Flood victims in Kandahar call on aid agencies for help

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2022)

Victims of recent floods in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province say that although they have lost their properties, they have not received assistance yet.

These flood victims have asked the government, and national and international aid organizations to help them rebuild their houses.

Based on data supplied by local officials in this province, 1,462 residential houses have been damaged due to the recent floods.

Nearly 5,000 families have reportedly lost all their possessions in Spin Boldak district, and 1,462 houses have been destroyed.

Simultaneously, officials of aid organizations in the province said that they have provided first aid, including tents, to the flood victims.

The residents of the area do not consider the aid that has been given to them to be enough, calling on the government and aid organizations to rebuild their houses.

Recent floods have caused enormous financial losses to traders, farmers and other business owners in the province.