknown gunmen kill two mine workers and a security guard in Faryab

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has criticized US President Joe Biden for calling Afghanistan a “God-forsaken place” and vowed to rebuild the country without any foreign support.

“Those making such remarks are doing so out of their frustration and envy for Afghanistan,” IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference in Kabul on Saturday.

“There is no need for the cooperation of America and the help of other countries. If they interact with us through the legal channels and legitimate ways, we will respond positively to the interaction, but if they say desperate and complicated things, it is their concern.

“Afghans will continue in the situation they are in and Afghans will make their homeland prosperous by themselves Inshallah,” Mujahid said.

During a speech Friday in California, Biden praised war veterans for serving in Afghanistan, and repeatedly referred to the country as a “God-forsaken” area.

“A lot of you have been to Afghanistan. I’ve been to every part of it. It’s a God-forsaken place — it’s a God-forsaken place,” Biden said.

Biden pulled out all American troops along with NATO allies in August 2021, after two decades of war, which led to the collapse of the former government.

After the IEA swept to power, the US and other Western partners immediately suspended financial assistance to Kabul and imposed sanctions on the new government and froze billions of dollars in foreign reserves.