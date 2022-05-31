Iran and Tajikistan leaders discuss Afghanistan; call for inclusive govt

(Last Updated On: May 31, 2022)

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon met with Iranian leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday evening to discuss the expansion of cooperation between the two countries and the security situation in Afghanistan.

Khamenei said during the meeting that Iran’s diverse climate, vast lands and plains as well as its scientific, technological progresses and knowledge-based companies coupled with Tajikistan’s abundant water and extensive mines have created opportunities for promoting joint cooperation.

He also said sanctions on Iran have led to progress in various fields. “Even with sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has done well in various areas, and without sanctions these advances would not have been possible because sanctions have made us rely on our own internal strengths and capabilities.”

He said that regional issues, especially the situation in Afghanistan, were among the areas for cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, Tehran Times reported.

“Iran and Tajikistan have common concerns about Afghanistan and both countries are concerned about the spread of terrorism and the growth of Takfiri groups in this country. We believe that the current officials who are now in power in Afghanistan should be able to use all groups with a comprehensive and inclusive government.”

He cited security concerns, especially about Afghanistan and the spread of terrorism, as important issues between the two countries.

“We want peace and serenity and a government with involvement of all ethnicities in Afghanistan; and we hope that by increasing security cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, concerns can be solved,” the Tajik president pointed out.