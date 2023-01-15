Latest News
IEA should accept world’s demands for recognition: US official
The US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) rulers have the opportunity to improve relations with the international community by reversing their decisions on education for girls and work for women.
In an interview with NDTV on Saturday, Lu said it is not too late for the IEA to close the gap between the Islamic Emirate and the international community.
“The United States government has been the leading bilateral donor to Afghanistan since the withdrawal of U.S. troops in August of 2021. We have committed more than 1.1 billion dollars for humanitarian assistance to the most at-risk Afghans but as you have said the decisions by the Taliban (IEA) last month to ban women and girls from universities and to ban women from working in international assistance organizations will have far-reaching negative consequences for Afghan Society,” said Lu.
“The United States is continuing to provide much-needed food assistance but even with that we are worried that with these new edicts, some of that assistance won’t reach women and children because women are not allowed to be part of the distribution Network,” he added.
“The Taliban (IEA) needs to think clearly about the welfare of the Afghan people during this very difficult winter and to make sure that they’re provided with the humanitarian assistance and support and educational opportunities that really all people on the planet deserve.”
In the meantime, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has also said that Tehran does not recognize the current government of Afghanistan, but has relations and interactions with them in various fields.
In a trip to Lebanon, Amir-Abdollahian said that banning girls’ education and women’s work is in conflict with Islamic teachings and values.
Experts meanwhile believe that the restrictions on women’s education and work are the Islamic Emirate’s way of stepping up pressure in order to gain legitimacy.
“The restrictions on women’s education by the Taliban are pressures, they try to use these pressures until the conditions for global legitimacy become favorable for them,” said Samad Karmand, a political analyst.
Turkish ambassador to Kabul meets Muttaqi
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with the Turkish Ambassador, Cihad Erginay, on Saturday night in Kabul.
Erginay expressed his deep condolences to the affected Afghan families of the late terror attack that took place near the entrance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, resulting in the death and injury of scores of innocent civilians, a statement read.
Erginay also said that Turkey would deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan within the next few days.
“His country will deliver seven cargoes of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in the next couple of days, and the series of aid will continue in the future as well,” Erginay said.
For his part, Muttaqi hailed Turkey’s continued support and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. Muttaqi called for further strengthening of political ties between the two countries.
Former female MP killed in Kabul
Kabul police confirmed that Mursal Nabizada, a former member of the House of Representatives under the Republic system, was killed in Kabul.
Khalid Zadran, the spokesman of the Kabul Police Command, said Nabizada and one of her bodyguards were killed by unknown armed men. The incident happened at her home in district 12 in Arzan Qemat area of Kabul.
According to Zadran, a brother of Nabizada was also injured in the attack.
No details around the motive of the attack were revealed but Zadran said security forces are investigating the matter.
So far, no group or person has claimed responsibility for this attack.
UNAMA says IEA’s announcement about receiving UN cash aid is “misleading”
Reacting to the announcement by the Da Afghanistan Bank – Central Bank of Afghanistan – on Saturday of a delivery of $40 million, UNAMA said Sunday, the announcement is misleading.
UNAMA said in a tweet the announcements by organizations other than the United Nations regarding cash packages are “useless and misleading”.
The Da Afghanistan Bank said on Saturday that a package of 40 million dollars had arrived in Afghanistan and was deposited into a commercial bank.
After the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) banned women from working in non-governmental organizations, the delivery of aid money to Kabul was suspended for about a month.
A large number of aid organizations announced that they have stopped their activities due to the prohibition of women’s work in Afghanistan.
UNAMA says that the cash aid transferred to Afghanistan by the United Nations is kept in UN bank accounts at a private bank and that it is only used by the organization and its agencies for humanitarian aid to millions of Afghans.
The United Nations Political Bureau has emphasized that the most important reason for transferring cash to Afghanistan is the disruption in international bank transfers and liquidity issues from August 2021.
UNAMA previously said that since December 2021, approximately $1.8 billion in cash has been transferred to Afghanistan to carry out the activities of this organization and its partners.
The United Nations and aid organizations say that the IEA’s ban on women’s work is harming humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan. These organizations have continuously asked the IEA to cancel the ban on women’s work and education.
The IEA has however said that the bans are temporary.
