Afghanistan to compete for UNHRC membership seat
Afghanistan is competing against five countries for the seat of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
The acting Chargé d’Affaires of Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Naseer Ahmad Faiq, said Monday that the members of the UN Human Rights Council are expected to vote on the transfer of 14 fourteen seats of this council.
“The United Nations General Assembly is supposed to hold elections for 14 members of the Human Rights Council for the period 2023-2025,” said Faiq.
Faiq also said that Afghanistan is competing with South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Maldives to become a member of this council.
“In this election, there are four seats from the Asia-Pacific group, which compete on four seats of six countries, including Afghanistan, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Maldives,” he said.
Faiq meanwhile hopes that the member states will vote in support of Afghanistan’s candidacy and that Afghanistan will be able to become a member of the Human Rights Council.
“Membership of the Human Rights Council is very important for Afghanistan, and we hope to get the necessary support from countries and the membership of the Human Rights Council to help us change the current situation in Afghanistan,” he added.
In addition, the diplomatic missions of Afghanistan, which include the ambassadors of the former government, asked the members of the UN Assembly to vote for Afghanistan’s membership in this council.
In the meantime, the Islamic Emirate considers itself committed to respecting human rights, especially the rights of women and girls, and emphasizes that within the framework of Islamic Sharia, they will try to provide better conditions for work and education for women and girls.
“In the Islamic system, the rights of all citizens of the country are protected, whereas before the emirate women and girls were deprived of their rights and their rights were violated, now women benefit from all the rights that Islam has given them,” said Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.
IEA supreme leader issues guideline on the arrest of citizens
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada issued an order through the Islamic Emirate spokesperson’s office on Monday stating that officials from the General Directorate of Intelligence may only arrest people based on credible reasons and that they must then hand them over to the courts for a decision.
He said people should not be detained based on “suspicion”.
According to the order, Akhundzada met with the leadership of the General Directorate of Intelligence on Monday and instructed them to protect the rights, spirituality, religion and material assets of the country’s citizens.
“My order to you is not to detain people based on suspicion, arrest them based on reliable evidence and hand them over to the court for a decision,” said Akhundzada.
“Implement the principles and laws of the Islamic system.”
The supreme leader said that the Directorate of Intelligence falls directly under the leadership of the Islamic Emirate and receives guidance from them, therefore the directorate is obliged to implement Islamic Sharia and follow the orders of the leadership of the Islamic Emirate.
Some military experts meanwhile have considered this order as a step to eliminate the gap between the nation and the government and emphasized that the implementation of these orders can lead to more order.
In addition, the citizens of the country have pointed out that the performance of the security forces should be based on Islamic law and regulations and the current system so that innocent people are not arrested and punished.
This was the first meeting of the leader of the Islamic Emirate with the officials of the General Directorate of Intelligence.
EU special envoy warns of ‘harsh winter ahead’ for Afghans
Wrapping up a five-day visit to Afghanistan, the EU’s special envoy Tomas Niklasson said on Monday more humanitarian assistance is needed to get Afghans through the harsh winter ahead.
In a statement issued Monday night, Niklasson said: “Despite generous donations by taxpayers and governments, including 300M euros by the European Union, the UN humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan remains grossly underfunded.”
He called on other countries, “including China, Russia and the OIC, to step up their support significantly.”
He also said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) “throughout the country must refrain from attempts to interfere in or control the delivery of humanitarian assistance while instead ensuring humanitarian access and full respect for International Humanitarian Law.”
Niklasson said: “There is a need to stabilize the economy and provide opportunities for Afghan men and women to employment.”
He noted that UN sanctions against individual members of the IEA were playing a role and that “despite efforts by the UNSC and by the United States to give assurances to international banks and companies to allow for legal financial transactions with Afghanistan there is a tendency among international financial institutions to over-comply with the sanctions, which makes it difficult to transfer money into or out of Afghanistan.”
In addition, foreign currency reserves of the Afghan Central Bank remain frozen abroad, he said adding that the EU was however contributing to solutions by providing assistance.
He said more than 300 million euros has been provided to address basic needs in education and health and to provide livelihoods. Since August last year, the EU has provided more than 600 million euros to the people of Afghanistan, he said.
However he urged the IEA to focus on the economic crisis and to create an enabling environment for greater investment.
“In the short term they could look favorably on proposals made by the UN to facilitate the access of Afghan companies to foreign currency through a humanitarian exchange facility.
“They could take concrete steps to reassure Afghans and the international community about the independence of the Afghan Central Bank and its capacity to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
“They could provide legal clarity and a functioning court system. They could promote job opportunities for women rather than restricting their ability to work,” he said.
He said the IEA should ensure schools open throughout the country for boys and girls, young women and men adding that if “if secondary schools remain closed for girls, and with limited enrolment for boys, there will soon not be any students who can enroll for higher education. And a few years later there will not be the engineers, accountants, architects, teachers, midwives, nurses and doctors to build and sustain a future Afghanistan.”
Niklasson said the EU remains committed to keeping Afghanistan on the international agenda but while Afghanistan may be the Heart of Asia, it will not always be the central focus of the world.
IEA should address expectations of the world if it seeks legitimacy: Pakistan
The Pakistani President Arif Alvi has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to address the expectations of the international community as soon as possible in order to gain global legitimacy.
Addressing a joint session of the lower and upper chambers in Islamabad last week, Alvi said if the Islamic Emirate wanted to be recognized, it should reopen girls’ schools, form an inclusive government, and assure foreign countries that they will not be attacked from Afghanistan’s soil.
“We want security in Afghanistan, the acting government has promised that they will not allow the security of any country, especially its neighbors, to be threatened using Afghan soil,” said Alvi.
“We want them to stick to this commitment and there is no interference in the affairs of the two countries; we also want girls in Afghanistan to be provided with education and an inclusive government, if this happens, the world will recognize them.”
However, the EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson also said that in a meeting with IEA officials in Afghanistan, he promised them he would keep Afghanistan on the world agenda, but that the Islamic Emirate must still take steps to fulfill its commitments.
“We remain committed to keeping Afghanistan on the international agenda. I remind the de facto authorities that time is short and that they also need to take action. Our commitment to the people of Afghanistan should be a shared one, and a good place from which to start,” said Niklasson.
In addition, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned of the consequences of violating the Doha Agreement.
“I want to make this clear to the Taliban (Islamic Emirate), the behavior they have taken and the commitments they have violated will have costs,” said Pompeo.
“But I must make it clear that we will never allow terror to come out of Afghanistan again and America will use all the power at its disposal to prevent this from happening.”
Meanwhile, the IEA officials have repeatedly stated they have fulfilled the commitments they made and that no country will be threatened from Afghan soil.
