Global outrage triggered after deadly attack on civilians in Herat

A deadly attack on civilians in western Afghanistan has sparked widespread international condemnation and has seen an outpouring of condolences from individuals and organizations across the country.

This comes after unidentified gunmen opened fire on families gathered for a picnic near a Shia shrine in Deh Mehri village, in Injil district of Herat province on Friday. According to confirmed reports, at least 11 people were killed and 11 others wounded, including women and children.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed condolences to the victims and their families, describing the incident as a “terrible crime.”

“We express our condolences to the victims and to the families affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery,” said the UN’s Officer-in-charge of Afghanistan Georgette Gagnon, who also called on authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the protection of all communities across Afghanistan.

The UN’s Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan Richard Bennett meanwhile strongly condemned the attack, describing it as “brutal” and urged that those responsible be brought to justice. He noted that the victims were members of the Shia community and stressed that such targeted violence must not go unpunished.

The European Union also denounced the killings, stating that violence against civilians is unacceptable under any circumstances. The bloc extended its condolences to the victims’ families and expressed solidarity with those affected.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.