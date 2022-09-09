Afghan fruits trucks stop at Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing as Pakistan increases tariffs

(Last Updated On: September 9, 2022)

The Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock (ACIL) says that Afghan traders have stopped hundreds of trucks full of fresh fruits at the border of Spin Boldak-Chaman between Pakistan and Afghanistan due to the increase in tariffs by this country.

The officials of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) also added that Pakistan has recently increased the tariff of Afghanistan’s fresh fruits several times.

According to them, Afghan businessmen have stopped hundreds of trucks full of fresh fruits at the border with this country in the last few days due to this decision of Pakistan.

Simultaneously, Pakistani authorities have said that they would provide facilities for the transit of Afghanistan.

In the meantime, Pakistani media have reported that Pakistan has chosen to grow cooperation with Afghanistan in the field of trade and transit, and has called this work useful for the growth of trade between the two countries and the strengthening of transit cooperation.

According to ACCI, Islamabad has approved a bill according to which the transit of Afghanistan will be easier, the cost of transportation will be reduced and the businessmen will be freed from fines.

In addition, the members of the private sector stated that most of their export goods are sent to Pakistan or via this country to other countries, which in the past caused a lot of financial losses to Afghan businessmen due to problems in transit and customs services.

The officials of the private sector have also added that Pakistan has always had political confrontations in business matters and Afghan businessmen are facing many problems because of this issue.