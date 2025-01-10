Sport
International cricket bosses have no plans to ban Afghanistan from Champions Trophy
Amid calls from some politicians to boycott Afghanistan's men from the Champions Trophy due to restrictions on women, British media outlet Sky News has reported that world cricket bosses have no such plans.
More than 160 British parliamentarians have called on the country's team not to play Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to begin on February 19.
And those boycott calls were backed by South Africa sports minister Gayton McKenzie with his country also scheduled to play Afghanistan in the same group as England.
But Cricket South Africa responded by saying: "The position on Afghanistan must be guided by the world body in accordance with international tournament participation requirements and regulations."
Sky News reported that the ICC intends to try to ultimately influence the Islamic Emirate to allow women's cricket - using sport to deliver change - rather than penalising Afghanistan.
The ICC is understood to have adopted a view privately that male players should not be punished for the Afghanistan government's policies, believing its member association cannot control the IEA's position.
The ICC has an Afghanistan group examining the situation in an attempt to use the country's most popular sport to encourage a restoration of women's rights.
An ICC spokesperson told Sky News: "The ICC remains closely engaged with the situation in Afghanistan and continues to collaborate with our members.
"We are committed to leveraging our influence constructively to support the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in fostering cricket development and ensuring playing opportunities for both men and women in Afghanistan.
"The ICC has established an Afghanistan Cricket Task Force, chaired by deputy chairman Mr Imran Khwaja, who will lead the ongoing dialogue on this matter."
Afghanistan’s Farooqi outlines his goal for upcoming DP World ILT20
The job of a champion is to defend the title. Our focus is to ensure that we emerge as champions again this season, said Farooqi ahead of the DP World ILT20
Afghanistan’s international pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who was one of the key architects behind MI Emirates’ title-winning campaign in last year’s edition of the UAE's DP World ILT20, says the team’s focus this year will be emerging as champions once again.
In the run up to the 3rd Season of the DP World ILT20, which kicks off on Saturday, Farooqi said: “Everyone knows that MI Emirates were the champions last season, and the job of a champion is to defend the title. Our focus is to ensure that we emerge as champions again this season.”
With 17 wickets in just eight matches last season, Farooqi showcased his class on the big stage and rapidly built a reputation as a shrewd death-bowler.
Reiterating that the margin for error was minimal in the competition, the 24-year-old said: “With eight to nine international players in each team, the competition naturally becomes very tough. The best players in the world participate here, so the level of competition is incredibly high.”
He further added that the fierce competition augurs well for the development of players.
“If a player performs well in such challenging situations, it’s a huge boost to their confidence. It helps them grow further and improve their game.”
At last year’s DP World ILT20, the league phase saw a thrilling race between the teams, ending with the top two teams tied at 12 points. The third and fourth placed teams were tied at 10 points (separated only by net run rate).
While MI Emirates’ teammate Waqar Salamkheil’s 17 wickets won him the White Belt (best bowler) award, Fazalhaq Farooqi also finished with 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.66.
Expressing his optimism about replicating his performance in DP World ILT20 Season 3 Farooqi said: “Last season was fantastic for me, and my aim this season is to perform at the same level. I want to utilize my skills effectively and contribute as much as I can.
“My goal is to deliver strong performances throughout the season, take the team to victory and win the White Belt.”
Acknowledging his teammates, Muhammed Waseem, who secured the Blue Belt – Best UAE Player for a second consecutive season, and fast bowler Muhammad Rohid, as examples of UAE’s players who have shined at the DP World ILT20, Farooqi said: “I can say this is almost the best league in the world as some of the best players in the world compete here.
“Competing and performing in such a high-calibre environment is a huge opportunity for a player from the UAE. When players succeed in such tough conditions, it’s a great achievement.
“Muhammed Waseem and Muhammad Rohid are examples of this. I think because of the DP World ILT20, UAE’s cricketers are improving a lot.”
Speaking about the role of the fans, Farooqi underlined how vital their presence is.
“To all MI Emirates fans, I urge you to come out and support the team wholeheartedly. Your backing makes a big difference for us,” he said.
