Regional
India bans imports from Pakistan amid tension over tourist killings
India said it has banned the import of goods originating from or transiting via Pakistan as diplomatic tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations flared in the wake of a deadly attack on tourists in disputed Kashmir region.
India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade in a notification said the ban will take effect immediately, Reuters reported.
“This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy,” it said.
Suspected militants killed at least 26 tourists in last week’s attack on a mountain destination in the Pahalgam area of the Kashmir valley.
The Muslim-majority Himalayan region is claimed by both India and Pakistan, and has been the site of multiple wars, insurgency and diplomatic standoffs.
India has accused Pakistan of involvement in the attack, which Islamabad denies. Pakistan said it has “credible intelligence” that India intends to launch military action.
Pakistan also announced retaliatory measures that have included halting all border trade, closing its airspace to Indian carriers and expelling Indian diplomats.
It has also warned that any attempt to prevent the flow of river water promised under a decades-old treaty between the two nations would be considered an act of war.
Trade between the two nations has dwindled over the last few years.
Latest News
Israel attacks target near Syrian presidential palace, Netanyahu says
Israel attacked a target near the presidential palace in the Syrian capital Damascus, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early on Friday, reiterating his vow to protect members of the Druze community.
It marks the second time Israel has struck Syria in as many days, following through on a promise to defend the minority group, which was involved in sectarian violence against Sunni gunmen earlier this week, Reuters reported.
The Druze religious group has followers in Syria, Lebanon and Israel.
The strikes reflect Israel’s deep mistrust of the Sunni Islamists who toppled Bashar al-Assad in December, posing a further challenge to interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s efforts to establish control over the fractured nation.
“Israel struck last night near the presidential palace in Damascus,” Netanyahu said in a joint statement with Defense Minister Israel Katz.
“This is a clear message to the Syrian regime: We will not allow (Syrian) forces to deploy south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community.”
The Israeli military said in a statement it struck “adjacent to the area of the Palace of Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa in Damascus”, without specifying the target. There was no immediate comment from Syria’s authorities.
Since Assad was ousted in December, Israel has seized ground in the southwest, vowed to protect the Druze, lobbied Washington to keep the neighbouring state weak, and has blown up much of the Syrian army’s heavy weapons in the days after he was toppled.
Sharaa, who was an al Qaeda commander before renouncing ties to the group in 2016, has repeatedly vowed to govern Syria in an inclusive way. But incidents of sectarian violence, including the killing of hundreds of Alawites in March, have hardened fears among minority groups about the now dominant Islamists.
This week’s sectarian violence began on Tuesday with clashes between Druze and Sunni gunmen in the predominantly Druze area of Jaramana, sparked by a voice recording cursing the Prophet Mohammad and which the Sunni militants suspected was made by a Druze.
More than a dozen people were reported killed on Tuesday, before the violence spread to the mainly Druze town of Sahnaya on Damascus’ outskirts on Wednesday.
Regional
Pakistan’s ISI chief appointed as NSA amid growing tension with India
Malik, who was appointed as the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in October 2024, also takes on the role as NSA.
The Pakistan government has appointed spy chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik as the new National Security Adviser (NSA) amid growing tension with India.
Malik, who was appointed as the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in October 2024, also takes on the role as NSA, which comes after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 people dead.
According to a statement, “Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik HI (M), DG (I), shall hold the additional charge of the National Security Adviser, with immediate effect.”
He is the country’s tenth NSA, but it is for the first time that a serving ISI chief has been tasked with both positions at once.
The NSA position had remained vacant since April 2022, when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was ousted.
Regional
US targets Iran with fresh sanctions ahead of next nuclear talks
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a separate statement that the action targeted four sellers and one buyer of Iranian petrochemicals worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on entities it accused of being involved in the illicit trade of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals ahead of a new round of U.S.-Iran negotiations on Saturday, as Washington seeks to ramp up pressure on Tehran, Reuters reported.
The U.S. State Department said in a statement it was imposing sanctions on seven entities based in the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Iran that it accused of trading Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products. Two vessels were also targeted.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a separate statement that the action targeted four sellers and one buyer of Iranian petrochemicals worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Wednesday’s action is the latest move targeting Tehran since Trump restored his “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran, which includes efforts to drive its oil exports to zero and help prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.
“The President is committed to driving Iran’s illicit oil and petrochemical exports – including exports to China – to zero under his maximum pressure campaign,” Rubio said.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment, read the report.
The action comes as the United States has relaunched talks with Iran over its nuclear program. U.S. and Iranian negotiators will reconvene in Rome on Saturday.
In his first 2017-2021 term, Trump withdrew the U.S. from a 2015 deal between Iran and world powers that placed strict limits on Tehran’s uranium enrichment activities in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump also reimposed sweeping U.S. sanctions.
Since then, Iran has far surpassed that deal’s limits on uranium enrichment, Reuters reported.
Western powers accuse Iran of having a clandestine agenda to develop nuclear weapons capability by enriching uranium to a high level of fissile purity, above what they say is justifiable for a civilian atomic energy program. Tehran says its nuclear program is wholly for civilian power purposes.
Exclusive interview with Tom Fletcher, UN Humanitarian Chief
India bans imports from Pakistan amid tension over tourist killings
Afghanistan ranks 175th out of 180 countries in press freedom index
Steady erosion of free media in Afghanistan continues: UN envoy
US readies Russia sanctions over Ukraine, unclear if Trump will sign – Reuters
Trump imposes 10% tariff on imports from Afghanistan
Trump unveils first $5 million ‘gold card’ visa
Iyer blitz powers Kolkata to big IPL win over Hyderabad
Meta releases new AI model Llama 4
Afghanistan’s national futsal team heads to Morocco
Exclusive interview with Tom Fletcher, UN Humanitarian Chief
Saar: Enhancing telecom quality, reducing costs discussed
Tahawol: Shelter crisis amid historic migrant repatriation discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s water and power efforts discussed
Tahawol: Urban plan implementation in Kabul reviewed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan-India trade volume totalled $890 million in last solar year
-
Sport5 days ago
IPL 2025: League boss says tournament could grow to 94-match format in 2028
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia’s exports via Trans-Afghan Railway Line to average between 8 and 15 million tons annually
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN warns of ‘deeper humanitarian crisis’ as thousands return to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Intelligence chiefs gather in Azerbaijan to discuss Afghanistan
-
International Sports3 days ago
IPL 2025: Cricket world reacts to Suryavanshi century
-
Regional3 days ago
Israeli wildfires force evacuations, road closures on Memorial Day
-
Latest News4 days ago
Sweden steps in to help WFP in Afghanistan with a $2.2 million pledge