IOM helps Paktika rise from the rubble after deadly earthquake
Thousands of Afghans in Paktika province say they face an uncertain future and have no idea how their communities will rebuild their lives after last month’s deadly earthquake that killed over 1,000 people and destroyed an estimated 10,000 homes.
In the early hours of June 22, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the remote, mountainous region and while concerted efforts are being made by aid workers to help the survivors, their efforts are being hampered by the mountainous terrain and heavy rains.
IOM reported this week that the humanitarian community has mobilized funds and personnel for the response and that IOM teams were on the ground in the affected area following the earthquake, weathering aftershocks alongside the affected community.
Humanitarian actors are busy, the IOM reported and workers are meeting with community members to assess their needs, organizing the first emergency distributions and setting up tents, latrines and hand washing stations.
Trucks loaded with a variety of kits are also arriving in waves, having successfully navigated the remote mountains, riverbeds and roads that make the area particularly difficult to access.
Thousands of people are trying to get the basic items they need for immediate survival — food, water, health care and shelter.
“I was in my house asleep when it started shaking,” says Krushnal, a survivor from Barmal, still living with his four children on the site of their collapsed house.
“A piece of wall hit me, but I am not seriously injured. I saw bodies being pulled out of the rubble, injured people, and maybe dead people. I heard cries of pain everywhere I went,” he told IOM.
The majority of the fragile mud-brick houses in the area did not withstand the earthquake. While many currently lack the means to rebuild much of their community, the survivors have come together alongside humanitarian actors to plan for the recovery of the community.
A few kilometers from Gayan, IOM Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) staff hold counseling sessions with victims amidst the rubble. Three distinct groups are formed for the sessions: women, men and children.
Mobile clinics have also been operating in this mountainous area, which is located far from health centers. In addition, community members have identified psychological support as a key need, which has been included in the IOM earthquake response from the first day.
IOM reports that as of July 8, 140 trucks have successfully reached the impacted areas of Paktika and Khost provinces and some 30,000 emergency shelter and non-food item kits have been distributed to 5,600 families in need.
But now, according to the IOM, the focus has switched to post-disaster longer-term rebuilding of houses, and of lives.
IOM and other shelter actors are working together to support the communities to clear the rubble of the damaged homes and to build back their homes safely.
However, other public infrastructures will also need to be rehabilitated to ensure communities can return to normal. Water sources that have been contaminated must be treated and fixed to ensure access to safe and clean water again.
According to the IOM, repurposing of existing emergency funding enabled IOM to undertake a swift, immediate response to provide life-saving assistance to affected communities but now, longer-term funding from both humanitarian and development actors must be committed and made available immediately to ensure that houses and essential community infrastructure can be rebuilt before the harsh winter arrives in November.
Takhar’s border with Tajikistan secure: IEA official
More than 18 million people in Afghanistan have received aid: WFP
India and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to supply 10,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan where nearly 19 million people – half of the population – are facing acute food insecurity, compounded by the recent earthquake that struck the eastern part of the country in June.
The MoU marks the fifth and final tranche of 50,000 mt of wheat that the India committed as humanitarian food assistance for Afghanistan in 2020, and was signed in New Delhi between J. P. Singh, India’s Joint Secretary, PAI Division, Ministry of External Affairs, and Bishow Parajuli, WFP’s Representative and Country Director in India.
“The final tranche builds upon assistance already delivered by WFP to those who need it most in Afghanistan, WFP said on Thursday.
“India has delivered on its commitment, standing by the historical relations between the people of two countries and the pressing needs on the ground,” said Singh.
Since the beginning of 2022, WFP has assisted over 18 million people in Afghanistan with life-saving assistance, including 410,000 mt of food and $115.8 million worth of cash and food vouchers.
With the harsh Afghan winter only months away, WFP is working against the clock to preposition food in strategic locations before roads are cut off by snow – and with them vulnerable communities that rely on humanitarian assistance to survive.
“The Indian wheat has been a lifeline for Afghan families facing hunger and is a critical part of WFP’s humanitarian response. Generous support such as this has helped WFP and its partners avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan. However, the scale of needs remains immense. Our sincere gratitude is extended to the Government of India, and we count on its continued support to the people of Afghanistan,’’ said Mr. Parajuli.
UN partners mobilize emergency resources amid ongoing flood warnings in Afghanistan
The United Nations on Thursday said along with its partners, they are mobilizing resources to help Afghans in need, especially as severe weather warnings have been issued by the Afghan Meteorological Department for the next week.
Addressing members of the media at the daily press briefing, the UN Secretary-General’s deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said: “Our humanitarian colleagues there tell us that the rate of flash flooding has increased in the past week [in Afghanistan]. Since 5 July, flash floods have killed 39 people — including nine children — across five provinces. Some 2,900 houses have been damaged or destroyed.”
He said humanitarian partners are mobilizing resources to respond to the needs and are focusing on emergency food assistance.
“The Afghan weather agency has warned of thunderstorms and heavy rain for the next week in the south-eastern and eastern regions, which are still reeling from the impact of the 22 June earthquake.
He stated that humanitarian relief is also being rolled out to other areas including Bamiyan province.
Haq’s comments came just hours after the Afghan weather agency issued yet another warning for heavy rains.
The agency said on Thursday that eight provinces could face flash floods. These were Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Paktia, Paktika and Khost.
Many of these provinces are still reeling from last month’s deadly earthquake and from flash floods in the past week.
