Latest News
IEA’s engagement with world moving in positive direction: Muttaqi
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has said in a meeting with the Japanese ambassador in Kabul that the engagement of the Islamic Emirate with the region and beyond is moving in a positive direction, adding that the Islamic Emirate wants to have respectful relations with all sides, based on a balanced and economy-oriented policy and without harming others.
According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, Muttaqi called the recent visit of the Islamic Emirate delegation to Japan a constructive step towards expanding bilateral relations and said that such interactions should continue to pave the way for bilateral cooperation.
He emphasized that currently, with nationwide security in Afghanistan, many investment opportunities have been created and Japan can invest in major projects.
Japanese Ambassador to Kabul Takayoshi Kuramaya said that the visit of the Islamic Emirate delegation to his country was a positive step and expressed hope that this visit would play an important role in the relations between the two countries.
He praised the decisive fight against the cultivation and production of narcotics in Afghanistan and assured of Japan’s cooperation in providing alternative cultivation.
He also referred to the working groups of the Doha Process and expressed hope that the joint work between Afghanistan and the international community would yield good results.
Latest News
US may ask for military equipment left behind in Afghanistan: Trump
Speaking at an event on Women’s History Month, Trump said that the Biden administration gave much of the US military equipment to Afghanistan, worth billions of dollars.
“Maybe we will have to ask for that back, although it is getting a little old now. We are building new stuff,” he said.
Trump had earlier said that if Afghanistan wants aid from America, the Islamic Emirate must return US military equipment left behind during the 2021 troop withdrawal.
However, the Islamic Emirate has said that the equipment it has seized is war spoils and will not be returned.
Latest News
Negotiations with Afghanistan are the only way forward: Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that terrorism has increased in his country and negotiations with neighboring Afghanistan are the only way forward.
In a message posted on X on Thursday, Imran Khan said his government had been engaged in direct talks with the then Afghan government despite strained relations and had successfully eliminated terrorism over three years.
He added that after the end of his tenure, the adoption of Biden’s policy led to numerous issues, and today, the public is bearing the consequences in the form of increased terrorism.
Imran Khan criticized that the foreign minister of the current Pakistani government has not yet visited Afghanistan and has not undertaken any serious diplomatic initiatives.
Latest News
IEA’s top security officials meet supreme leader
Senior security officials including Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and Acting Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid met with Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced on Friday.
Mujahid said on X that the meeting, which took place in Kandahar province, presented the country’s security report.
He added that the proposals of the security institutions were listened to and they were given necessary instructions.
According to him, necessary decisions were taken to improve the order, equipping and capacity building of security institutions.
The meeting was also attended by Director of Intelligence Abdul Haq Wasiq, Deputy Defense Minister Abdul Qayum Zakir and Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Nabi Omari.
Lucknow’s six-hitting machine Pooran justifies top order slot
Putin suggests temporary administration for Ukraine to end war
Next German chancellor: We need to learn from experience in Afghanistan
Afghanistan cricket team will never be taken lightly again: Trott
Islamabad says Afghanistan is trying to build border post on Pakistani territory
Over 500,000 Afghans displaced due to climate disasters in 2024: IOM
Afghanistan beat Greenland 5-4 in Brazil futsal tournament
Tahawol: IEA leader’s call for global engagement discussed
Saar: Ukraine’s response to Russia’s Black Sea deal discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over rising tensions between Iran-US reviewed
Saar: Russia-Ukraine Black Sea deal discussed
Tahawol: Overview of recent developments in Türkiye
