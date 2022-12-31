IEA says female NGO workers can make a living in other ways

(Last Updated On: December 31, 2022)

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has said that female non-governmental organization (NGO) workers can earn a living through alternative ways.

Mujahid told the BBC that when a Sharia-based order gets implemented, it is natural that certain people will suffer, but they can consider alternative ways of making a living.

“All people do not earn livelihood through this way only. There are many other ways. Moreover, it is important to earn livelihood through Sharia-based ways. If a person says he would do robbery to earn bread for his children and that his children would be hungry if it is banned, can we allow him to do robbery?” Mujahid said.

He said that since NGOs are not under the control of the IEA and they employ foreigners, female workers are more vulnerable.

Mujahid, however, said that there could be exceptional cases when women are needed to work, but the environment should be according to the Islamic principles.

This comes amid an outcry by the international community following the IEA’s ban on women working for NGOs.