Afghanistan to compete for UNHRC membership seat

(Last Updated On: October 11, 2022)

Afghanistan is competing against five countries for the seat of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The acting Chargé d’Affaires of Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Naseer Ahmad Faiq, said Monday that the members of the UN Human Rights Council are expected to vote on the transfer of 14 fourteen seats of this council.

“The United Nations General Assembly is supposed to hold elections for 14 members of the Human Rights Council for the period 2023-2025,” said Faiq.

Faiq also said that Afghanistan is competing with South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Maldives to become a member of this council.

“In this election, there are four seats from the Asia-Pacific group, which compete on four seats of six countries, including Afghanistan, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Maldives,” he said.

Faiq meanwhile hopes that the member states will vote in support of Afghanistan’s candidacy and that Afghanistan will be able to become a member of the Human Rights Council.

“Membership of the Human Rights Council is very important for Afghanistan, and we hope to get the necessary support from countries and the membership of the Human Rights Council to help us change the current situation in Afghanistan,” he added.

In addition, the diplomatic missions of Afghanistan, which include the ambassadors of the former government, asked the members of the UN Assembly to vote for Afghanistan’s membership in this council.

In the meantime, the Islamic Emirate considers itself committed to respecting human rights, especially the rights of women and girls, and emphasizes that within the framework of Islamic Sharia, they will try to provide better conditions for work and education for women and girls.

“In the Islamic system, the rights of all citizens of the country are protected, whereas before the emirate women and girls were deprived of their rights and their rights were violated, now women benefit from all the rights that Islam has given them,” said Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.