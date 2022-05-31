Latest News
Iran and Tajikistan leaders discuss Afghanistan; call for inclusive govt
Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon met with Iranian leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday evening to discuss the expansion of cooperation between the two countries and the security situation in Afghanistan.
Khamenei said during the meeting that Iran’s diverse climate, vast lands and plains as well as its scientific, technological progresses and knowledge-based companies coupled with Tajikistan’s abundant water and extensive mines have created opportunities for promoting joint cooperation.
He also said sanctions on Iran have led to progress in various fields. “Even with sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has done well in various areas, and without sanctions these advances would not have been possible because sanctions have made us rely on our own internal strengths and capabilities.”
He said that regional issues, especially the situation in Afghanistan, were among the areas for cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, Tehran Times reported.
“Iran and Tajikistan have common concerns about Afghanistan and both countries are concerned about the spread of terrorism and the growth of Takfiri groups in this country.”
He cited security concerns, especially about Afghanistan and the spread of terrorism, as important issues between the two countries.
“We want peace and serenity and a government with involvement of all ethnicities in Afghanistan; and we hope that by increasing security cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, concerns can be solved,” the Tajik president pointed out.
Bayat Foundation launches early childhood development app for Afghan children
Continuing its founding mission of nourishing the lives of Afghans, The Bayat Foundation (www.bayatfoundation.org), Afghanistan’s largest private philanthropic organization and member of The Bayat Group (www.bayat-group.com) launched a new early childhood development (ECD) initiative aimed at increasing awareness around the importance of a child’s early years, and empowering Afghan parents and caregivers to give their children the best start in life.
Named ‘Mano Kodakam’, this innovative application will inspire parents and caregivers to have more frequent, quality interactions with children and improve their behavior by highlighting do-able and desirable actions such as simple activities like “peek-a-boo” that are scientifically proven to have a significant impact on a child’s development.
Bayat Foundation Executive Director, Mrs. Fatema Laya Bayat, stated: “Children need nurturing care and playful parenting right from the start in order to support their brain development and future potential. Mano Kodakam aims to give Afghan parents and caregivers the knowledge they need during their precious early years. The science shows that it’s the little moments of connection and interaction, repeated often and especially during the toughest of times, that can make all the difference.”
The app has both Dari and Pashto versions available for free on both IOS and Android operating systems, and is accessible even on lower tech, older mobile devices. Much of the core information will also be made available via a range of channels including social media, SMS, radio, television, as well as, in print and digital media.
“Every Afghan child, no matter where they live, has a right to the best possible start to life,” stated Bayat Foundation co-founder, Dr. Ehsan Bayat. “Education has long been a priority for the Bayat Foundation, and the ‘Mano Kodakam’ app will inform and empower parents and caregivers to help their children reach their full potential, particularly in communities where awareness of the importance of early childhood development is low, or where access to this information is limited, by providing them easily accessible information tailored to the Afghan way of life.”
‘Mano Kodakam’ content is based on in-depth anthropological analyses of global parenting and community norms, gender roles and parenting roles, as well as the specific religious, cultural and environmental factors of Afghanistan. The Bayat Foundation worked in partnership with Australia’s Minderoo Foundation, in collaboration with the University of Sydney’s Brain and Mind Centre to ensure the most advanced neuroscience and the practices of child-rearing were merged with Afghan traditions to create an environment that will help each Afghan child to reach their maximum cognitive and emotional potential.
About the Bayat Foundation:
Since 2005, the US-based Bayat Foundation, a 501 c (3) charitable organization, has promoted the well-being of the Afghan people. Founded and directed by Ehsanollah Bayat and Fatema Bayat, the Foundation has contributed to more than 300 projects dedicated to improving the quality of life for the youth, women, poor, and elderly of Afghanistan; including construction of 14 maternity hospitals that have now treated over 3,000,000 mothers and babies.
Projects have included the construction of new facilities and sustainable infrastructure in needy regions, and the promotion of health, education, economic, and cultural programs. In addition to his charitable initiatives, Ehsanollah Bayat founded Afghan Wireless (AWCC) in 2002, which was the first GSM wireless and Internet Service Provider in Afghanistan, and later established Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), which includes Ariana Radio (FM 93.5).
For more information, please email info@bayatfoundation.org.
Download Press Release here.
IEA in Nangarhar seize dozens of weapons being smuggled to Pakistan
Intelligence forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have seized 40 weapons which were being smuggled to Pakistan, officials said Monday.
Mohammad Bashir, head of IEA’s intelligence agency Istikhbarat, said that the seizure was made by special forces of the agency in different parts of Nangarhar province, including at Torkham border crossing, in the past three days.
He said that the weapons were being smuggled in four vehicles which were also seized.
The seized arms included M16 rifles, machine guns and rockets, Bashir said.
According to the official, six suspected smugglers were arrested.
Afghan academics living abroad for years return home
Seven prominent Afghan academics, who had been living outside the country for many years due to the lack of security, received a warm welcome on their return to Kabul on Monday.
They were welcomed home by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials at Kabul airport.
According to them, there is a host of academics, especially scientists, living abroad who will return home soon.
The returning academics expressed their intention to live in Afghanistan and cooperate with the Islamic Emirate.
“There are more than 200 of us in this group with bachelor’s and master’s and doctoral degrees, also among us we have people who in the government of Ghani and Karzai rejected the proposal of the ministries,” said Fazlullah Jalili, former director of education at Ariana Airlines.
“We have got suggestions and advice in various sectors that the Islamic Emirate can include in its policy and use to serve the homeland to solve the current problems in the country,” said Abdul Matin Safi, a medical specialist.
Welcoming the return of these Afghans, a spokesman for the new commission tasked with attracting Afghans to return home said that in the past few days, dozens of high- and low-ranking officials of the former government had contacted them and were willing to return home.
“Currently, dozens of people who worked in high and low positions in the previous regime have contacted us, and among them are governors, deputies, general managers and some political figures who will come to Kabul,” said Ahmadullah Waseek, a spokesman for the commission.
However, after recent developments and the fall of the previous government, hundreds of politicians, high-ranking government officials and academics left the country.
But the Islamic Emirate is trying to pave the way for the return of skilled Afghans through the commission.
