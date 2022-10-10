Latest News
IEA should address expectations of the world if it seeks legitimacy: Pakistan
The Pakistani President Arif Alvi has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to address the expectations of the international community as soon as possible in order to gain global legitimacy.
Addressing a joint session of the lower and upper chambers in Islamabad last week, Alvi said if the Islamic Emirate wanted to be recognized, it should reopen girls’ schools, form an inclusive government, and assure foreign countries that they will not be attacked from Afghanistan’s soil.
“We want security in Afghanistan, the acting government has promised that they will not allow the security of any country, especially its neighbors, to be threatened using Afghan soil,” said Alvi.
“We want them to stick to this commitment and there is no interference in the affairs of the two countries; we also want girls in Afghanistan to be provided with education and an inclusive government, if this happens, the world will recognize them.”
However, the EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson also said that in a meeting with IEA officials in Afghanistan, he promised them he would keep Afghanistan on the world agenda, but that the Islamic Emirate must still take steps to fulfill its commitments.
“We remain committed to keeping Afghanistan on the international agenda. I remind the de facto authorities that time is short and that they also need to take action. Our commitment to the people of Afghanistan should be a shared one, and a good place from which to start,” said Niklasson.
In addition, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned of the consequences of violating the Doha Agreement.
“I want to make this clear to the Taliban (Islamic Emirate), the behavior they have taken and the commitments they have violated will have costs,” said Pompeo.
“But I must make it clear that we will never allow terror to come out of Afghanistan again and America will use all the power at its disposal to prevent this from happening.”
Meanwhile, the IEA officials have repeatedly stated they have fulfilled the commitments they made and that no country will be threatened from Afghan soil.
Latest News
UK resumes scholarship program for Afghans
The British government and the Chevening Scholarships program announced that after a two-month hiatus, the country’s scholarships have resumed for Afghans who are not living in Afghanistan, but in a third country.
The Chevening website states that eligible Afghans can apply for the 2024/2023 academic years and that eligible candidates have the opportunity to apply online until November 1.
The website also states that the British government and the Chevening scholarship program are fully committed to Afghans living inside Afghanistan.
The Chevening website stated that eligible Afghans living in a third country must have documents with them that proves that they live legally in that country.
The Chevening Scholarship Program was launched in 1983 and provides international students with managerial and leadership ability the opportunity to pursue higher education in the UK – including all tuition-related expenses.
Since the launch of this program, more than 50,000 students from different countries of the world have completed their studies in Britain.
Latest News
Afghanistan ranks 6th among countries with most IDPs: UNHCR
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has recently said that Afghanistan is the sixth country in the world with the largest number of internally displaced people (IDPs).
UNHCR has warned of the increase in the number of IDPs in Afghanistan, adding that their number has been increasing in this country for five years.
According to UNHCR, the bad economic situation, successive droughts, and insecurity in the past years are the reasons for the increase of IDPs in Afghanistan.
“Asylum seekers, migrants and internally displaced people mostly lack adequate health care, countries have an obligation to impartially maintain access to health services to meet human needs,” said UNHCR.
However, a number of IDPs who have been displaced due to the recent deadly earthquake in the southeastern provinces of the country, said that on the threshold of winter season, the lack of shelter, weak economy and unfair distribution of aid by organizations are their major problems.
“We became homeless in the recent earthquake, and we have been surveyed several times, but we have not been helped, and there are those who have received help several times, but we are facing many economic problems,” said Ehsanullah, a Paktia resident.
“All facilities have been taken from us, we have been helped, but it is not enough,” said another resident.
Meanwhile, the problems of IDPs are similar in other provinces, especially in Kandahar, where the recent floods have left many families homeless.
The government and aid agencies should help us because we have lost everything,” said Nematullah, a Kandahar resident.
UNHCR has also stated that in recent days, it has helped more than two thousand IDPs in Charikar city of Parwan province, adding that the aid cannot meet these families’ needs.
Latest News
Inefficient state-owned companies to be merged with other institutions
State-owned companies that are inefficient and whose revenues cannot meet their expenses will be merged with other government institutions, officials said on Sunday.
“Companies which do not benefit the public will no longer exist. Companies which do not generate revenue or their revenues only cover their salaries will be merged,” said Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister for administrative affairs.
He said this while speaking in a ceremony in Kabul to celebrate World Post Day.
Hanafi also said that as a member of the Universal Postal Union, Afghanistan should not lag behind in providing postal services.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Post said that it was committed to providing fast, safe and confidential postal services.
“Afghan Post is a long serving state-owned company, and there are good plans for the development of the company in the future,” said Rahmatullah Makai, head of Afghan Post.
Najibullah Haqqani, the minister of communications and information technology, said that all companies providing postal services should have licenses from the ministry. “With license comes trust,” he said.
Based on the Afghan Post’s data, there are 25 post offices in capital Kabul. The company also has offices in all 34 provinces of the country.
Export of Afghan pine nuts resumes via air corridor to China
IEA should address expectations of the world if it seeks legitimacy: Pakistan
Pakistan confirms New Zealand tour set for late December
China reimposes lockdowns as COVID surges after weeklong holiday
China lashes out at latest US export controls on chips
New railway corridor to link Afghanistan and China
Pakistan hoping to win Asia Cup ‘for flood victims’
UNICEF creates 140 classes for children in Paktika and Khost
ACB names squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to clinch 6th Asia Cup title
Tahawol: IEA, US officials’ meeting in Doha discussed
Saar: Media situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over Afghan economy’s collapse discussed
Saar: Afghanistan crisis management discussed
Exclusive interview with Nizamuddin Qaisari, former police chief for Qaisar district, Faryab
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ten years of Afghan economic growth, reversed in just 12 months: UNDP
-
Latest News4 days ago
US envoy for Afghanistan meets Hina Khar
-
Latest News2 days ago
Peace is only option to end all conflicts in Afghanistan: Qaisari
-
Latest News3 days ago
440 families receive Chinese humanitarian aid in Jawzjan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan like Ukraine needs international community’s support: Pakistan FM
-
Business3 days ago
EU leaders struggle to bridge gas price cap divide
-
World2 days ago
N. Korea says missile tests self-defence against US military threats
-
Climate Change3 days ago
Avalanche in the Indian Himalayas kills at least 19 climbers