India says its delegation discussed humanitarian aid, Chabahar port during Kabul visit

An Indian delegation that visited Kabul earlier this week discussed humanitarian assistance and how the business community in Afghanistan can utilize the Chabahar port, New Delhi said on Thursday.

“Providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan is an important part of our assistance program,” Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said.

He added that in the last few years, India has dispatched 50,000 metric tons of wheat, 40,000 liters of pesticide, 30 tons medicines and 28 tons of earthquake relief aid.

“We have longstanding ties with the people of Afghanistan, and these ties will continue to guide our approach toward the country,” he said.

The Indian delegation led by JP Singh, foreign ministry’s joint secretary for the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division, met the Islamic Emirate officials including Acting Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid.

Jaiswal said that it was India’s first official meeting with Mujahid.