Kazakhstan targets $3 billion trade expansion with Afghanistan

Kazakhstan is aiming to boost its annual trade volume with Afghanistan to $3 billion, a significant rise from the current level of around $500 million, the Kazakh ambassador in Kabul has said.

Officials say the target will be pursued through expanded trade cooperation and increased investment across key sectors. The ambassador noted that Kazakhstan is particularly interested in Afghanistan’s mining industry, adding that constructive discussions have already taken place with the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office for Economic Affairs.

He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s interest in major infrastructure projects, including the Torghundi–Herat railway and Kandahar–Spin Boldak railway lines. Kazakhstan is prepared to invest up to $500 million in these projects, underscoring its long-term commitment to regional connectivity.

Meanwhile, Abdul Wasi Khadem, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office, welcomed the initiative, describing it as a positive step toward strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

He said ongoing improvements in security have helped create a more conducive environment for investment and economic activity, and emphasized that expanding trade and achieving greater self-reliance remain key priorities for the Islamic Emirate.

The proposed expansion reflects growing economic engagement between Kabul and Astana, with both sides signalling interest in deepening cooperation in trade, infrastructure and investment.