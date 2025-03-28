IEA’s engagement with world moving in positive direction: Muttaqi

(Last Updated On: )

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has said in a meeting with the Japanese ambassador in Kabul that the engagement of the Islamic Emirate with the region and beyond is moving in a positive direction, adding that the Islamic Emirate wants to have respectful relations with all sides, based on a balanced and economy-oriented policy and without harming others.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, Muttaqi called the recent visit of the Islamic Emirate delegation to Japan a constructive step towards expanding bilateral relations and said that such interactions should continue to pave the way for bilateral cooperation.

He emphasized that currently, with nationwide security in Afghanistan, many investment opportunities have been created and Japan can invest in major projects.

Japanese Ambassador to Kabul Takayoshi Kuramaya said that the visit of the Islamic Emirate delegation to his country was a positive step and expressed hope that this visit would play an important role in the relations between the two countries.

He praised the decisive fight against the cultivation and production of narcotics in Afghanistan and assured of Japan’s cooperation in providing alternative cultivation.

He also referred to the working groups of the Doha Process and expressed hope that the joint work between Afghanistan and the international community would yield good results.