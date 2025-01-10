International cricket bosses have no plans to ban Afghanistan from Champions Trophy

Afghanistan’s international pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who was one of the key architects behind MI Emirates’ title-winning campaign in last year’s edition of the UAE's DP World ILT20, says the team’s focus this year will be emerging as champions once again.

In the run up to the 3rd Season of the DP World ILT20, which kicks off on Saturday, Farooqi said: “Everyone knows that MI Emirates were the champions last season, and the job of a champion is to defend the title. Our focus is to ensure that we emerge as champions again this season.”

With 17 wickets in just eight matches last season, Farooqi showcased his class on the big stage and rapidly built a reputation as a shrewd death-bowler.

Reiterating that the margin for error was minimal in the competition, the 24-year-old said: “With eight to nine international players in each team, the competition naturally becomes very tough. The best players in the world participate here, so the level of competition is incredibly high.”

He further added that the fierce competition augurs well for the development of players.

“If a player performs well in such challenging situations, it’s a huge boost to their confidence. It helps them grow further and improve their game.”

At last year’s DP World ILT20, the league phase saw a thrilling race between the teams, ending with the top two teams tied at 12 points. The third and fourth placed teams were tied at 10 points (separated only by net run rate).

While MI Emirates’ teammate Waqar Salamkheil’s 17 wickets won him the White Belt (best bowler) award, Fazalhaq Farooqi also finished with 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.66.

Expressing his optimism about replicating his performance in DP World ILT20 Season 3 Farooqi said: “Last season was fantastic for me, and my aim this season is to perform at the same level. I want to utilize my skills effectively and contribute as much as I can.

“My goal is to deliver strong performances throughout the season, take the team to victory and win the White Belt.”

Acknowledging his teammates, Muhammed Waseem, who secured the Blue Belt – Best UAE Player for a second consecutive season, and fast bowler Muhammad Rohid, as examples of UAE’s players who have shined at the DP World ILT20, Farooqi said: “I can say this is almost the best league in the world as some of the best players in the world compete here.

“Competing and performing in such a high-calibre environment is a huge opportunity for a player from the UAE. When players succeed in such tough conditions, it’s a great achievement.

“Muhammed Waseem and Muhammad Rohid are examples of this. I think because of the DP World ILT20, UAE’s cricketers are improving a lot.”

Speaking about the role of the fans, Farooqi underlined how vital their presence is.

“To all MI Emirates fans, I urge you to come out and support the team wholeheartedly. Your backing makes a big difference for us,” he said.

The MI Emirates will play their first match of the DP World ILT20 Season 3 against the Dubai Capitals on Monday, 13 January at the Zayed Cricket Stadium – a rematch of Season 2’s final.

The six DP World ILT20 franchises have retained T20 superstars like Andre Russell (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), Sherfane Rutherford (Desert Vipers), David Warner (Dubai Capitals), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants), Shimron Hetmyer (Gulf Giants), Akeal Hossein (MI Emirates), Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz Wildcard Pick in Season 2) and Johnson Charles (Sharjah Warriorz).

England white-ball great Jason Roy (Sharjah Warriorz) returns to the league after making two appearances for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders last season.

The Sharjah Warriorz have been strengthened further with the inclusion of England all-rounder Gus Atkinson who is also making a return to the DP World ILT20 – 10 games for Desert Vipers in the inaugural season.

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder will appear for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, the all-rounder played for the Dubai Capitals last season.

Additionally, Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Shai Hope (Dubai Capitals), Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriorz), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants) and Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates) are set to make their DP World ILT20 debuts in Season 3.

The third season of the DP World ILT20 will run from 11 January to 9 February 2025.

Fans in Afghanistan can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television from Saturday to watch the entire season live and for information and important updates be sure to follow Ariana Television social media pages.

The broadcasting schedule is as follows: