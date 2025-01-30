Sport
ILT20: Desert Vipers are real title contenders, says Harbhajan Singh
As the DP World ILT20 Season 3 enters the exciting final phase of the competition, former Indian cricketer and legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh has been impressed with the level of competition and the exciting performances on display.
Reflecting on the ongoing season, Harbhajan shared his thoughts on the tournament’s dynamic stating: "The tournament is going great, and we’ve seen some excellent cricket. The good thing about this tournament is that all the teams have shown quality, which means they still have a chance to make a comeback.”
He further added: “Across the three venues all pitches are different which makes it more competitive and interesting.”
Among the standout performers from the UAE this season, Harbhajan highlighted the exceptional talent of Gulf Giants’ Aayan Afzal Khan.
"Aayan Afzal Khan is doing a great job. I have been following him and speaking to him from the first season. I think Aayan could win the Blue Belt award as the most valuable UAE player.
“As the wickets dry up over the course of the competition, spinners will be key, and it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch."
Turning his focus to the Desert Vipers, who became the first team to qualify for the play-offs, Harbhajan had high praise for their all-round strength.
"From the games I’ve seen or worked on during my time here, I think the Desert Vipers look like a really strong team. They have a brilliant bowling lineup with the likes of Mohammed Amir and Lockie Ferguson, and their batting features some serious firepower.
“They are real contenders for the championship."
Looking ahead, Harbhajan shared his predictions for the highest run-scorer (Green Belt) and wicket-taker (White Belt) of the season.
"I think Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mohammed Amir have been in phenomenal form with the ball, taking wickets in every game. I think one of them could finish at the top of the ladder.
“So far, Shai Hope and Tom Banton have scored a lot of runs, but the second part of the tournament has just started. I want to see more players performing, scoring runs, and climbing up the ladder."
On the future of the league, he said: “This league is very important for UAE cricket. At the moment we have two players from the UAE in each team, maybe that number will go up to three or four in the next few seasons as the UAE players are getting better.”
Desert Vipers clinch top-two finish with win over Gulf Giants
The Desert Vipers meanwhile restored their authority as table-toppers with a comprehensive five-wicket victory against the Gulf Giants on Wednesday night in Dubai.
A composed knock of 70 runs in 54 balls from Max Holden ensured they cruised home in 19 overs at the Dubai International Stadium.
Having already sealed a playoff spot, the Vipers cemented a top-two finish with this win.
Early in the contest, three-wicket hauls from Wanindu Hasaranga and Sam Curran limited the Giants to a meagre score of 129/8 despite Tom Curran’s late flourish of 64 runs in 34 balls, with nine fours and a six.
Player of the Match, Wanindu Hasaranga said: “I tried to stick to my basics and the wrong ones, that's my plan for success. I love to bowl here, even in the Asia Cup as well I took wickets. The fast bowlers did a great job, and the batters did their jobs, so as a team we have done our things well.”
Gulf Giants captain, James Vince said: “It wasn't a great performance with the bat. 130 was always tough to defend. The first 10 overs of the batting innings put us on the back foot. At one stage we were looking at less than 100, until Tom Curran and Aayan’s partnership gave us some relief.
“We fought well with the ball and took it as far as we could but a little short with the bat.”
ILT20: Records shattered as MI Emirates humble Desert Vipers by 154 runs
The triumph also marked the second highest margin for a victory in the DP World ILT20
Tom Banton etched his name in DP World ILT20 history on Monday, becoming the first batter to score two centuries in the competition as MI Emirates cruised to a commanding 154-run victory over table-toppers Desert Vipers at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The triumph also marked the second highest margin for a victory in the DP World ILT20.
Banton combined with Andre Fletcher to construct the highest stand for any wicket in T20s on UAE soil at 198 runs.
Andre Fletcher remained unbeaten on 96 runs, while Banton scored 105 runs to steer the MI Emirates to 228/2 - the second highest total in the DP World ILT20 history.
In response, the Vipers only managed 74 runs matching the record for the lowest score across three seasons of the DP World ILT20.
