UN warns of critical funding shortfall for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan

The United Nations has raised alarm over a significant funding gap threatening the continuation of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, as millions remain in urgent need of support.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), only $211 million—equivalent to 12.3 percent—of the required $1.7 billion for Afghanistan’s 2026 humanitarian response plan has been secured so far, leaving 87.7 percent of the funding unmet.

OCHA stressed that the scale of humanitarian needs across the country remains critically high and called on donor nations to take immediate and concrete steps to bridge the funding gap.

The agency noted that the European Commission is currently the largest donor, contributing $62.6 million, followed by the United Kingdom, the Asian Development Bank, Switzerland, and Japan. Other key contributors include Germany, Canada, Denmark, Australia, and Italy.

The report highlights that the food security and agriculture sector faces the largest funding requirement, with only $49.2 million—about 7.6 percent—of the needed $651.1 million secured. In the health sector, $29.6 million has been funded out of a required $190.8 million, while education has received 30.2 percent of its needed budget.

OCHA further warned that several critical sectors remain severely underfunded, including nutrition (2.7 percent), emergency shelter and non-food items (3.4 percent), water and sanitation (4.5 percent), and coordination and support services (7.3 percent). Meanwhile, multipurpose cash assistance has received the highest level of funding at 65.6 percent.

The UN emphasized that despite ongoing international assistance, a substantial gap persists between humanitarian needs and available resources, underscoring the urgency for increased global support to prevent a worsening crisis in Afghanistan.