Mullah Baradar visits Kamal Khan Dam to observe progress

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Deputy Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar Akhund, said on Friday during a visit to Kamal Khan Dam in Nimroz province that the project was of vital importance to the country.

During his visit, Baradar toured the construction site, along with provincial officials and praised dam managers for their work. He also gave recommendations “to further enhance their operations”.

Kamal Khan Dam is one of the largest dams in the country, which was built in Chahar Barjak district of Nimroz on the Helmand River to control seasonal floods, irrigate agricultural lands and generate electricity.

However, despite construction having been started in 1974, the dam is still incomplete.

The IEA has said that this dam is critical and has vowed to complete construction as soon as possible.