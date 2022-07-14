Takhar’s border with Tajikistan secure: IEA official 

(Last Updated On: July 14, 2022)

Takhar security authorities say they have the border areas in the province under control and will not allow threats to be created from Afghanistan against Tajikistan.

The acting head of the Takhar Police Command Qari Zakrullah Zaker says that they have the necessary preparations in place in coordination with the National Army and the Border Police, and that there are no security concerns along the border at the moment.

“Our forces are stationed in all the districts that are bordering Tajikistan, and they are ready to provide any type of security, and we also have a coordinating office that coordinates between our army and police,” said Qari Zakrullah Zaker.

According to Zaker, the Islamic Emirate has arrested several drug smugglers in border areas and drug trafficking has been stamped out completely in the province.

“Under the previous government, drugs were exported to and from Afghanistan from Tajikistan, but now our forces are regular at the borders,” said Zaker.

Six districts of Takhar province, along the Kokcha River, share a border with Tajikistan.

The residents of Takhar say that they once witnessed artillery shelling from Tajikistan after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate but they want the government to establish good relations with neighboring countries so that they do not witness such incidents again.

“As you know the situation in the borders of Afghanistan, especially on the borders of Takhar province – not long ago, we witnessed the artillery attacks of the Tajik forces in different places, especially in the Khowaja Ghar district,” said Wasim Rasouly, a resident of Takhar province.

Early this year, several mortar rounds were launched from Khwaja Ghar district in Takhar, aimed at Tajikistan. Daesh claimed responsibility. Now Takhar security officials say that after that incident, they have taken serious security measures and have deployed more security forces along the border areas with Tajikistan.