The MI Emirates will play their first match of the DP World ILT20 Season 3 against the Dubai Capitals on Monday, 13 January at the Zayed Cricket Stadium – a rematch of Season 2’s final.
The six DP World ILT20 franchises have retained T20 superstars like Andre Russell (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), Sherfane Rutherford (Desert Vipers), David Warner (Dubai Capitals), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants), Shimron Hetmyer (Gulf Giants), Akeal Hossein (MI Emirates), Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz Wildcard Pick in Season 2) and Johnson Charles (Sharjah Warriorz).
England white-ball great Jason Roy (Sharjah Warriorz) returns to the league after making two appearances for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders last season.
The Sharjah Warriorz have been strengthened further with the inclusion of England all-rounder Gus Atkinson who is also making a return to the DP World ILT20 – 10 games for Desert Vipers in the inaugural season.
Former West Indies captain Jason Holder will appear for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, the all-rounder played for the Dubai Capitals last season.
Additionally, Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Shai Hope (Dubai Capitals), Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriorz), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants) and Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates) are set to make their DP World ILT20 debuts in Season 3.
The third season of the DP World ILT20 will run from 11 January to 9 February 2025.
Fans in Afghanistan can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television from Saturday to watch the entire season live and for information and important updates be sure to follow Ariana Television social media pages.
The broadcasting schedule is as follows:
ACB appoints Younis Khan as Mentor for Champions Trophy 2025
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Wednesday it has appointed former Pakistan batter Younis Khan as mentor for the Afghanistan National team for the Champions Trophy 2025.
The tournament gets underway on 19 February in Pakistan and Khan will accompany the team during their conditioning and preparation camp in Pakistan.
He will remain with the team for the duration of the tournament.
This isn't Khan’s first time with the national team; he previously served as a batting coach during a 15-day camp in April 2022 in the UAE.
With a prolific career, Younis Khan has played 265 ODIs, scoring over 7,000 runs, and has participated in 118 Test matches, amassing more than 10,000 runs for his country.
The Afghanistan team had previously benefited from the expertise of players from host nations in major tournaments, achieving commendable results in the last ODI and T20 World Cups and hope that this assignment will lead the national team to exceptional outcomes in the upcoming Champions Trophy, the ACB said.
CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board Naseeb Khan said that ACB is pleased to sign a contract with Younis Khan as interim mentor of the national team for the Champions Trophy 2025.
Naseeb Khan said: “Since the Champions Trophy is being held in Pakistan, it was required to assign a talented and experienced player as mentor from the hosting country.
“We already had efficient experience with hosting countries’ mentors in ODI World Cup 2023 and T20I World Cup 2024. Observing the conditions, therefore, we have appointed Younis Khan as mentor for our national team for the upcoming mega event and wish him best of luck in his crucial assignment.”
Ariana Television and Radio Network (ATN) has the rights to broadcast the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy live in Afghanistan.
Manchester United ace rumored to be heading for Al-Nassr
Manchester United are unlikely to do big business in January and one high earner could be on his way out.
Ruben Amorim wanted an improved start to 2025 after five defeats in six Premier League games to end 2024.
This did not happen entirely as Sunday’s match saw United draw 2-2 with Liverpool.
That performance sparked some hope for United fans but Amorim will still need plenty of signings in 2025 to make real progress.
Amorim isn’t expecting a major January though and certainly needs players to leave in order to make new signings.
United will however also be looking to offload big earners this year and one player who fits the bill is Casemiro.
Casemiro joined United from Real Madrid in 2022 with the Brazilian arriving in a big-money move – both in terms of fee and wages.
Selling Casemiro this month is something football journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed is on the cards – a move which could save United a whopping £350,000-a-week (about $440,000).
It is also a move which could prove lucrative for United, with Saudi Arabia appearing to be the likeliest move for Casemiro.
It is thought that United would sell Casemiro for around €30m ($52 million), which represents a huge loss on the €70m ($73 million) which was spent on the Brazilian back in 2022.
If United receive £25m, it would pay off a big chunk of one possible replacement.