With only two batters crossing double figures the Vipers were eventually bowled out for 74 runs in 12.3 overs.
Speaking after the game, Player of the match, Tom Banton said: "I didn't get off to a flier; I just knew the longer I stayed, the better chance I had. Sometimes you don't time it as well as you'd like, and sometimes you do.
“As a top-order batter, you come up against very good bowlers, so having a good technique is important. It's about looking at the match situation and scenario, not just teeing off.
“We came into this game on the back of two losses and were a bit under pressure. It's a special night for MI Emirates, but we don't want to take it for granted."
Captaining the Desert Vipers in place of Lockie Ferguson who was rested for the encounter, Sam Curran said: "We just get the game out of the way and move on. That can happen in cricket. We were a little off with our fielding and energy.
“It’s such a quick tournament, and we play again the day after tomorrow, so we’ll have another chance. We can bounce back, and there’s no need to panic. It’s about learning and reflecting.
Afghanistan’s Omarzai named ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year
He also enjoyed a strong year in T20Is and franchise cricket, but it was in ODIs where he proved most influential.
Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has been named ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year following a brilliant performance through 2024.
With his right-arm pace bowling and multifaceted batting game, the 24-year-old helped propel the Afghanistan team to a new level.
He also enjoyed a strong year in T20Is and franchise cricket, but it was in ODIs where he proved most influential.
He finished 2024 as his national team’s second-highest run scorer (behind Rahmanullah Gurbaz) and second-highest wicket taker (behind AM Ghazanfar), with Afghanistan winning four of their five ODI series last year.
Omarzai’s individual excellence wasn’t enough to earn Afghanistan a series win away in Sri Lanka at the start of the year, but he was central to four straight ODI series wins for Afghanistan, as his team won against Ireland, South Africa, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.
The Afghanistan all-rounder was a standout performer with bat and ball throughout the year, scoring his runs at an average of 52.12 and bagging his wickets at 20.47.
But his brilliance lay not just in the overall numbers but in his individual performances, starting off in his very first ODI of the year, where he smashed an unbeaten 149 in a remarkable rearguard effort in defeat against Sri Lanka.
His destructive 86* from just 50 deliveries against South Africa was another memorable performance, with his rapid scoring helping set up a crushing win in the second ODI to win the series.
Omarzai repeatedly stood up when Afghanistan needed big contributions, but there are few better examples than with his series-defining performance in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Sharjah in November.
With the series on the line, Azmatullah bowled economically before delivering a death-overs masterclass to deny the Tigers the strong finish they were looking for, cleaning up set batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz among his three late wickets as he finished with figures of 4/37 from seven overs.
Faced with a target of 245 to win the match and series, Afghanistan limped through the first 20 overs, losing three of their top four cheaply, with the score at 84/3 when Azmatullah came to the crease.
But the right-hander won the game and series, building a century partnership with Rahmanullah Gurbaz before accelerating when the opener was dismissed, hitting the winning runs with a massive six to end unbeaten on 70* from 77 balls, sealing the victory with ten deliveries to spare.
Rashid Khan features in ICC T20I Team of the Year for 2024
Star Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan has been included in the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year 2024 announced on Saturday.
Rashid Khan was excellent in 2024, leading Afghanistan’s bowling attack, claiming 31 wickets in just 14 matches, boasting an incredible average of 9.58.
Rashid’s ability to consistently trouble any batter in the world was evident in his performances, particularly in the T20 World Cup, where he struck 14 times in eight games, as Afghanistan made their way into the last four for the first time ever.
A master of variation, Rashid was pivotal in Afghanistan’s success against stronger teams, often turning games with his incisive spells.
His consistency and match-winning ability cements his position as on of the leading all-rounders in the shortest format.
Players in ICC T20I Team of the Year for 2024: Rohit Sharma from India as captain, Travis Head (Australia), Phil Salt (England), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Hardik Pandya (India), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Jasprit Bumrah (India), Arshdeep Singh (India)
