Latest News
UN warns of critical funding shortfall for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan
The United Nations has raised alarm over a significant funding gap threatening the continuation of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, as millions remain in urgent need of support.
According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), only $211 million—equivalent to 12.3 percent—of the required $1.7 billion for Afghanistan’s 2026 humanitarian response plan has been secured so far, leaving 87.7 percent of the funding unmet.
OCHA stressed that the scale of humanitarian needs across the country remains critically high and called on donor nations to take immediate and concrete steps to bridge the funding gap.
The agency noted that the European Commission is currently the largest donor, contributing $62.6 million, followed by the United Kingdom, the Asian Development Bank, Switzerland, and Japan. Other key contributors include Germany, Canada, Denmark, Australia, and Italy.
The report highlights that the food security and agriculture sector faces the largest funding requirement, with only $49.2 million—about 7.6 percent—of the needed $651.1 million secured. In the health sector, $29.6 million has been funded out of a required $190.8 million, while education has received 30.2 percent of its needed budget.
OCHA further warned that several critical sectors remain severely underfunded, including nutrition (2.7 percent), emergency shelter and non-food items (3.4 percent), water and sanitation (4.5 percent), and coordination and support services (7.3 percent). Meanwhile, multipurpose cash assistance has received the highest level of funding at 65.6 percent.
The UN emphasized that despite ongoing international assistance, a substantial gap persists between humanitarian needs and available resources, underscoring the urgency for increased global support to prevent a worsening crisis in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Global outrage triggered after deadly attack on civilians in Herat
A deadly attack on civilians in western Afghanistan has sparked widespread international condemnation and has seen an outpouring of condolences from individuals and organizations across the country.
This comes after unidentified gunmen opened fire on families gathered for a picnic near a Shia shrine in Deh Mehri village, in Injil district of Herat province on Friday. According to confirmed reports, at least 11 people were killed and 11 others wounded, including women and children.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed condolences to the victims and their families, describing the incident as a “terrible crime.”
“We express our condolences to the victims and to the families affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery,” said the UN’s Officer-in-charge of Afghanistan Georgette Gagnon, who also called on authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the protection of all communities across Afghanistan.
The UN’s Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan Richard Bennett meanwhile strongly condemned the attack, describing it as “brutal” and urged that those responsible be brought to justice. He noted that the victims were members of the Shia community and stressed that such targeted violence must not go unpunished.
The European Union also denounced the killings, stating that violence against civilians is unacceptable under any circumstances. The bloc extended its condolences to the victims’ families and expressed solidarity with those affected.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
International Sports
IPL double-header delivers thrills as teams battle for momentum
In the first match, Punjab Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.
Saturday’s double-header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings record important victories as the tournament gathered pace.
In the first match, Punjab Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.
In the second game, Chennai Super Kings overcame Delhi Capitals in a closely contested match, with Chennai holding their nerve in the decisive moments to secure the win.
CSK won by 23 runs.
The results provide both Punjab and Chennai with valuable momentum as teams begin to establish themselves in the early stages of the competition.
Sunday’s Matches
Attention now turns to Sunday’s double-header.
Lucknow Super Giants will face Gujarat Titans in the first match of the day, with both sides aiming to strengthen their position in the standings.
Later, Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-profile clash expected to deliver another thrilling contest.
All matches are being broadcast live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television Network.
Latest News
Iran–US talks kick off in Islamabad
As Iranian and US delegations are present in Islamabad, Iranian media report that talks between the two sides have begun.
The negotiations are being conducted indirectly, with Pakistan acting as a mediator.
According to reports, Iran had set conditions for the start of the talks, including a halt to the war in Lebanon and the release of its frozen assets.
An IRIB correspondent in Islamabad reported that the US has agreed to release Iranian assets, and that the conflict in Lebanon has been limited to the southern part of the country.
However, US officials have not yet confirmed any agreement on the release of Iran’s frozen assets.
The talks come after 40 days of conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran.
UN warns of critical funding shortfall for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan
Global outrage triggered after deadly attack on civilians in Herat
ACB holds high-level meeting with new national team head coach
Afghanistan launches first nationwide polio vaccination campaign of 2026
IPL double-header delivers thrills as teams battle for momentum
IEA Supreme Leader issues Eid-ul-Fitr message urging unity and support for Islamic system
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
14 Pakistani soldiers killed after military post falls along Durand line: MoD
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan discuss steps to speed up land acquisition for TAPI pipeline
IPL 2026 kicks off in under two weeks; Afghan players set to shine
Tahawol: Historic US-Iran talks in Pakistan discussed
Saar: Talks between Iran and US in Pakistan discussed
Tawsia: New transit route with Tatarstan, MoU with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: China to host 2nd round of Kabul–Islamabad talks discussed
Saar: Fragile ceasefire in the Middle East reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
China seeking to build trust between Afghanistan and Pakistan
-
Business2 days ago
Etihad Airways to expand Kabul–Abu Dhabi flights to daily service amid surging demand
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan U-17s draw 0-0 against Turkmenistan in CAFA campaign
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran agrees to temporary ceasefire as US pauses attacks
-
Regional5 days ago
Trump says ‘a whole civilisation will die tonight’; Qatar fears regional escalation
-
International Sports3 days ago
IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans edge Delhi Capitals in last-ball thriller
-
Latest News4 days ago
Hundreds displaced as Afghanistan–Pakistan clashes deepen crisis
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan PM holds 45-minute call with Iranian President