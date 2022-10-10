IEA should address expectations of the world if it seeks legitimacy: Pakistan

(Last Updated On: October 10, 2022)

The Pakistani President Arif Alvi has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to address the expectations of the international community as soon as possible in order to gain global legitimacy.

Addressing a joint session of the lower and upper chambers in Islamabad last week, Alvi said if the Islamic Emirate wanted to be recognized, it should reopen girls’ schools, form an inclusive government, and assure foreign countries that they will not be attacked from Afghanistan’s soil.

“We want security in Afghanistan, the acting government has promised that they will not allow the security of any country, especially its neighbors, to be threatened using Afghan soil,” said Alvi.

“We want them to stick to this commitment and there is no interference in the affairs of the two countries; we also want girls in Afghanistan to be provided with education and an inclusive government, if this happens, the world will recognize them.”

However, the EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson also said that in a meeting with IEA officials in Afghanistan, he promised them he would keep Afghanistan on the world agenda, but that the Islamic Emirate must still take steps to fulfill its commitments.

“We remain committed to keeping Afghanistan on the international agenda. I remind the de facto authorities that time is short and that they also need to take action. Our commitment to the people of Afghanistan should be a shared one, and a good place from which to start,” said Niklasson.

In addition, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned of the consequences of violating the Doha Agreement.

“I want to make this clear to the Taliban (Islamic Emirate), the behavior they have taken and the commitments they have violated will have costs,” said Pompeo.

“But I must make it clear that we will never allow terror to come out of Afghanistan again and America will use all the power at its disposal to prevent this from happening.”

Meanwhile, the IEA officials have repeatedly stated they have fulfilled the commitments they made and that no country will be threatened from Afghan soil.