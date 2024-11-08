Latest News
India says its delegation discussed humanitarian aid, Chabahar port during Kabul visit
“Providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan is an important part of our assistance program,” Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said.
He added that in the last few years, India has dispatched 50,000 metric tons of wheat, 40,000 liters of pesticide, 30 tons medicines and 28 tons of earthquake relief aid.
“We have longstanding ties with the people of Afghanistan, and these ties will continue to guide our approach toward the country,” he said.
The Indian delegation led by JP Singh, foreign ministry’s joint secretary for the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division, met the Islamic Emirate officials including Acting Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid.
Jaiswal said that it was India’s first official meeting with Mujahid.
Japan to host international conference on Afghanistan’s cultural heritage
Japan’s ambassador in Kabul Takayoshi Kuromiya has announced that his country plans to host an international conference on Afghanistan's cultural heritage to draw the world's attention to its preservation.
Kuromiya announced this during a meeting with Atiqullah Azizi, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture.
According to the ministry's statement, Azizi said that the historical and cultural ties between Japan and Afghanistan unforgettable, adding that Japan has made great efforts to renovate Afghanistan's historical monuments.
He also pointed to a number of historical sites and monuments that need urgent restoration.
The Japanese envoy appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Information and Culture on cultural heritage, saying that if these efforts continue, the international community will assist.
He emphasized that Japan does not link cultural issues to politics and supports it in any situation.
CIS supports CSTO proposal to establish security belt around Afghanistan
The CIS Executive Committee supported the proposal of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to set up a joint working group to develop a plan for establishing a security belt around Afghanistan, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said.
"As for the Afghan issue, which will also be considered today, the CIS Executive Committee has fully supported the proposal of the CSTO secretariat to establish a joint working group of representatives from the relevant departments of our organizations in order to develop a joint comprehensive plan for the creation of a security belt around Afghanistan," he said at a meeting of security council secretaries from around the Commonwealth in Moscow, TASS news agency reported. "We hope that the work of this group will help defuse the situation in this region that pertains to the activities of international terrorist organizations, smuggling of narcotics and weapons, along with illegal migration."
The concept of a security belt around Afghanistan was announced by Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon at a special CSTO summit in January 2022.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly emphasized that it will not allow Afghanistan's soil to be used against the security of other countries.
Deputy PM’s office says modernization of land ports a priority for IEA
The Deputy Prime Minister of Economic Affairs’ office says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has prioritized the growth of trade, the modernization of commercial land ports and the development of infrastructure.
The Deputy PM’s office said that in today's world, trade plays an important role in the economic development of countries, the social well-being of society, and the development of trade requires the creation of a single trade system and the removal of existing barriers and the
reduction of customs tariffs.
“Our ports with a number of neighboring countries are active 24 hours a day. We are trying to make our ports with all neighboring countries active 24 hours a day because we want our business to expand both in the export and import sectors. Therefore, we also have plans to
standardize ports so that our ports can export and import according to standards with all countries,” said Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzadah, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.
Deputy PM’s office stated the IEA has intensified its efforts in this field, an example of which is the increase in the country's export level.
It added that the level of trade deficit is still high, but detailed plans have been drawn up to eliminate the existing deficit in the trade sector.
Meanwhile, the installation of electronic scanners at 12 customs points at border crossings of the country is one example of work being done to modernize the land ports.
Torghundi, Islam Qala, Zaranj, Spin Boldak, Ghulam Khan, Torkham, Aqina, Hairatan and Shir Khan are important land ports through which thousands of tons of goods are moved through daily.
