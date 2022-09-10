Latest News
Over 230 Afghan refugee children alone in US without their families
More than 230 Afghan children are alone in the United States while their parents or caregivers remain in Afghanistan, NBC News reported on Friday, citing official figures.
As of August 30, the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement, or ORR, had 104 children in its care, while 130 were in the custody of state governments or non-governmental organizations.
Of the 104 still in federal care, 42 are in foster care, according to ORR data.
More than 1,500 children went to the US unaccompanied during the chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghans who helped the US in August 2021, and ORR has placed more than 1,400 with family members or other adults.
The goal remains to reunify all Afghan children with their parents or relatives in the US, an ORR spokesperson said, although many do not yet have family outside Afghanistan, NBC reported.
“As soon as a child is identified as being without any trusted adult, we immediately begin working to reunite these children with their families and loved ones as quickly as possible, including by assisting Afghans who have arrived in the United States and have family members overseas come to the United States,” an ORR spokesperson said in a statement.
“These children have experienced far more trauma than any child ever should,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. “The urgency of this moment means doing whatever it takes to reunite these vulnerable children with their families. … These children can’t afford to wait decades for the United States to keep its promise to those left behind.”
Just one flight with evacuees leaves Kabul each week, and some countries where Afghans wait while applying to go to the US have stopped accepting refugees.
“We recognize that it is currently extremely difficult for Afghans to obtain a visa to a third country or find a way to enter a third country, and like many refugees, may face significant challenges fleeing to safety,” a State Department spokesperson said.
“We are continuing to review the situation on the ground and consider all available options, and our planning will continue to evolve.”
Latest News
Afghan fruits trucks stop at Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing as Pakistan increases tariffs
The Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock (ACIL) says that Afghan traders have stopped hundreds of trucks full of fresh fruits at the border of Spin Boldak-Chaman between Pakistan and Afghanistan due to the increase in tariffs by this country.
The officials of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) also added that Pakistan has recently increased the tariff of Afghanistan’s fresh fruits several times.
According to them, Afghan businessmen have stopped hundreds of trucks full of fresh fruits at the border with this country in the last few days due to this decision of Pakistan.
Simultaneously, Pakistani authorities have said that they would provide facilities for the transit of Afghanistan.
In the meantime, Pakistani media have reported that Pakistan has chosen to grow cooperation with Afghanistan in the field of trade and transit, and has called this work useful for the growth of trade between the two countries and the strengthening of transit cooperation.
According to ACCI, Islamabad has approved a bill according to which the transit of Afghanistan will be easier, the cost of transportation will be reduced and the businessmen will be freed from fines.
In addition, the members of the private sector stated that most of their export goods are sent to Pakistan or via this country to other countries, which in the past caused a lot of financial losses to Afghan businessmen due to problems in transit and customs services.
The officials of the private sector have also added that Pakistan has always had political confrontations in business matters and Afghan businessmen are facing many problems because of this issue.
Latest News
University entrance exam to start on October 5: ministry
Afghanistan’s national university exam, called Kankoor, will start on October 5 and end on October 7, the Ministry of Higher Education said this week.
Biometric registration of the applicants in major cities will begin two days prior to the start of the exam, said Ahmad Taqi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education.
Previously, the university entrance exam used to be conducted in April, and classes for those passing would commence in August.
However, the exam was delayed this year by several months.
“In modern era, the technology is developing in the world day by day, therefore, it is very important to strengthen the curriculum. Fortunately despite the political change, the way for Kankoor exam has been paved, and the government needs to make utmost efforts to ensure transparency in the process,” said Hidayatullah Pakteen, a university teacher.
Earlier, officials of the National Examination Authority had said that they had started technical preparations for this year’s Kankoor exam with an aim to conduct it simultaneously in all provinces.
Latest News
Pakistan’s top envoy for Afghanistan visits Russian ambassador in Moscow
Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq has recently met with the Russian Presidential Envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador Zamir Kabulov in Moscow.
In a series of tweets Thursday night, Sadiq stated that he visited Kabulov to review the situation in Afghanistan.
“I shared Pakistan’s perspective & the efforts by the government to promote stability and strengthen economic activity in Afghanistan,” said Sadiq in his visit with the Russian envoy for Afghanistan.
“We underscored the need to support continued engagement between the Interim Afghan Government and the international community. Pakistan and Russian Federation share similar views on the situation in Afghanistan,” he added. “We agreed to continue our consultations in the future.”
Over 230 Afghan refugee children alone in US without their families
Afghanistan to face Bangladesh, Pakistan in T20 World Cup warm-ups next month
Afghan fruits trucks stop at Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing as Pakistan increases tariffs
University entrance exam to start on October 5: ministry
Afghanistan can learn to control pressure and emotions only by playing top teams regularly: Ahmadzai
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing in New York
MTN receives $35 million offer for Afghanistan operation
Ireland beat Afghanistan in the fifth match to win 3-2
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 22 runs in 3rd T20I
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Kunar province
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan hopes to join CPEC
-
Latest News5 days ago
Muttaqi speaks with Lavrov after explosion at Russian Embassy in Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
One killed, 10 wounded in Kabul explosion
-
World4 days ago
Russia should not be branded terrorism sponsor, Biden says
-
World5 days ago
UK’s new PM Liz Truss expected to expand MENA policies
-
Health5 days ago
Afghan minister of health in Tehran to strengthen medical ties
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biometrically-registered beggars will be imprisoned if caught begging: police