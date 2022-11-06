Latest News
Mullah Baradar visits Kamal Khan Dam to observe progress
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Deputy Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar Akhund, said on Friday during a visit to Kamal Khan Dam in Nimroz province that the project was of vital importance to the country.
During his visit, Baradar toured the construction site, along with provincial officials and praised dam managers for their work. He also gave recommendations “to further enhance their operations”.
Kamal Khan Dam is one of the largest dams in the country, which was built in Chahar Barjak district of Nimroz on the Helmand River to control seasonal floods, irrigate agricultural lands and generate electricity.
However, despite construction having been started in 1974, the dam is still incomplete.
The IEA has said that this dam is critical and has vowed to complete construction as soon as possible.
Latest News
Unknown gunmen kill two mine workers and a security guard in Faryab
Local sources in Faryab province say that unknown gunmen have killed two salt mine workers and a security guard at a mine in Dawlat Abad district.
According to the sources, the incident happened on Saturday night. The armed men then allegedly fled the scene.
Hamidullah Botshekan, spokesman for Faryab police headquarters, confirmed the incident and said that the armed men fled the area but that an investigation is ongoing.
So far no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.
Latest News
IEA criticizes Biden for calling Afghanistan a “God-forsaken” place
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has criticized US President Joe Biden for calling Afghanistan a “God-forsaken place” and vowed to rebuild the country without any foreign support.
“Those making such remarks are doing so out of their frustration and envy for Afghanistan,” IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference in Kabul on Saturday.
“There is no need for the cooperation of America and the help of other countries. If they interact with us through the legal channels and legitimate ways, we will respond positively to the interaction, but if they say desperate and complicated things, it is their concern.
“Afghans will continue in the situation they are in and Afghans will make their homeland prosperous by themselves Inshallah,” Mujahid said.
During a speech Friday in California, Biden praised war veterans for serving in Afghanistan, and repeatedly referred to the country as a “God-forsaken” area.
“A lot of you have been to Afghanistan. I’ve been to every part of it. It’s a God-forsaken place — it’s a God-forsaken place,” Biden said.
Biden pulled out all American troops along with NATO allies in August 2021, after two decades of war, which led to the collapse of the former government.
After the IEA swept to power, the US and other Western partners immediately suspended financial assistance to Kabul and imposed sanctions on the new government and froze billions of dollars in foreign reserves.
Latest News
Mujahid hails his trip to Turkey, says it’s a new chapter of economic ties with the world
Zabihullah Mujahid, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman was upbeat about his recent trip to Turkey saying the visit opened new doors for economic relations with Turkey and the rest of the world.
Speaking at a news conference on Saturday in Kabul, Mujahid said that while in Turkey, he met with and held talks with Turkish officials, scholars of Islamic countries, Afghan immigrants, as well as with Afghan and foreign investors.
Mujahid also expressed hopes that the trip will create a new chapter of economic relations between Afghanistan and Turkey.
“This trip will be a path for Afghanistan to attract more cooperation from different countries, especially from Turkey in different sectors,” said Mujahid.
“We hope it also becomes a gateway for the return of the country’s investors.”
Mujahid also said talks between Kabul and Washington will continue in Doha.
In response to the national political dialogue plan by the US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, Mujahid said that the Islamic Emirate has established a contact commission in this regard.
“We praise the statements of American officials on creating a national dialogue, but the Islamic Emirate has done its part in this issue,” he said.
“We have created the contact commission that if someone wants to return to the country, we will pave the way for their return through this commission to the country,” he added.
In addition, he said that efforts are underway to end the caretaker government and expressed hope that they will reach a conclusion soon so that the IEA may be recognized officially as a legitimate government.
“We are trying our best to get the new government out of the caretaker status,” he said.
The IEA spokesman also said in a part of his speech that Afghanistan wants diplomatic relations with the whole world and the international community should not ignore the achievements of Afghanistan in different sectors.
Unknown gunmen kill two mine workers and a security guard in Faryab
Mullah Baradar visits Kamal Khan Dam to observe progress
IEA criticizes Biden for calling Afghanistan a “God-forsaken” place
Raisi says Iran thwarted US destabilisation
Tahawol: Afghanistan and Iran relations discussed
Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.1 strikes Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
EU leaders struggle to bridge gas price cap divide
Pakistan imports up to 400 trucks of onion and tomato daily from Afghanistan
Trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan increases by 66% in past year
Export of Afghan pine nuts resumes via air corridor to China
Tahawol: Afghanistan and Iran relations discussed
Saar: US new remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Exclusive interview with Nooruddin Azizi, Afghan commerce minister
Saar: Afghanistan hopes to join CPEC project discussed
Saar: Qatar’s aid to Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan-India air corridor reopens
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
China launches 3rd and final space station component
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA establishes female police unit
-
World4 days ago
US concerned about Iranian threats to Saudi Arabia
-
COVID-195 days ago
CDC director tests positive for COVID again
-
Business4 days ago
Jawzjan to get a dedicated carpet weaving facility
-
Latest News5 days ago
Muttaqi calls for foreign cooperation and positive engagement
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan’s PM lands in Beijing to discuss economy, debt