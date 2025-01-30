ILT20: Desert Vipers are real title contenders, says Harbhajan Singh

As the DP World ILT20 Season 3 enters the exciting final phase of the competition, former Indian cricketer and legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh has been impressed with the level of competition and the exciting performances on display.

Reflecting on the ongoing season, Harbhajan shared his thoughts on the tournament’s dynamic stating: "The tournament is going great, and we’ve seen some excellent cricket. The good thing about this tournament is that all the teams have shown quality, which means they still have a chance to make a comeback.”

He further added: “Across the three venues all pitches are different which makes it more competitive and interesting.”

Among the standout performers from the UAE this season, Harbhajan highlighted the exceptional talent of Gulf Giants’ Aayan Afzal Khan.

"Aayan Afzal Khan is doing a great job. I have been following him and speaking to him from the first season. I think Aayan could win the Blue Belt award as the most valuable UAE player.

“As the wickets dry up over the course of the competition, spinners will be key, and it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch."

Turning his focus to the Desert Vipers, who became the first team to qualify for the play-offs, Harbhajan had high praise for their all-round strength.

"From the games I’ve seen or worked on during my time here, I think the Desert Vipers look like a really strong team. They have a brilliant bowling lineup with the likes of Mohammed Amir and Lockie Ferguson, and their batting features some serious firepower.

“They are real contenders for the championship."

Looking ahead, Harbhajan shared his predictions for the highest run-scorer (Green Belt) and wicket-taker (White Belt) of the season.

"I think Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mohammed Amir have been in phenomenal form with the ball, taking wickets in every game. I think one of them could finish at the top of the ladder.

“So far, Shai Hope and Tom Banton have scored a lot of runs, but the second part of the tournament has just started. I want to see more players performing, scoring runs, and climbing up the ladder."

On the future of the league, he said: “This league is very important for UAE cricket. At the moment we have two players from the UAE in each team, maybe that number will go up to three or four in the next few seasons as the UAE players are getting better.”

Desert Vipers clinch top-two finish with win over Gulf Giants

The Desert Vipers meanwhile restored their authority as table-toppers with a comprehensive five-wicket victory against the Gulf Giants on Wednesday night in Dubai.

A composed knock of 70 runs in 54 balls from Max Holden ensured they cruised home in 19 overs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Having already sealed a playoff spot, the Vipers cemented a top-two finish with this win.

Early in the contest, three-wicket hauls from Wanindu Hasaranga and Sam Curran limited the Giants to a meagre score of 129/8 despite Tom Curran’s late flourish of 64 runs in 34 balls, with nine fours and a six.

Player of the Match, Wanindu Hasaranga said: “I tried to stick to my basics and the wrong ones, that's my plan for success. I love to bowl here, even in the Asia Cup as well I took wickets. The fast bowlers did a great job, and the batters did their jobs, so as a team we have done our things well.”

Gulf Giants captain, James Vince said: “It wasn't a great performance with the bat. 130 was always tough to defend. The first 10 overs of the batting innings put us on the back foot. At one stage we were looking at less than 100, until Tom Curran and Aayan’s partnership gave us some relief.

“We fought well with the ball and took it as far as we could but a little short with the bat.”

Ariana Television is broadcasting the event live across Afghanistan. See full schedule below.