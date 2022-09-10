IEA to return millions not spent by this year’s Hajj pilgrims

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2022)

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs said on Saturday it will return millions of dollars to pilgrims that was not spent at this year’s Hajj.

Speaking at a press conference, Noor Mohammad Saqib, the Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs, said that a total of $53 million was collected from over 13,000 pilgrims this year, but only $46 million was spent.

Each pilgrim paid $4,130 this year but will get back $515.

“We will return the amount left over to the pilgrims … Pilgrims can get the money from the provincial departments of the ministry,” Saqib said.

A total of 13,582 Afghan pilgrims performed the hajj ritual this year, the first pilgrimage under the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

“We are satisfied about the services provided to pilgrims this year. Everything was as desired by the pilgrims, especially the guides,” said Abdul Muneer, a pilgrim.