Latest News
Over 150 people injured in traffic accidents in Kandahar over Eid
At least 152 people were injured in traffic accidents in southern Kandahar province over the three day Eid-ul-Adha holiday that ended on Monday, officials said.
Sorgul Nawzadi, head of the academic council of Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar, said that 36 injured people were admitted to the hospital on the first day of Eid.
Eight-five injured people were admitted the next day and the same number was admitted during the last day of Eid, he said.
Officials said most of the traffic accidents involved drivers who were below the legal age and who did not have drivers licenses.
“We call on the parents of those who cause such traffic incidents not to allow their underage children to drive motorcycles and cars,” Nawzadi said.
Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Kandahar, who was hospitalized said he was driving a motorcycle when he collided with a car and broke his leg.
Latest News
Social media users launch campaign urging IEA to reopen girls’ schools
Afghans both in the country and abroad have rolled out a social media campaign in the past few days to have girls’ schools reopened in Afghanistan.
The campaign, called “Reopen Girls’ Schools” has taken social media platforms by storm.
Schools for girls above Grade 6 have been closed for about 11 months – despite widespread calls for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to reopen the doors to education for teenage girls.
Some women’s rights activists who have spoken out about the issue have said illiteracy is worse than war and that the right to education is a fundamental human right.
“Civil protests are not very effective, but they have a good result because they make the public and the world aware of this country’s problem, so we continue our protests through social networks,” said Munisa Mubariz, a women’s right activist.
The IEA said no final decision has been made.
“The same announcement of the Ministry of Education applies to the reopening of schools and this big decision goes back to the elders of the Islamic Emirate and we will take action whenever the final decision is made,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA.
Latest News
Uzbek official says Tashkent meeting aims to encourage IEA to form inclusive govt
Uzbekistan’s acting minister of foreign affairs, Vladimir Naraf, on Wednesday confirmed a delegation from Kabul would participate at next week’s international meeting in Tashkent on Afghanistan and said the aim of the summit was to get the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to fulfill its commitments to the international community and form an inclusive government.
The meeting is scheduled to take place on July 25 and 26 in Tashkent in Uzbekistan and representatives from at least 20 countries are expected to attend.
Speaking to AVA news, he said “the Islamic Emirate presence in this meeting does not mean that we recognize them. We want to convey our message to the current authorities of this country through this meeting.
“The purpose of this meeting is for them to implement their international obligations that they undertook in the framework of the Tashkent meeting and accept the contracts signed in it.”
He said countries in the region, including Russia feel the IEA must fulfill its commitments and create an inclusive government that includes all political, ethnic and religious groups.
Latest News
Denmark contributes $2.5 million to Afghanistan humanitarian fund
Denmark has contributes $2.5 million to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF), according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (UNOCHA).
This comes amid ongoing calls by the United Nations for countries and international organizations to contribute humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan.
Denmark’s contribution to the AHF comes as Germany vowed to contribute $50 million to Afghanistan last week.
