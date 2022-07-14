Connect with us

Takhar’s border with Tajikistan secure: IEA official 

Published

4 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: July 14, 2022)
 
Takhar security authorities say they have the border areas in the province under control and will not allow threats to be created from Afghanistan against Tajikistan.
 
The acting head of the Takhar Police Command Qari Zakrullah Zaker says that they have the necessary preparations in place in coordination with the National Army and the Border Police, and that there are no security concerns along the border at the moment.
 
“Our forces are stationed in all the districts that are bordering Tajikistan, and they are ready to provide any type of security, and we also have a coordinating office that coordinates between our army and police,” said Qari Zakrullah Zaker.
 
According to Zaker, the Islamic Emirate has arrested several drug smugglers in border areas and drug trafficking has been stamped out completely in the province. 
 
“Under the previous government, drugs were exported to and from Afghanistan from Tajikistan, but now our forces are regular at the borders,” said Zaker.  
 
Six districts of Takhar province, along the Kokcha River, share a border with Tajikistan.
 
The residents of Takhar say that they once witnessed artillery shelling from Tajikistan after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate but they want the government to establish good relations with neighboring countries so that they do not witness such incidents again.
 
“As you know the situation in the borders of Afghanistan, especially on the borders of Takhar province – not long ago, we witnessed the artillery attacks of the Tajik forces in different places, especially in the Khowaja Ghar district,” said Wasim Rasouly, a resident of Takhar province. 
 
Early this year, several mortar rounds were launched from Khwaja Ghar district in Takhar, aimed at Tajikistan. Daesh claimed responsibility. Now Takhar security officials say that after that incident, they have taken serious security measures and have deployed more security forces along the border areas with Tajikistan. 
More than 18 million people in Afghanistan have received aid: WFP

Published

5 hours ago

on

July 14, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: July 14, 2022)

India and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to supply 10,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan where nearly 19 million people – half of the population – are facing acute food insecurity, compounded by the recent earthquake that struck the eastern part of the country in June.

The MoU marks the fifth and final tranche of 50,000 mt of wheat that the India committed as humanitarian food assistance for Afghanistan in 2020, and was signed in New Delhi between J. P. Singh, India’s Joint Secretary, PAI Division, Ministry of External Affairs, and Bishow Parajuli, WFP’s Representative and Country Director in India.

“The final tranche builds upon assistance already delivered by WFP to those who need it most in Afghanistan, WFP said on Thursday. 

“India has delivered on its commitment, standing by the historical relations between the people of two countries and the pressing needs on the ground,” said Singh.

Since the beginning of 2022, WFP has assisted over 18 million people in Afghanistan with life-saving assistance, including 410,000 mt of food and $115.8 million worth of cash and food vouchers.

With the harsh Afghan winter only months away, WFP is working against the clock to preposition food in strategic locations before roads are cut off by snow – and with them vulnerable communities that rely on humanitarian assistance to survive.

“The Indian wheat has been a lifeline for Afghan families facing hunger and is a critical part of WFP’s humanitarian response. Generous support such as this has helped WFP and its partners avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan. However, the scale of needs remains immense. Our sincere gratitude is extended to the Government of India, and we count on its continued support to the people of Afghanistan,’’ said Mr. Parajuli.

UN partners mobilize emergency resources amid ongoing flood warnings in Afghanistan

Published

7 hours ago

on

July 14, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: July 14, 2022)

The United Nations on Thursday said along with its partners, they are mobilizing resources to help Afghans in need, especially as severe weather warnings have been issued by the Afghan Meteorological Department for the next week. 

Addressing members of the media at the daily press briefing, the UN Secretary-General’s deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said: “Our humanitarian colleagues there tell us that the rate of flash flooding has increased in the past week [in Afghanistan]. Since 5 July, flash floods have killed 39 people — including nine children — across five provinces. Some 2,900 houses have been damaged or destroyed.” 

He said humanitarian partners are mobilizing resources to respond to the needs and are focusing on emergency food assistance. 

“The Afghan weather agency has warned of thunderstorms and heavy rain for the next week in the south-eastern and eastern regions, which are still reeling from the impact of the 22 June earthquake. 

He stated that humanitarian relief is also being rolled out to other areas including Bamiyan province. 

Haq’s comments came just hours after the Afghan weather agency issued yet another warning for heavy rains. 

The agency said on Thursday that eight provinces could face flash floods. These were Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Paktia, Paktika and Khost. 

Many of these provinces are still reeling from last month’s deadly earthquake and from flash floods in the past week.

Former senior US official admits to planning attempted foreign coups

Published

8 hours ago

on

July 14, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: July 14, 2022)

John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser, said on Tuesday that he had helped plan attempted coups in foreign countries.

Bolton made the remarks to CNN after the day’s congressional hearing into the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The panel’s lawmakers on Tuesday accused former President Donald Trump of inciting the violence in a last-ditch bid to remain in power after losing the 2020 election, VOA reported.

Speaking to CNN, however, Bolton suggested Trump was not competent enough to pull off a “carefully planned coup d’état,” later adding: “As somebody who has helped plan coups d’état — not here but you know [in] other places — it takes a lot of work. And that’s not what he [Trump] did.”

In 2019, Bolton as national security adviser publicly supported Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido’s call for the military to back his effort to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro, arguing that Maduro’s re-election was illegitimate. Ultimately Maduro remained in power, VOA reported.

“I feel like there’s other stuff you’re not telling me [beyond Venezuela],” the CNN anchor said, prompting a reply from Bolton: “I’m sure there is.”

Many foreign policy experts have over the years criticized Washington’s history of interventions in other countries, from its role in the 1953 overthrowing of then Iranian nationalist prime minister Mohammad Mosaddegh and the Vietnam war, to its invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan this century, VOA reported.

But it is highly unusual for U.S. officials to openly acknowledge their role in stoking unrest in foreign countries.

“John Bolton, who’s served in highest positions in the U.S. government, including UN ambassador, casually boasting about he’s helped plan coups in other countries,” Dickens Olewe, a BBC journalist from Kenya, wrote on Twitter.

