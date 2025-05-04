Pakistan diplomat warns of ‘nuclear response’ if India strikes Islamabad

(Last Updated On: )

Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia warned this weekend of a potential “nuclear” response if the Indian military decides to strike Islamabad.

The Pakistani envoy added that this response may also take place in case India “disrupts” Pakistan’s water supply.

Speaking to Russian broadcaster RT, Muhammad Khalid Jamali, Pakistan’s ambassador to Moscow, claimed he had “credible intelligence” suggesting that an attack by India was imminent.

“There are some other leaked documents whereby it has been decided to strike certain areas of Pakistan,” Jamali said. “So that makes us feel that this is going to happen and it’s imminent.”

He added that if such a scenario does play out, Pakistan will retaliate by using “the full spectrum of power, both conventional and nuclear.”

Jamail’s warning comes a day after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that any structure built by India to divert water would be met with strikes.

“That will be aggression against Pakistan… even if they (India) made an architectural attempt of this kind, then Pakistan will destroy that structure,” said Asif.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam last month, which killed 26 tourists.

On Saturday, India took fresh steps to completely block out Pakistan amid the rising tension, banning the import of all goods originating in Pakistan, prohibiting Pakistan-flagged vessels calling at Indian ports, and stopping the exchange of mail and parcels by land and air routes.

India’s government cited national security and national interest as reasons for the measures, which came against the backdrop of India also undercutting Pakistan at international fora as part of the efforts to build a global consensus against Islamabad, the Hindustan Times reported.

The latest move follows on previous orders issued by India against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the closure of its airspace to Pakistani aircraft, the expulsion of most Pakistani nationals, and the closure of the only operational land border crossing at Attari.

It has also asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to review loans to the neighbouring country, Hindustan Times reported.

Pakistan meanwhile has unveiled several counter-measures such as closing its airspace to Indian airliners and suspending all trade, as it offered to participate in an independent investigation of the attack — a proposition that New Delhi sees as meaningless.

Last month, a group of heavily armed militants emerged from the woods and targeted tourists on the Baisaran grassland near Pahalgam. Twenty-six people were killed in the attack.