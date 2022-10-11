IEA supreme leader issues guideline on the arrest of citizens

(Last Updated On: October 11, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada issued an order through the Islamic Emirate spokesperson’s office on Monday stating that officials from the General Directorate of Intelligence may only arrest people based on credible reasons and that they must then hand them over to the courts for a decision.

He said people should not be detained based on “suspicion”.

According to the order, Akhundzada met with the leadership of the General Directorate of Intelligence on Monday and instructed them to protect the rights, spirituality, religion and material assets of the country’s citizens.

“My order to you is not to detain people based on suspicion, arrest them based on reliable evidence and hand them over to the court for a decision,” said Akhundzada.

“Implement the principles and laws of the Islamic system.”

The supreme leader said that the Directorate of Intelligence falls directly under the leadership of the Islamic Emirate and receives guidance from them, therefore the directorate is obliged to implement Islamic Sharia and follow the orders of the leadership of the Islamic Emirate.

Some military experts meanwhile have considered this order as a step to eliminate the gap between the nation and the government and emphasized that the implementation of these orders can lead to more order.

In addition, the citizens of the country have pointed out that the performance of the security forces should be based on Islamic law and regulations and the current system so that innocent people are not arrested and punished.

This was the first meeting of the leader of the Islamic Emirate with the officials of the General Directorate of Intelligence.