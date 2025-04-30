International Sports
IPL 2025: Cricket world reacts to Suryavanshi century
The 14-year-old on Monday became the youngest to hit a senior T20 century as he powered Rajasthan Royals’ successful chase against Gujarat Titans in IPL
The cricket world is still in awe of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi who scored a stunning century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match for Rajasthan Royals on Monday.
India legend Sachin Tendulkar was full of praise for the rising star and said: “Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings.”
The former batter went on to say: “Well played!”
England’s former captain Jos Buttler, who was playing in the match for Rajasthan Royals’ opponents Gujarat Titans, said: “Fair play youngster. That was incredible.”
Yuvraj Singh, one of India’s 2011 World Cup winners, said he was “proud to see the next generation shine”.
“What were you doing at 14?!!” the all-rounder asked.
“This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid! Vaibhav Suryavanshi – remember the name!”
India’s Test and 50-over captain Rohit Sharma posted on Instagram to simply say “class”, while T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav said “witnessed this carnage of an innings by this youngster. Absolutely insane!”
Suryavanshi on Monday became the youngest to hit a senior T20 century at 14 years and 32 days as he powered Rajasthan Royals’ successful chase against Gujarat Titans in the IPL.
Suryavanshi, a left-hand batsman who became the youngest IPL debutant on April 19, smashed 100 off 35 balls to pummel the opposition attack with seven fours and 11 sixes.
He went past the previous record, set by Vijay Zol of Maharashtra at 18 years and 118 days against Mumbai in an Indian domestic match in 2013.
Suryavanshi’s ton meanwhile is the second fastest in the IPL, after Chris Gayle’s century in 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013.
The teenager however, finally fell to fast bowler Prasidh Krishna for 101 off 38 balls and walked off to a standing ovation from the home crowd and the team dugout.
“It is like a dream, to score a century in the IPL,” Suyavanshi, who had started his IPL journey nine days ago with a six, said after being named player of the match.
Suryavanshi, who has been nicknamed “Boss Baby” by TV commentators, said there is “no fear” facing the world’s top bowlers.
He earned a deal in the lucrative T20 tournament after Rajasthan bought him for $130,500 in the November auction when he was still just 13.
Suryavanshi then made his debut against Lucknow Super Giants when he came in as an impact substitute and smacked his first ball for a six – a flat-batted hit over the extra-cover boundary – off pace bowler Shardul Thakur.
Wednesday’s match
Afghanistan’s cricket fans can tune in to watch all the action live and exclusively on Ariana Television. Today’s match (Wednesday April 30) will get underway at 5.30pm and will see Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, commonly known as the Chepauk Stadium, in Chepauk, Chennai.
IPL 2025: India’s Shastri says uncapped youngsters heading for greater heights
The India legend admitted he has been taken aback by the fearless approach by some of the teenage sensations who have taken the tournament by storm.
Former India coach Ravi Shastri has praised four young Indian batters who have been lighting up this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) and says they are clearly set for an international career in future.
Shastri discussed the new breed of youngsters on show at the ongoing IPL with host Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review and the India legend admitted he has been taken aback by the fearless approach by some of the teenage sensations who have taken the tournament by storm.
The four young stars are Chennai Super Kings’ Ayush Mhatre and Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi, as well as Punjab Kings’ aggressive opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh.
Shastri believes the quartet could well replicate this form at international level in the future.
“The two Punjab openers (Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh) as well, they give it a smack,” Shastri began.
“It’s as if these youngsters who have come in now, they’re 14 years, 17 years of age and it’s see it, hit it in the first six overs.“
Arya has been in sublime form since the start of the tournament, with the 23-year-old smashing 254 runs from eight innings at a monstrous strike rate of 201.58, including a rollicking hundred against CSK.
Mhatre, just 17, was roped in as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, and struck 32 off just 15 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes, leaving the fans and experts stunned with his bold strokeplay against a star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up.
“The shots, the three shots this Ayush Mhatre played against the Mumbai Indians the other night in Mumbai…” Shastri marvelled at.
“The way he took off, unbelievable shots for a 17-year-old, against a star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up to come out and express himself in that fashion caught everyone’s eye.
“I think Ayush Mhatre has got a future. When I look at him, some of the shots he played, I think this guy, if he’s handled properly and is with the right kind of people, he is someone who can go a long way.”
The emotion and intensity on display from another young prodigy, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, also struck a chord with Shastri.
The batter opened the innings against Lucknow Super Giants and struck a whirlwind 34 off 20, including tonking Shardul Thakur for a six off his very first ball in the IPL.
“I think the first shot he played, that would have taken everyone’s breath away,” Shastri said.
“But, he’s young, so I would say just let him play a bit because it’s at that age, there’s bound to be failure as well. It’s how he handles failure.”
Shastri also pointed out how the IPL has become a launching pad for untapped potential across India, with youngsters fearlessly stepping onto the big stage. But on the other hand, he also issued a word of caution.
“People will come up with new things. There’ll be lots of short stuff thrown at him. When you tonk someone’s first ball for six, then you show no mercy. Then you don’t care whether he’s 14 years old or 12 years old or 20 years old,” he added.
