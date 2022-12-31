Connect with us

Latest News

Number of Afghans facing severe hunger now 6.6 million: report

Published

1 hour ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 31, 2022)

The number of people facing severe levels of hunger in Afghanistan has increased to 6.6 million, Save the Children said in a report released Thursday.

In 2019, the number of Afghans with severe levels of hunger was 2.5 million, but it reached 6.6 million in 2022.

According to the report, the number of people facing severe levels of hunger has surged by almost 57% to 25.3 million from 16.1 million since 2019 in the eight worst affected countries amid an unprecedented global hunger crisis with increasing pockets of famine-like conditions.

The worst affected countries are Afghanistan, Central African Republic, DRC, Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Yemen. Afghanistan has the highest number of people facing severe levels of hunger.

“In Afghanistan we are finding that children are so hungry that they are unable to remember what they have learnt at school. As a result of malnutrition, they are also more susceptible to life threatening diseases such as cholera,” Save the Children’s acting country director in Afghanistan, Nora Hassanein, said.

“We are also seeing a worrying increase in damaging coping mechanisms such as child marriage and child labour. Responding to this rising need is impossible without the full participation of women in the response, and we’re extremely worried about these findings in the context of the current suspension of programmes.”

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Imprisoning Afghans in Pakistan will undermine bilateral ties: Kabul

Published

15 hours ago

on

December 30, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2022)

The foreign ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in response to the imprisonment and torture of Afghans who reside in Pakistan, warns that this will deteriorate relations between the two countries.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said: “Imprisoning and torturing Afghans residing in Pakistan or traveling to this country, especially women, children, elderly and sick people, is very painful and does not have a good result for the relations between the two brotherly countries. It is necessary to release these prisoners as soon as possible.”

In a series of tweets, Afghanistan’s embassy in Islamabad has also stressed the release of Afghan prisoners from Pakistani prisons as soon as possible, adding that Pakistani officials have acted irresponsibly on their promises to release Afghans with the Afghan embassy and consulate in Islamabad.

“Until political stability and a strong government are established in Afghanistan, we should not complain about Pakistan and Iran because we could not build a safe home for our countrymen so that they do not migrate to foreign countries,” said Samad Karmand, a political expert.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Pakistan meanwhile has called the situation of Afghan prisoners in the province of Sindh, especially in the prisons of the city of Karachi, deplorable and emphasized their release.

“UNHCR is extremely concerned to see images and reports of the arrest and detention of Afghan refugees in Sindh province, particularly Karachi. Irrespective of their status, children and families should not be behind bars,” the organization tweeted.

According to reports, hundreds of Afghan citizens are being held in Pakistan’s prisons.

Lack of legal residence documents is said to be one of the main reasons for the imprisonment of Afghan immigrants in Pakistan.

In a report, Pakistan’s National Human Rights Commission said that at least 139 Afghan women and 165 children are being held in Karachi’s women’s prison along with other criminals.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Saffron cultivation yields positive results in Kandahar

Published

17 hours ago

on

December 30, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2022)

Cultivation of saffron as an alternative to opium has yielded positive results in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province, as officials say every acre of land has produced nearly one kilogram of the precious spice.

In an experiment, around 130 acres of land in five districts of Kandahar, including Khakrez, Maiwand, Zherai, Panjwayee and Daman, were cultivated with saffron this year.

Officials say saffron cultivation has yielded good results.

“With the help of the Dutch Committee, we distributed saffron to 100 farmers in different districts for cultivation in 100 acres of land. Saffron has good yield as nearly one kilogram of saffron is harvested from one acre,” said Shams-ur-Rahman Musa, head of agriculture department of directorate of agriculture and livestock in Kandahar.

Farmers also say that they have harvested good amount of saffron, but they are concerned about lack of a good market for their products.

“We cultivated saffron instead of poppy, and it has yielded positive result. But there is no market and we can’t sell,” said Mohammad Ismael, a farmer in Kandahar.

Local officials said they are seeking to find market for saffron.

“We are in talks with other institutions. We are seeking to find market for saffron and for its better processing in order to improve the farmers’ economic condition in the future,” said Abdul Ghafoor, head of plant department of provincial directorate of agriculture and livestock.

According to the data of the directorate, around 80,000 hectares used to be cultivated with poppy in the past, but after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), farmers have now turned to saffron.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Pakistan, Turkish FMs discuss current situation in Afghanistan

Published

18 hours ago

on

December 30, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2022)

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan as well as bilateral and regional matters.

Bilawal on Twitter wrote: “Appreciated Türkiye’s solidarity for flood affectees and continued support for rehabilitation and climate resistance”.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to work together for peace and stable Afghanistan for regional peace and prosperity.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!