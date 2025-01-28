ILT20: Records shattered as MI Emirates humble Desert Vipers by 154 runs

Tom Banton etched his name in DP World ILT20 history on Monday, becoming the first batter to score two centuries in the competition as MI Emirates cruised to a commanding 154-run victory over table-toppers Desert Vipers at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The triumph also marked the second highest margin for a victory in the DP World ILT20.

Banton combined with Andre Fletcher to construct the highest stand for any wicket in T20s on UAE soil at 198 runs.

Andre Fletcher remained unbeaten on 96 runs, while Banton scored 105 runs to steer the MI Emirates to 228/2 - the second highest total in the DP World ILT20 history.

In response, the Vipers only managed 74 runs matching the record for the lowest score across three seasons of the DP World ILT20.

With only two batters crossing double figures the Vipers were eventually bowled out for 74 runs in 12.3 overs.

Speaking after the game, Player of the match, Tom Banton said: "I didn't get off to a flier; I just knew the longer I stayed, the better chance I had. Sometimes you don't time it as well as you'd like, and sometimes you do.

“As a top-order batter, you come up against very good bowlers, so having a good technique is important. It's about looking at the match situation and scenario, not just teeing off.

“We came into this game on the back of two losses and were a bit under pressure. It's a special night for MI Emirates, but we don't want to take it for granted."

Captaining the Desert Vipers in place of Lockie Ferguson who was rested for the encounter, Sam Curran said: "We just get the game out of the way and move on. That can happen in cricket. We were a little off with our fielding and energy.

“It’s such a quick tournament, and we play again the day after tomorrow, so we’ll have another chance. We can bounce back, and there’s no need to panic. It’s about learning and reflecting.

Ariana Television is broadcasting the event live across Afghanistan. See full schedule below.