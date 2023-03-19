Latest News
IEA’s supreme leader bans cultivation of cannabis in Afghanistan
The supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Hibatullah Akhundzada has issued a decree banning the cultivation of cannabis in the country.
The press office of the General Directorate of the Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has sent a memo to the media stating: “According to the decree of leader Mawlavi Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, cannabis cultivation in the country is Prohibited.
“The cultivation of cannabis plants is absolutely prohibited in the whole country, and after this, no one can plant cannabis on their land, otherwise their cultivation will be destroyed,” the decree said.
In the decree, the Ministry of Interior and other investigative agencies have been directed to arrest and refer anyone who breaks the law to court where punishment will be meted out in accordance with Sharia law.
Last year, Akhundzada issued a decree banning the cultivation, production and trafficking of narcotics.
Muttaqi denies existence of Daesh in Afghanistan
Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said Saturday that Daesh (ISIS-K) does not have a footprint in the country and that any incident carried out by the group in Afghanistan “is imported from abroad”.
Muttaqi made the remarks during an interview with state-run TV RTA.
His remarks came in response to comments by the head of US Central Command, Michael Kurilla, who said Daesh in Afghanistan will be able to attack American or Western interests outside the country in less than six months “with little to no warning.”
Kurilla made the remarks on Thursday at a Senate Armed Services Committee meeting and said Daesh is rapidly developing the ability to conduct “external operations” in Europe and Asia.
“My commanders estimate that they can do an external operation against US or Western interests in under six months with little to no warning. In a classified session, I would talk about why I made that assessment. It is much harder for them to be able to do that against the homeland,” he said.
The IEA’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid rejected Kurilla’s remarks on Daesh’s ability to attack the US within six months and said that the group is being eliminated in Afghanistan.
However, Muttaqi also believes that there are no opposition groups in Afghanistan.
“This is a good thing for us that Afghans do not have any problems among themselves,” Muttaqi said.
Muttaqi said that those who make such claims are unaware of the situation or there is “a hidden purpose behind their words”.
He also said the borders of the country are now secure and that security in the country has improved overall.
FM Muttaqi and Iran’s ambassador to Kabul discuss political, economic issues
The Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has met with Iran’s ambassador to Kabul Hassan Kazemi Qomi and discussed the country’s economic and political situation.
He also thanked Iran for handing over Afghan citizens who were in Iran prisons, the foreign ministry said.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a tweet that Qomi mentioned that Tehran is committed to further strengthening ties with Afghanistan.
Qomi said his country is willing to buy Afghan products at a reasonable price and will help the country in improving the agricultural sector.
IEA commits to supporting journalists: officials
The Ministry of Information and Culture (MoIC) says the Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting journalists and that efforts have already begun to remove challenges the obstacles towards journalists in the country.
On the occasion of the 27th of Hoot (17 March) which is “National Day of Journalists in Afghanistan” Hayatullah Mohajer Farahi, deputy minister of publications of the Ministry of Information and Culture said that regulations on access to information have been drawn up and sent to the office of the leader of the Islamic Emirate for approval and ratification.
However, a number of journalists criticize the lack of timely access to information by government spokesmen and the imposition of restrictions, and they also demand the follow-up of cases of violence against journalists.
“Our request to the Islamic Emirate is to deal legally with the perpetrators of violence against journalists,” said Mohebullah Barakzai, a journalist.
“Journalists still face serious challenges, the lack of access to information and the inappropriate treatment of security forces towards journalists,” said another journalist.
“Although the spokesmen of some ministries cooperate with reporters, some others still do not provide information to reporters in a timely manner.”
Meanwhile, dozens of journalists are currently unemployed and facing financial problems due to so many media outlets having to close down due to the economic crisis.
