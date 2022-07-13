Over 150 people injured in traffic accidents in Kandahar over Eid

(Last Updated On: July 13, 2022)

At least 152 people were injured in traffic accidents in southern Kandahar province over the three day Eid-ul-Adha holiday that ended on Monday, officials said.

Sorgul Nawzadi, head of the academic council of Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar, said that 36 injured people were admitted to the hospital on the first day of Eid.

Eight-five injured people were admitted the next day and the same number was admitted during the last day of Eid, he said.

Officials said most of the traffic accidents involved drivers who were below the legal age and who did not have drivers licenses.

“We call on the parents of those who cause such traffic incidents not to allow their underage children to drive motorcycles and cars,” Nawzadi said.

Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Kandahar, who was hospitalized said he was driving a motorcycle when he collided with a car and broke his leg.