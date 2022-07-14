Latest News
Former senior US official admits to planning attempted foreign coups
John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser, said on Tuesday that he had helped plan attempted coups in foreign countries.
Bolton made the remarks to CNN after the day’s congressional hearing into the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The panel’s lawmakers on Tuesday accused former President Donald Trump of inciting the violence in a last-ditch bid to remain in power after losing the 2020 election, VOA reported.
Speaking to CNN, however, Bolton suggested Trump was not competent enough to pull off a “carefully planned coup d’état,” later adding: “As somebody who has helped plan coups d’état — not here but you know [in] other places — it takes a lot of work. And that’s not what he [Trump] did.”
In 2019, Bolton as national security adviser publicly supported Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido’s call for the military to back his effort to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro, arguing that Maduro’s re-election was illegitimate. Ultimately Maduro remained in power, VOA reported.
“I feel like there’s other stuff you’re not telling me [beyond Venezuela],” the CNN anchor said, prompting a reply from Bolton: “I’m sure there is.”
Many foreign policy experts have over the years criticized Washington’s history of interventions in other countries, from its role in the 1953 overthrowing of then Iranian nationalist prime minister Mohammad Mosaddegh and the Vietnam war, to its invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan this century, VOA reported.
But it is highly unusual for U.S. officials to openly acknowledge their role in stoking unrest in foreign countries.
“John Bolton, who’s served in highest positions in the U.S. government, including UN ambassador, casually boasting about he’s helped plan coups in other countries,” Dickens Olewe, a BBC journalist from Kenya, wrote on Twitter.
More than 18 million people in Afghanistan have received aid: WFP
India and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to supply 10,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan where nearly 19 million people – half of the population – are facing acute food insecurity, compounded by the recent earthquake that struck the eastern part of the country in June.
The MoU marks the fifth and final tranche of 50,000 mt of wheat that the India committed as humanitarian food assistance for Afghanistan in 2020, and was signed in New Delhi between J. P. Singh, India’s Joint Secretary, PAI Division, Ministry of External Affairs, and Bishow Parajuli, WFP’s Representative and Country Director in India.
“The final tranche builds upon assistance already delivered by WFP to those who need it most in Afghanistan, WFP said on Thursday.
“India has delivered on its commitment, standing by the historical relations between the people of two countries and the pressing needs on the ground,” said Singh.
Since the beginning of 2022, WFP has assisted over 18 million people in Afghanistan with life-saving assistance, including 410,000 mt of food and $115.8 million worth of cash and food vouchers.
With the harsh Afghan winter only months away, WFP is working against the clock to preposition food in strategic locations before roads are cut off by snow – and with them vulnerable communities that rely on humanitarian assistance to survive.
“The Indian wheat has been a lifeline for Afghan families facing hunger and is a critical part of WFP’s humanitarian response. Generous support such as this has helped WFP and its partners avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan. However, the scale of needs remains immense. Our sincere gratitude is extended to the Government of India, and we count on its continued support to the people of Afghanistan,’’ said Mr. Parajuli.
UN partners mobilize emergency resources amid ongoing flood warnings in Afghanistan
The United Nations on Thursday said along with its partners, they are mobilizing resources to help Afghans in need, especially as severe weather warnings have been issued by the Afghan Meteorological Department for the next week.
Addressing members of the media at the daily press briefing, the UN Secretary-General’s deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said: “Our humanitarian colleagues there tell us that the rate of flash flooding has increased in the past week [in Afghanistan]. Since 5 July, flash floods have killed 39 people — including nine children — across five provinces. Some 2,900 houses have been damaged or destroyed.”
He said humanitarian partners are mobilizing resources to respond to the needs and are focusing on emergency food assistance.
“The Afghan weather agency has warned of thunderstorms and heavy rain for the next week in the south-eastern and eastern regions, which are still reeling from the impact of the 22 June earthquake.
He stated that humanitarian relief is also being rolled out to other areas including Bamiyan province.
Haq’s comments came just hours after the Afghan weather agency issued yet another warning for heavy rains.
The agency said on Thursday that eight provinces could face flash floods. These were Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Paktia, Paktika and Khost.
Many of these provinces are still reeling from last month’s deadly earthquake and from flash floods in the past week.
Amnesty International calls for urgent probe into alleged war crimes by UK’s SAS
Amnesty International on Wednesday described the BBC’s findings of alleged war crimes by UK Special Forces in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2011 as horrific and called for an urgent investigation.
In a statement issued by the global watchdog, Zaman Sultani, Amnesty International’s South Asia Researcher, said: “Amnesty International demands an effective and transparent investigation into the allegations made against the UK Special Forces in Afghanistan, that delivers justice for victims and holds the perpetrators accountable.”
“The BBC’s findings are horrifying, and clearly depict an alarming level of impunity and lack of accountability of UK troops who operated in Afghanistan.
“The BBC’s reporting outlines unlawful killings, including deliberate killing of individuals after they were detained, targeting of civilians and fabricating evidence to justify the killing of unarmed men, pointing to potential war crimes having been committed.”
He also said the suggestion that there’s been a high-level cover-up compounds the moral outrage and suggests an unwillingness on the part of the UK to pursue independent and effective investigations into the allegations.
Zaman said: “The UK is obligated to urgently commence investigations into all allegations of war crimes involving its Special Forces, and any UK nationals who are suspected of individual criminal responsibility must be brought to justice in UK courts.
“If the UK is unwilling to bring cases against its own military, as it has shamefully demonstrated in relation to war crimes committed by its forces in Iraq, the ICC should do so.”
Zaman pointed out however that while the International Criminal Court (ICC) has opened an investigation in Afghanistan the ICC has not initiated any investigations other then into the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
He said this was despite “harrowing reports of war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed in Afghanistan by western militaries”, adding that this has led to accusations of double standards in its approach.
‘This episode also underscores just how damaging any move to remove human rights protections and responsibility from troops operating overseas would be. The UK Government must step away from the reprehensible proposal to replace the Human Rights Act before any more damage is done.’
On Monday, the BBC released details of its investigation into alleged war crimes. The investigation found new evidence of scores of secret killings by the SAS, and efforts by some of the most senior figures in UK Special Forces to conceal evidence of war crimes.
The BBC identified 54 people shot dead in suspicious circumstances by one SAS unit during one six month tour of Afghanistan. The youngest was described as just 15 years old when he was killed.
BBC also discovered that senior officers, including General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, failed to report the alleged murders and did not disclose the evidence held by UK Special Forces to the military police.
