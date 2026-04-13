Latest News
China establishes new Xinjiang county near sensitive border region
The county will fall under the administration of Kashgar Prefecture, a historic hub that has long served as a gateway between China and Central and South Asia.
China has created a new county in its far-western Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, close to the borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, in a move seen as reinforcing control over a strategically sensitive frontier.
The county, named Cenling, lies near the Karakoram Mountains and in proximity to the narrow Wakhan Corridor — a remote strip of Afghan territory that separates Tajikistan from Pakistan-administered Kashmir and links directly to China’s western border.
Authorities in Xinjiang announced the formation of the new administrative unit on March 26, though specific details about its boundaries and subdivisions have not been made public.
The county will fall under the administration of Kashgar Prefecture, a historic hub that has long served as a gateway between China and Central and South Asia.
The move marks the third new county established in Xinjiang in just over a year, following the creation of Hean and Hekang. Those earlier developments drew objections from India, which said parts of the jurisdictions overlap with its claimed territory in Ladakh, including areas of the disputed Aksai Chin.
Analysts say the creation of Cenling reflects Beijing’s growing emphasis on strengthening governance and security in its border regions. The area’s proximity to the Wakhan Corridor has long been viewed as strategically significant, particularly amid Chinese concerns about cross-border movement of militants.
The corridor has historically been seen as a potential route for members of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, which China accuses of seeking to carry out attacks in Xinjiang.
Experts note that expanding administrative structures in frontier areas can help Beijing tighten oversight, improve local governance, and reinforce stability in regions that have experienced ethnic tensions and security challenges.
Kashgar also plays a key role in China’s regional connectivity ambitions, serving as a starting point for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure network linking western China to the Arabian Sea through Pakistan-administered territory.
Latest News
Conflict with Pakistan deepens challenges for Afghan women, report finds
The findings underline the importance of sustained humanitarian engagement to address the evolving needs of communities affected by the conflict.
A new Gender Alert by humanitarian partners, including the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, highlights the growing impact of recent Afghanistan–Pakistan hostilities on women and girls across the country.
The report, developed by the Operational Gender Coordination Group with input from women’s organisations and aid workers, draws on field assessments conducted amid ongoing security constraints. It finds that cross-border airstrikes and clashes since late February have affected at least ten provinces, including Kabul, Khost and Nangarhar.
Women and girls account for more than half of those affected — part of an estimated 90,000 people impacted overall. Many families, including those previously displaced by the 2025 earthquake, have faced renewed displacement and economic strain.
Loss of income has emerged as a key concern, with many women reporting difficulties sustaining livelihoods due to insecurity and limited access to markets and supplies. Women also identified food, shelter and healthcare as priority needs, alongside concerns around safety and dignity.
Access to essential services has become more challenging in some areas. Assessments indicate that women face barriers to healthcare due to movement constraints, limited availability of female staff and logistical challenges. Humanitarian access is also uneven, with some communities reporting difficulties in receiving aid.
Food insecurity is increasing, with households adopting coping strategies such as reducing food intake. At the same time, concerns about safety have led many women to limit movement, affecting access to services, markets and daily activities.
The report also notes growing psychosocial stress, with women describing heightened anxiety and uncertainty amid the ongoing situation. Access to mental health support remains limited, particularly in affected and remote areas.
Humanitarian agencies are calling for continued support to ensure women and girls can access assistance, including targeted aid, improved service delivery and greater inclusion of women in response efforts.
The findings underline the importance of sustained humanitarian engagement to address the evolving needs of communities affected by the conflict.
International Sports
RCB, Gujarat Titans secure wins in Sunday IPL double-header
In the first match, Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets with eight balls to spare.
Two contrasting but equally compelling matches marked Sunday’s action in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with Gujarat Titans cruising to victory in the afternoon and Royal Challengers Bengaluru prevailing in a high-scoring evening clash.
In the first match, Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets with eight balls to spare. Lucknow posted 164/8 in their 20 overs, but Gujarat chased down the target comfortably, finishing on 165/3 in 18.4 overs.
Pacer Prasidh Krishna delivered a match-winning spell, taking 4/28 and earning Player of the Match honours. With the bat, captain Shubman Gill led from the front with 56 off 40 balls, while Jos Buttler added a quickfire 60, guiding Gujarat to a comfortable win.
The evening encounter at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in a run-fest. Bengaluru posted a formidable 240/4 in their 20 overs, powered by a blistering 78 from Phil Salt and a half-century from captain Rajat Patidar.
Mumbai Indians mounted a strong chase, finishing on 222/5, with Sherfane Rutherford top-scoring with 71 off 31 balls. However, the target proved too steep as Bengaluru held their nerve to secure victory.
The results continue to shape an increasingly competitive early phase of the IPL season, with teams beginning to build momentum in the standings.
Monday’s match
Attention now turns to Monday’s fixture, where Sunrisers Hyderabad face Rajasthan Royals. Both sides will be aiming to strengthen their positions, with key players expected to play decisive roles in what promises to be another closely fought contest.
All IPL matches are being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television Network (ATN) across Afghanistan.
Latest News
Kazakhstan targets $3 billion trade expansion with Afghanistan
Kazakhstan is aiming to boost its annual trade volume with Afghanistan to $3 billion, a significant rise from the current level of around $500 million, the Kazakh ambassador in Kabul has said.
Officials say the target will be pursued through expanded trade cooperation and increased investment across key sectors. The ambassador noted that Kazakhstan is particularly interested in Afghanistan’s mining industry, adding that constructive discussions have already taken place with the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office for Economic Affairs.
He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s interest in major infrastructure projects, including the Torghundi–Herat railway and Kandahar–Spin Boldak railway lines. Kazakhstan is prepared to invest up to $500 million in these projects, underscoring its long-term commitment to regional connectivity.
Meanwhile, Abdul Wasi Khadem, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office, welcomed the initiative, describing it as a positive step toward strengthening economic ties between the two countries.
He said ongoing improvements in security have helped create a more conducive environment for investment and economic activity, and emphasized that expanding trade and achieving greater self-reliance remain key priorities for the Islamic Emirate.
The proposed expansion reflects growing economic engagement between Kabul and Astana, with both sides signalling interest in deepening cooperation in trade, infrastructure and investment.
Conflict with Pakistan deepens challenges for Afghan women, report finds
RCB, Gujarat Titans secure wins in Sunday IPL double-header
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China establishes new Xinjiang county near sensitive border region
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