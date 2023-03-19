More than 2000 Afghan refugees return from Iran, Pakistan

(Last Updated On: March 19, 2023)

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has announced that more than 2000 Afghan refugees returned home from Iran and Pakistan.

On Saturday, the ministry of refugees and repatriation said on Twitter that 1851 Afghan refugees from Iran and 331 others from Pakistan returned home through Spin Boldak and Islamqala crossing points.

It is also stated that out of 331 returnees, 70 are Afghan detainees who were released from Pakistani prisons following the mediation of the Afghan embassy in Islamabad.

Some of these returnees have been introduced to the United Nations agency for refugees to receive some essential aid, according to the IEA officials.

Moreover, it is reported that a considerable number of Afghan migrants return to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan over the past months. Some of these refugees chose to come back home willingly, others are forced to leave the host countries.

Over the past couple of weeks, Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan have extradited thousands of Afghan nationals due to not having legal stay permits (visas).