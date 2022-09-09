Latest News
Afghan fruits trucks stop at Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing as Pakistan increases tariffs
The Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock (ACIL) says that Afghan traders have stopped hundreds of trucks full of fresh fruits at the border of Spin Boldak-Chaman between Pakistan and Afghanistan due to the increase in tariffs by this country.
The officials of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) also added that Pakistan has recently increased the tariff of Afghanistan’s fresh fruits several times.
According to them, Afghan businessmen have stopped hundreds of trucks full of fresh fruits at the border with this country in the last few days due to this decision of Pakistan.
Simultaneously, Pakistani authorities have said that they would provide facilities for the transit of Afghanistan.
In the meantime, Pakistani media have reported that Pakistan has chosen to grow cooperation with Afghanistan in the field of trade and transit, and has called this work useful for the growth of trade between the two countries and the strengthening of transit cooperation.
According to ACCI, Islamabad has approved a bill according to which the transit of Afghanistan will be easier, the cost of transportation will be reduced and the businessmen will be freed from fines.
In addition, the members of the private sector stated that most of their export goods are sent to Pakistan or via this country to other countries, which in the past caused a lot of financial losses to Afghan businessmen due to problems in transit and customs services.
The officials of the private sector have also added that Pakistan has always had political confrontations in business matters and Afghan businessmen are facing many problems because of this issue.
University entrance exam to start on October 5: ministry
Afghanistan’s national university exam, called Kankoor, will start on October 5 and end on October 7, the Ministry of Higher Education said this week.
Biometric registration of the applicants in major cities will begin two days prior to the start of the exam, said Ahmad Taqi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education.
Previously, the university entrance exam used to be conducted in April, and classes for those passing would commence in August.
However, the exam was delayed this year by several months.
“In modern era, the technology is developing in the world day by day, therefore, it is very important to strengthen the curriculum. Fortunately despite the political change, the way for Kankoor exam has been paved, and the government needs to make utmost efforts to ensure transparency in the process,” said Hidayatullah Pakteen, a university teacher.
Earlier, officials of the National Examination Authority had said that they had started technical preparations for this year’s Kankoor exam with an aim to conduct it simultaneously in all provinces.
Pakistan’s top envoy for Afghanistan visits Russian ambassador in Moscow
Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq has recently met with the Russian Presidential Envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador Zamir Kabulov in Moscow.
In a series of tweets Thursday night, Sadiq stated that he visited Kabulov to review the situation in Afghanistan.
“I shared Pakistan’s perspective & the efforts by the government to promote stability and strengthen economic activity in Afghanistan,” said Sadiq in his visit with the Russian envoy for Afghanistan.
“We underscored the need to support continued engagement between the Interim Afghan Government and the international community. Pakistan and Russian Federation share similar views on the situation in Afghanistan,” he added. “We agreed to continue our consultations in the future.”
Canada agrees to resettle Afghans held in UAE facility
Canada will accept some 1,000 Afghans who fled the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), takeover of their homeland and have been held for months in a makeshift refugee center in the United Arab Emirates awaiting resettlement to the United States and elsewhere, Reuters quoting seven sources said.
Ottawa has agreed to a U.S. request to resettle some of the 5,000 Afghans still in Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, the sources said, and Canadian officials were now reviewing cases to identify those who meet Ottawa’s resettlement criteria.
It is the first known occasion of Afghans in the facility being resettled to a country to which they do not have direct ties with, such as by having worked with their government in Afghanistan, read the report.
Canada’s criteria for resettlement of those from the facility include religious minorities, single women, civil servants, social activists and journalists, the sources said.
Beyond the 1,000 people that Canada is taking at the request of the United States, Ottawa is also expected to take roughly a further 500 Afghans from the facility who do have ties to Canada, the sources said.
“It is happening,” said a U.S. source quoted by Reuters, who asked not to be further identified, confirming the Canadian resettlement operation expected to begin this month and end in October.
Asked about the arrangement, the Canadian embassy in Abu Dhabi shared an immigration department statement saying Ottawa’s priority was to support vulnerable Afghans getting to Canada.
Emirati authorities and the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi did not respond to requests for comment, read the report.
Mohammad, who said he was a legal adviser to U.S. government projects in Afghanistan, told Reuters from the facility that he had applied with his family for Canadian resettlement because the processing of their U.S. Special Immigration Visa applications has taken so long.
“Because of the delays, we decided to put our names on the list,” Mohammad said in a telephone interview on the condition that his last name be withheld. Like other Afghans there, he described the conditions in the facility as similar to “jail”.
“We have no freedom. We cannot go anywhere.”
Canada’s decision to accept the Afghans brings the temporary refugee center closer to closing, though sources said there was about another 1,000 who were not eligible to be relocated to the United States and would need resettlement elsewhere, Reuters reported.
The UAE, a close security partner of the United States, last year agreed to temporarily house several thousand Afghans evacuated from Kabul as the IEA ousted the U.S.-backed government during the final stages of the U.S.-led withdrawal.
More than 10,000 have since been relocated from the facility to the United States, while others were resettled to nations to which they had ties such as through working with their government in Afghanistan.
According to Reuters protests have sporadically broken out at the facility, including last month, over what Afghans complain is a lack of communication and transparency of the resettlement process. There has been at least one suicide attempt, according to sources and Afghans in the center.
The Canadian immigration department statement said Ottawa plans to resettle at least 40,000 vulnerable Afghans to Canada by 2024. More than 17,650 had been resettled, it added.
Like other Gulf states, the UAE is not a signatory to the 1951 U.N. Refugee Convention and typically does not accept refugees. Foreign diplomats said some Afghans had rejected job offers in the UAE as there was no clear pathway to citizenship.
U.S. officials have said no one would be forcibly returned to Afghanistan and that Washington was working with the UAE and other nations to find “resettlement options” for those Afghans ineligible for resettlement in the United States.
The United States has so far taken in more than 85,000 Afghans since August 2021, Reuter reported.
