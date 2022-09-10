Pakistan cuts duty hike on Afghan fruits

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2022)

Pakistan has scrapped its decision to increase customs duties on fruit from Afghanistan, the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad said on Friday.

Hundreds of trucks and containers loaded with fresh and dry fruits returned to Kabul from Torkham crossing after Pakistan imposed additional regulatory duty on the imported foodstuff.

According to reports, the arrival of fresh and dry fruits from Afghanistan at Torkham declined by almost 70 percent since the imposition of 49 percent regulatory duty on them.

Mufti Abdul Hakeem Hakimi, the commercial attaché of the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad, met with officials of Pakistan’s commerce ministry on Friday, where they also discussed the issue of duty hikes on Afghan fruits.

The Pakistani side emphasized that the Afghan fruits are exempt from the decision.

During the meeting, additional charges on Afghan traders’ commercial goods in Karachi port and the new policy of visas for drivers in Torkham and Chaman land ports were also discussed.