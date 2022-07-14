Latest News
Amnesty International calls for urgent probe into alleged war crimes by UK’s SAS
Amnesty International on Wednesday described the BBC’s findings of alleged war crimes by UK Special Forces in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2011 as horrific and called for an urgent investigation.
In a statement issued by the global watchdog, Zaman Sultani, Amnesty International’s South Asia Researcher, said: “Amnesty International demands an effective and transparent investigation into the allegations made against the UK Special Forces in Afghanistan, that delivers justice for victims and holds the perpetrators accountable.”
“The BBC’s findings are horrifying, and clearly depict an alarming level of impunity and lack of accountability of UK troops who operated in Afghanistan.
“The BBC’s reporting outlines unlawful killings, including deliberate killing of individuals after they were detained, targeting of civilians and fabricating evidence to justify the killing of unarmed men, pointing to potential war crimes having been committed.”
He also said the suggestion that there’s been a high-level cover-up compounds the moral outrage and suggests an unwillingness on the part of the UK to pursue independent and effective investigations into the allegations.
Zaman said: “The UK is obligated to urgently commence investigations into all allegations of war crimes involving its Special Forces, and any UK nationals who are suspected of individual criminal responsibility must be brought to justice in UK courts.
“If the UK is unwilling to bring cases against its own military, as it has shamefully demonstrated in relation to war crimes committed by its forces in Iraq, the ICC should do so.”
Zaman pointed out however that while the International Criminal Court (ICC) has opened an investigation in Afghanistan the ICC has not initiated any investigations other then into the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
He said this was despite “harrowing reports of war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed in Afghanistan by western militaries”, adding that this has led to accusations of double standards in its approach.
‘This episode also underscores just how damaging any move to remove human rights protections and responsibility from troops operating overseas would be. The UK Government must step away from the reprehensible proposal to replace the Human Rights Act before any more damage is done.’
On Monday, the BBC released details of its investigation into alleged war crimes. The investigation found new evidence of scores of secret killings by the SAS, and efforts by some of the most senior figures in UK Special Forces to conceal evidence of war crimes.
The BBC identified 54 people shot dead in suspicious circumstances by one SAS unit during one six month tour of Afghanistan. The youngest was described as just 15 years old when he was killed.
BBC also discovered that senior officers, including General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, failed to report the alleged murders and did not disclose the evidence held by UK Special Forces to the military police.
Over 150 people injured in traffic accidents in Kandahar over Eid
At least 152 people were injured in traffic accidents in southern Kandahar province over the three day Eid-ul-Adha holiday that ended on Monday, officials said.
Sorgul Nawzadi, head of the academic council of Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar, said that 36 injured people were admitted to the hospital on the first day of Eid.
Eight-five injured people were admitted the next day and the same number was admitted during the last day of Eid, he said.
Officials said most of the traffic accidents involved drivers who were below the legal age and who did not have drivers licenses.
“We call on the parents of those who cause such traffic incidents not to allow their underage children to drive motorcycles and cars,” Nawzadi said.
Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Kandahar, who was hospitalized said he was driving a motorcycle when he collided with a car and broke his leg.
Social media users launch campaign urging IEA to reopen girls’ schools
Afghans both in the country and abroad have rolled out a social media campaign in the past few days to have girls’ schools reopened in Afghanistan.
The campaign, called “Reopen Girls’ Schools” has taken social media platforms by storm.
Schools for girls above Grade 6 have been closed for about 11 months – despite widespread calls for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to reopen the doors to education for teenage girls.
Some women’s rights activists who have spoken out about the issue have said illiteracy is worse than war and that the right to education is a fundamental human right.
“Civil protests are not very effective, but they have a good result because they make the public and the world aware of this country’s problem, so we continue our protests through social networks,” said Munisa Mubariz, a women’s right activist.
The IEA said no final decision has been made.
“The same announcement of the Ministry of Education applies to the reopening of schools and this big decision goes back to the elders of the Islamic Emirate and we will take action whenever the final decision is made,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA.
Uzbek official says Tashkent meeting aims to encourage IEA to form inclusive govt
Uzbekistan’s acting minister of foreign affairs, Vladimir Naraf, on Wednesday confirmed a delegation from Kabul would participate at next week’s international meeting in Tashkent on Afghanistan and said the aim of the summit was to get the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to fulfill its commitments to the international community and form an inclusive government.
The meeting is scheduled to take place on July 25 and 26 in Tashkent in Uzbekistan and representatives from at least 20 countries are expected to attend.
Speaking to AVA news, he said “the Islamic Emirate presence in this meeting does not mean that we recognize them. We want to convey our message to the current authorities of this country through this meeting.
“The purpose of this meeting is for them to implement their international obligations that they undertook in the framework of the Tashkent meeting and accept the contracts signed in it.”
He said countries in the region, including Russia feel the IEA must fulfill its commitments and create an inclusive government that includes all political, ethnic and religious groups.
