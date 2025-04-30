IPL 2025: Cricket world reacts to Suryavanshi century

(Last Updated On: )

The cricket world is still in awe of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi who scored a stunning century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match for Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar was full of praise for the rising star and said: “Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings.”

The former batter went on to say: “Well played!”

England’s former captain Jos Buttler, who was playing in the match for Rajasthan Royals’ opponents Gujarat Titans, said: “Fair play youngster. That was incredible.”

Yuvraj Singh, one of India’s 2011 World Cup winners, said he was “proud to see the next generation shine”.

“What were you doing at 14?!!” the all-rounder asked.

“This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid! Vaibhav Suryavanshi – remember the name!”

India’s Test and 50-over captain Rohit Sharma posted on Instagram to simply say “class”, while T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav said “witnessed this carnage of an innings by this youngster. Absolutely insane!”

Suryavanshi on Monday became the youngest to hit a senior T20 century at 14 years and 32 days as he powered Rajasthan Royals’ successful chase against Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

Suryavanshi, a left-hand batsman who became the youngest IPL debutant on April 19, smashed 100 off 35 balls to pummel the opposition attack with seven fours and 11 sixes.

He went past the previous record, set by Vijay Zol of Maharashtra at 18 years and 118 days against Mumbai in an Indian domestic match in 2013.

Suryavanshi’s ton meanwhile is the second fastest in the IPL, after Chris Gayle’s century in 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013.

The teenager however, finally fell to fast bowler Prasidh Krishna for 101 off 38 balls and walked off to a standing ovation from the home crowd and the team dugout.

“It is like a dream, to score a century in the IPL,” Suyavanshi, who had started his IPL journey nine days ago with a six, said after being named player of the match.

Suryavanshi, who has been nicknamed “Boss Baby” by TV commentators, said there is “no fear” facing the world’s top bowlers.

He earned a deal in the lucrative T20 tournament after Rajasthan bought him for $130,500 in the November auction when he was still just 13.

Suryavanshi then made his debut against Lucknow Super Giants when he came in as an impact substitute and smacked his first ball for a six – a flat-batted hit over the extra-cover boundary – off pace bowler Shardul Thakur.

Wednesday’s match

Afghanistan’s cricket fans can tune in to watch all the action live and exclusively on Ariana Television. Today’s match (Wednesday April 30) will get underway at 5.30pm and will see Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, commonly known as the Chepauk Stadium, in Chepauk, Chennai.