China establishes new Xinjiang county near sensitive border region

China has created a new county in its far-western Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, close to the borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, in a move seen as reinforcing control over a strategically sensitive frontier.

The county, named Cenling, lies near the Karakoram Mountains and in proximity to the narrow Wakhan Corridor — a remote strip of Afghan territory that separates Tajikistan from Pakistan-administered Kashmir and links directly to China’s western border.

Authorities in Xinjiang announced the formation of the new administrative unit on March 26, though specific details about its boundaries and subdivisions have not been made public.

The county will fall under the administration of Kashgar Prefecture, a historic hub that has long served as a gateway between China and Central and South Asia.

The move marks the third new county established in Xinjiang in just over a year, following the creation of Hean and Hekang. Those earlier developments drew objections from India, which said parts of the jurisdictions overlap with its claimed territory in Ladakh, including areas of the disputed Aksai Chin.

Analysts say the creation of Cenling reflects Beijing’s growing emphasis on strengthening governance and security in its border regions. The area’s proximity to the Wakhan Corridor has long been viewed as strategically significant, particularly amid Chinese concerns about cross-border movement of militants.

The corridor has historically been seen as a potential route for members of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, which China accuses of seeking to carry out attacks in Xinjiang.

Experts note that expanding administrative structures in frontier areas can help Beijing tighten oversight, improve local governance, and reinforce stability in regions that have experienced ethnic tensions and security challenges.

Kashgar also plays a key role in China’s regional connectivity ambitions, serving as a starting point for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure network linking western China to the Arabian Sea through Pakistan-administered territory.