UN partners mobilize emergency resources amid ongoing flood warnings in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: July 14, 2022)

The United Nations on Thursday said along with its partners, they are mobilizing resources to help Afghans in need, especially as severe weather warnings have been issued by the Afghan Meteorological Department for the next week.

Addressing members of the media at the daily press briefing, the UN Secretary-General’s deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said: “Our humanitarian colleagues there tell us that the rate of flash flooding has increased in the past week [in Afghanistan]. Since 5 July, flash floods have killed 39 people — including nine children — across five provinces. Some 2,900 houses have been damaged or destroyed.”

He said humanitarian partners are mobilizing resources to respond to the needs and are focusing on emergency food assistance.

“The Afghan weather agency has warned of thunderstorms and heavy rain for the next week in the south-eastern and eastern regions, which are still reeling from the impact of the 22 June earthquake.

He stated that humanitarian relief is also being rolled out to other areas including Bamiyan province.

Haq’s comments came just hours after the Afghan weather agency issued yet another warning for heavy rains.

The agency said on Thursday that eight provinces could face flash floods. These were Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Paktia, Paktika and Khost.

Many of these provinces are still reeling from last month’s deadly earthquake and from flash floods in the past week.