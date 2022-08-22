Health
Indonesia announces its first case of monkeypox
A man in Indonesia has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the country’s first confirmed case of the disease, authorities said late Saturday.
The 27-year-old who lives in the capital, Jakarta, had returned from an overseas trip on Aug. 8, Health Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Syahril said in a news conference. The man began experiencing symptoms five days later and went to see a doctor. He tested positive for monkeypox on Friday night and is now isolating at home, Syahril said, AP reported.
“This is a self-limiting disease that will disappear after 20 days if the patient does not have any preexisting conditions,” Syahril said, adding that the government for now did not see the need to implement any community-level restrictions to contain monkeypox.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation with more than 270 million people, has been on alert for a monkeypox spread since the World Health Organization asked countries to increase their vigilance after the United Kingdom experienced an outbreak in May. Before then, the monkeypox virus was only endemic in several African countries.
Monkeypox spreads when people have close, physical contact with an infected person’s lesions, their clothing or bedsheets.
Most people recover from monkeypox without needing treatment, but the lesions can be extremely painful. More severe cases can result in complications including brain inflammation and death.
Globally, there have been more than 31,000 cases of monkeypox reported in nearly 90 countries. Last month, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak to be a global emergency.
Monkeypox is not a totally new disease but one that has been known since at least the 1970s and has been a serious challenge in Africa for years.
With only a limited global supply of vaccines, authorities are racing to stop the spread of the disease.
Health
India reports Tomato Flu outbreak in Kerala
While India continues to battle COVID-19 and monkey pox, a new virus known as tomato flu, or tomato fever, has emerged in the state of Kerala in children younger than five years, according to The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.
The rare viral infection is in an endemic state and is considered non-life threatening. According to reports, 82 children below five years of age have been infected so far.
Additionally, 26 children (aged 1–9 years) have been reported as having the disease in Odisha.
To date, apart from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha, no other regions in India have been affected by the virus. However, precautionary measures are being taken by the Kerala health department to monitor the spread of the infection and prevent its spread in other parts of India, First Post reported.
Although the tomato flu virus shows symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, both are associated with fever, fatigue, and body aches initially, and some patients with COVID-19 also report rashes on the skin, the virus is not related to SARS-CoV-2.
The disease gets its name on the basis of the eruption of red and painful blisters throughout the body that gradually enlarge to the size of a tomato.
Health
Monkeypox cases top 35,000: WHO
Monkeypox infections continue to rise globally, with more than 35,000 cases across 92 countries and territories, and 12 deaths, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Wednesday.
“Almost 7,500 cases were reported last week, a 20 per cent increase over the previous week, which was also 20 per cent more than the week before,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking during his regular press briefing from Geneva.
The majority of cases are being reported from Europe and the America.
“The primary focus for all countries must be to ensure they are ready for monkeypox, and to stop transmission using effective public health tools, including enhanced disease surveillance, careful contact tracing, tailored risk communication and community engagement, and risk reduction measures,” said Tedros.
Currently, global supplies of Monkeypox vaccines are limited, as is data about their effectiveness. WHO is in contact with manufacturers, and with countries and organizations willing to share vaccine doses.
“We remain concerned that the inequitable access to vaccines we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic will be repeated, and that the poorest will continue to be left behind,” said Tedros.
COVID-19 deaths have also increased over the last four weeks, rising by 35 percent, with 15,000 lives lost in the past week alone.
“Fifteen thousand deaths a week is completely unacceptable, when we have all the tools to prevent infections and save lives,” Tedros remarked.
Although everyone might be tired of COVID-19, “the virus is not tired of us,” he said.
Health
Afghanistan makes progress toward polio eradication
One year on from Afghanistan’s transition of power in August 2021, the polio eradication programme in Afghanistan has made critical gains – but the job is far from finished.
Wild poliovirus transmission in Afghanistan is currently at its lowest level in history.
Fifty six children were paralysed by wild poliovirus in 2020. In 2021, the number fell to four. This year to date, only one child has been paralysed by the virus, giving the country an extraordinary opportunity to end polio, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported.
The resumption of nationwide polio vaccination campaigns targeting 9.9 million children has been a critical step.
With access to the entire country following the August transition, seven nationwide vaccination campaigns took place between November 2021 and June 2022, and a sub national campaign targeting 6.7 million children in 28 provinces took place in July.
Of the 3.6 million children who had been inaccessible to the programme since 2018, 2.6 million were reached during the November, December and January campaigns.
With improving reach to previously inaccessible children during subsequent campaigns, the number of missed children has been reduced to 0.7 million.
Additional campaigns are planned for the remainder of the year.
With Afghanistan and Pakistan sharing one epidemiological block, the two countries continue to coordinate cross border activities. December and May’s campaigns were synchronized with Pakistan’s national campaigns, focusing on high-risk populations including nomadic groups, seasonal workers and communities straddling both borders, WHO reported.
COVID-19 on rise in Kunduz as over 700 cases confirmed
IEA bans import of low-quality oil
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
IEA orders shopkeepers in Kabul to attend congregational prayers
Indonesia announces its first case of monkeypox
Goal! ATN secures rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Tajikistan increases export volume to Afghanistan by 38%
Ireland announce squad for South Africa, Afghanistan T20Is
Kajaki Dam power plant to be switched back on this week
Female entrepreneur runs successful all-women business in Kandahar
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
511 dead, 3,700 injured in flash floods over the past year in Afghanistan
-
Sport5 days ago
Ireland beat Afghanistan in the fifth match to win 3-2
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
Downtown Circle: Giant ring surrounds Burj Khalifa
-
World4 days ago
Israel and Turkey to restore full diplomatic relations
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan weather services issues flash flood warning
-
Latest News5 days ago
McCaul blasts Biden for failure to plan withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
COVID-194 days ago
CDC admits to making major mistakes in COVID-19 pandemic
-
Latest News4 days ago
PACF hands over 25 tons of food items to support Afghans