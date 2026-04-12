Latest News
IEA FM calls Kabul-Pakistan talks ‘positive’ in meeting with Turkish envoy
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, met with Turkish Chargé d’Affaires to Kabul, Sadin Ay Yildiz, to discuss regional developments and the recent Kabul–Islamabad talks held in the city of Urumqi in China.
According to a statement issued by the Afghan foreign ministry, Muttaqi described the negotiations with Pakistan as positive and expressed hope that “minor technical issues will not hinder the progress of the talks.”
Muttaqi also assessed relations between Afghanistan and Turkey as positive and described Ankara’s previous role in mediation as valuable.
Yildiz likewise stated that positive relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan are of special importance to Ankara and that his country will continue its efforts in this regard.
Latest News
UN warns of critical funding shortfall for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan
The United Nations has raised alarm over a significant funding gap threatening the continuation of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, as millions remain in urgent need of support.
According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), only $211 million—equivalent to 12.3 percent—of the required $1.7 billion for Afghanistan’s 2026 humanitarian response plan has been secured so far, leaving 87.7 percent of the funding unmet.
OCHA stressed that the scale of humanitarian needs across the country remains critically high and called on donor nations to take immediate and concrete steps to bridge the funding gap.
The agency noted that the European Commission is currently the largest donor, contributing $62.6 million, followed by the United Kingdom, the Asian Development Bank, Switzerland, and Japan. Other key contributors include Germany, Canada, Denmark, Australia, and Italy.
The report highlights that the food security and agriculture sector faces the largest funding requirement, with only $49.2 million—about 7.6 percent—of the needed $651.1 million secured. In the health sector, $29.6 million has been funded out of a required $190.8 million, while education has received 30.2 percent of its needed budget.
OCHA further warned that several critical sectors remain severely underfunded, including nutrition (2.7 percent), emergency shelter and non-food items (3.4 percent), water and sanitation (4.5 percent), and coordination and support services (7.3 percent). Meanwhile, multipurpose cash assistance has received the highest level of funding at 65.6 percent.
The UN emphasized that despite ongoing international assistance, a substantial gap persists between humanitarian needs and available resources, underscoring the urgency for increased global support to prevent a worsening crisis in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Global outrage triggered after deadly attack on civilians in Herat
A deadly attack on civilians in western Afghanistan has sparked widespread international condemnation and has seen an outpouring of condolences from individuals and organizations across the country.
This comes after unidentified gunmen opened fire on families gathered for a picnic near a Shia shrine in Deh Mehri village, in Injil district of Herat province on Friday. According to confirmed reports, at least 11 people were killed and 11 others wounded, including women and children.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed condolences to the victims and their families, describing the incident as a “terrible crime.”
“We express our condolences to the victims and to the families affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery,” said the UN’s Officer-in-charge of Afghanistan Georgette Gagnon, who also called on authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the protection of all communities across Afghanistan.
The UN’s Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan Richard Bennett meanwhile strongly condemned the attack, describing it as “brutal” and urged that those responsible be brought to justice. He noted that the victims were members of the Shia community and stressed that such targeted violence must not go unpunished.
The European Union also denounced the killings, stating that violence against civilians is unacceptable under any circumstances. The bloc extended its condolences to the victims’ families and expressed solidarity with those affected.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
International Sports
IPL double-header delivers thrills as teams battle for momentum
In the first match, Punjab Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.
Saturday’s double-header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings record important victories as the tournament gathered pace.
In the first match, Punjab Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.
In the second game, Chennai Super Kings overcame Delhi Capitals in a closely contested match, with Chennai holding their nerve in the decisive moments to secure the win.
CSK won by 23 runs.
The results provide both Punjab and Chennai with valuable momentum as teams begin to establish themselves in the early stages of the competition.
Sunday’s Matches
Attention now turns to Sunday’s double-header.
Lucknow Super Giants will face Gujarat Titans in the first match of the day, with both sides aiming to strengthen their position in the standings.
Later, Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-profile clash expected to deliver another thrilling contest.
All matches are being broadcast live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television Network.
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