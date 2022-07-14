More than 18 million people in Afghanistan have received aid: WFP

(Last Updated On: July 14, 2022)

India and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to supply 10,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan where nearly 19 million people – half of the population – are facing acute food insecurity, compounded by the recent earthquake that struck the eastern part of the country in June.

The MoU marks the fifth and final tranche of 50,000 mt of wheat that the India committed as humanitarian food assistance for Afghanistan in 2020, and was signed in New Delhi between J. P. Singh, India’s Joint Secretary, PAI Division, Ministry of External Affairs, and Bishow Parajuli, WFP’s Representative and Country Director in India.

“The final tranche builds upon assistance already delivered by WFP to those who need it most in Afghanistan, WFP said on Thursday.

“India has delivered on its commitment, standing by the historical relations between the people of two countries and the pressing needs on the ground,” said Singh.

Since the beginning of 2022, WFP has assisted over 18 million people in Afghanistan with life-saving assistance, including 410,000 mt of food and $115.8 million worth of cash and food vouchers.

With the harsh Afghan winter only months away, WFP is working against the clock to preposition food in strategic locations before roads are cut off by snow – and with them vulnerable communities that rely on humanitarian assistance to survive.

“The Indian wheat has been a lifeline for Afghan families facing hunger and is a critical part of WFP’s humanitarian response. Generous support such as this has helped WFP and its partners avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan. However, the scale of needs remains immense. Our sincere gratitude is extended to the Government of India, and we count on its continued support to the people of Afghanistan,’’ said Mr. Parajuli.