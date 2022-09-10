Latest News
Flood victims in Kandahar call on aid agencies for help
Victims of recent floods in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province say that although they have lost their properties, they have not received assistance yet.
These flood victims have asked the government, and national and international aid organizations to help them rebuild their houses.
Based on data supplied by local officials in this province, 1,462 residential houses have been damaged due to the recent floods.
Nearly 5,000 families have reportedly lost all their possessions in Spin Boldak district, and 1,462 houses have been destroyed.
Simultaneously, officials of aid organizations in the province said that they have provided first aid, including tents, to the flood victims.
The residents of the area do not consider the aid that has been given to them to be enough, calling on the government and aid organizations to rebuild their houses.
Recent floods have caused enormous financial losses to traders, farmers and other business owners in the province.
Latest News
IEA to return millions not spent by this year’s Hajj pilgrims
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs said on Saturday it will return millions of dollars to pilgrims that was not spent at this year’s Hajj.
Speaking at a press conference, Noor Mohammad Saqib, the Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs, said that a total of $53 million was collected from over 13,000 pilgrims this year, but only $46 million was spent.
Each pilgrim paid $4,130 this year but will get back $515.
“We will return the amount left over to the pilgrims … Pilgrims can get the money from the provincial departments of the ministry,” Saqib said.
A total of 13,582 Afghan pilgrims performed the hajj ritual this year, the first pilgrimage under the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
“We are satisfied about the services provided to pilgrims this year. Everything was as desired by the pilgrims, especially the guides,” said Abdul Muneer, a pilgrim.
Latest News
Pakistan cuts duty hike on Afghan fruits
Pakistan has scrapped its decision to increase customs duties on fruit from Afghanistan, the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad said on Friday.
Hundreds of trucks and containers loaded with fresh and dry fruits returned to Kabul from Torkham crossing after Pakistan imposed additional regulatory duty on the imported foodstuff.
According to reports, the arrival of fresh and dry fruits from Afghanistan at Torkham declined by almost 70 percent since the imposition of 49 percent regulatory duty on them.
Mufti Abdul Hakeem Hakimi, the commercial attaché of the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad, met with officials of Pakistan’s commerce ministry on Friday, where they also discussed the issue of duty hikes on Afghan fruits.
The Pakistani side emphasized that the Afghan fruits are exempt from the decision.
During the meeting, additional charges on Afghan traders’ commercial goods in Karachi port and the new policy of visas for drivers in Torkham and Chaman land ports were also discussed.
Latest News
Over 230 Afghan refugee children alone in US without their families
More than 230 Afghan children are alone in the United States while their parents or caregivers remain in Afghanistan, NBC News reported on Friday, citing official figures.
As of August 30, the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement, or ORR, had 104 children in its care, while 130 were in the custody of state governments or non-governmental organizations.
Of the 104 still in federal care, 42 are in foster care, according to ORR data.
More than 1,500 children went to the US unaccompanied during the chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghans who helped the US in August 2021, and ORR has placed more than 1,400 with family members or other adults.
The goal remains to reunify all Afghan children with their parents or relatives in the US, an ORR spokesperson said, although many do not yet have family outside Afghanistan, NBC reported.
“As soon as a child is identified as being without any trusted adult, we immediately begin working to reunite these children with their families and loved ones as quickly as possible, including by assisting Afghans who have arrived in the United States and have family members overseas come to the United States,” an ORR spokesperson said in a statement.
“These children have experienced far more trauma than any child ever should,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. “The urgency of this moment means doing whatever it takes to reunite these vulnerable children with their families. … These children can’t afford to wait decades for the United States to keep its promise to those left behind.”
Just one flight with evacuees leaves Kabul each week, and some countries where Afghans wait while applying to go to the US have stopped accepting refugees.
“We recognize that it is currently extremely difficult for Afghans to obtain a visa to a third country or find a way to enter a third country, and like many refugees, may face significant challenges fleeing to safety,” a State Department spokesperson said.
“We are continuing to review the situation on the ground and consider all available options, and our planning will continue to evolve.”
UN chief has ‘never seen climate carnage’ like the Pakistan floods
IEA to return millions not spent by this year’s Hajj pilgrims
Flood victims in Kandahar call on aid agencies for help
Pakistan cuts duty hike on Afghan fruits
Voice-operated smartphones to target Africa’s illiterate consumer
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing in New York
MTN receives $35 million offer for Afghanistan operation
Ireland beat Afghanistan in the fifth match to win 3-2
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast ACC Asia Cup 2022
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Russia should not be branded terrorism sponsor, Biden says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biometrically-registered beggars will be imprisoned if caught begging: police
-
Business4 days ago
Officials dismiss concerns over shortage of coal during winter
-
Latest News5 days ago
Muttaqi speaks with Lavrov after explosion at Russian Embassy in Kabul
-
World5 days ago
UK’s new PM Liz Truss expected to expand MENA policies
-
Latest News3 days ago
Coffee shops ordered to shut down in Nimroz
-
World4 days ago
Thousands evacuated in SW China as quake toll rises to 66
-
World4 days ago
Hand over of power underway between Boris Johnson and Liz Truss