“The menu is the same that you dish out. So, he’ll have to get used to that and once we see him handling that then you can make a proper judgment.”
India’s white-ball talent pool keeps growing deeper every season, with the likes of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma and others proving their mettle season in and out for a spot in the national team.
Shastri acknowledged the selection headache for India selectors, but urged them to back players when they’re in form.
“This just shows in white-ball cricket, the abundance of talent that’s floating around, in India. It’s a big headache for the selectors,” Shastri noted.
“But when you think someone is hot, give him the run because you know it’s very important not just to just watch him and we’ll see him next season after he has one good season but if he’s hot and confident and you think you know he’s ticked most boxes even to raise the bar at a higher level, pick him.”
IPL 2025: Robo-Dog ‘Champak’ explained
Covered in a brown fur-like print and fitted with a camera in place of a face, the robot is designed to offer dynamic, on-ground visuals from a dog’s eye view
Organizers of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) are blazing a trail when it comes to embracing cutting edge technology and over the past week have deployed an AI-powered robotic dog that is fast growing in popularity among both players and fans.
The mechanical camera-carrying canine, named Champak, is the latest addition to the league’s broadcast team and was introduced to the public before the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 13.
Former New Zealand cricketer and commentator Danny Morrison formally introduced his new broadcast companion before demonstrating the IPL robot dog’s ability to run, jump, respond to various voice commands and even draw a heart shape with its front limbs.
The video clip, put out by the IPL’s social media handles, also shows Mumbai Indians’ players Hardik Pandya, Reece Topley and Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel interacting with the robot dog and having a blast.
The IPL also called on fans to help name the robot dog, which has been a regular part of the broadcast team in subsequent matches. Fan votes eventually saw the robotic canine named Champak.
During the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings clash in Lucknow, MS Dhoni couldn’t resist a little fun with the robo-dog – playfully lifting it up and putting it down sideways, much to the crowd’s delight.
Known for his love of dogs, often seen in heart-warming moments with his own pets on social media, MS Dhoni later scooped up the mechanical pup and carried it off, probably for some extra playtime.
Covered in a brown fur-like print and fitted with a camera in place of a face, the robot is designed to offer dynamic, on-ground visuals from a dog’s eye view, bringing fans closer to the action in new and immersive ways.
Comparable to a GoPro-like action cameras, the robot dog enables unique broadcast angles along the sidelines and pitch perimeter.
The IPL robot dog draws clear inspiration from the quadrupeds designed by United States-based robotics company Boston Dynamics.
Similar quadrupeds have been deployed from military logistics to hazardous site inspections. The IPL’s version appears to be a small and playful adaptation.
Have you seen Champak yet?
For cricket fans across the country, tune in today, Monday April 22, to watch Lucknow Super Giants take on Delhi Capitals. The match starts at 5pm Kabul time.
Ariana Television will broadcast the match live and exclusively across Afghanistan and hopefully Champak will once again be out of the field for fans to see.
IPL 2025: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest IPL player
The baby-faced Suryavanshi, called “Boss Baby” by the TV commentators, smashed 34 before being stumped off spinner Aiden Markram
Indian batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Saturday made history as the youngest ever IPL player at 14 years old after Rajasthan Royals brought him in as their impact substitute against Lucknow Super Giants.
Suryavanshi, a left-hand batsman, earned a deal in the lucrative T20 tournament after Rajasthan bought him for $130,500 in the November auction when he was still aged just 13.
At 14 years and 23 days, Suryavanshi easily beat the previous record for the IPL’s youngest debutant held by Prayas Ray Barman, who was 16 years and 157 days old when he played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2019, AFP reported.
Suryavanshi was added as an impact player for the match at Rajasthan’s home in Jaipur after skipper Sanju Samson was ruled out due to injury.
The teenager then came out to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal as Rajasthan sought to chase down 181, replacing medium-pace bowler Sandeep Sharma.
Suryavanshi made an instant impact when he smacked his first ball for a six — a flat-batted hit over the extra-cover boundary — off pace bowler Shardul Thakur.
The baby-faced Suryavanshi, called “Boss Baby” — a popular animated film — by the TV commentators, smashed 34 before being stumped off South African spinner Aiden Markram.
The youngster hit two fours and three sixes in his 20-ball knock and put on 85 runs for the first wicket with fellow left-hander Jaiswal, who has played 19 Tests for India.
Suryavanshi comes from India’s poorest state, Bihar, and his father is a farmer and part-time journalist, according to Indian media.
He is an explosive batter and rose to prominence with a 58-ball century in an Under-19 Test against Australia — the second fastest ton in youth Tests after England’s Moeen Ali, who hit 100 in 56 balls in 2005.
Suryavanshi made his domestic Ranji debut aged 12 in January last year.
Rajasthan coach Rahul Dravid was impressed by his trial in the net session prior to the auction and later said Suryavanshi has got “some really good skills”.
Sunday’s lineup
Sunday, April 20, once again delivers a thrilling double-header, which Ariana Television will broadcast live and exclusively in Afghanistan.
First up will be Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. This match starts at 2pm.
The second match of the day will see Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings at 5pm.
