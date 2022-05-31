Latest News
Bayat Foundation launches early childhood development app for Afghan children
Continuing its founding mission of nourishing the lives of Afghans, The Bayat Foundation (www.bayatfoundation.org), Afghanistan’s largest private philanthropic organization and member of The Bayat Group (www.bayat-group.com) launched a new early childhood development (ECD) initiative aimed at increasing awareness around the importance of a child’s early years, and empowering Afghan parents and caregivers to give their children the best start in life.
Named ‘Mano Kodakam’, this innovative application will inspire parents and caregivers to have more frequent, quality interactions with children and improve their behavior by highlighting do-able and desirable actions such as simple activities like “peek-a-boo” that are scientifically proven to have a significant impact on a child’s development.
Bayat Foundation Executive Director, Mrs. Fatema Laya Bayat, stated: “Children need nurturing care and playful parenting right from the start in order to support their brain development and future potential. Mano Kodakam aims to give Afghan parents and caregivers the knowledge they need during their precious early years. The science shows that it’s the little moments of connection and interaction, repeated often and especially during the toughest of times, that can make all the difference.”
The app has both Dari and Pashto versions available for free on both IOS and Android operating systems, and is accessible even on lower tech, older mobile devices. Much of the core information will also be made available via a range of channels including social media, SMS, radio, television, as well as, in print and digital media.
“Every Afghan child, no matter where they live, has a right to the best possible start to life,” stated Bayat Foundation co-founder, Dr. Ehsan Bayat. “Education has long been a priority for the Bayat Foundation, and the ‘Mano Kodakam’ app will inform and empower parents and caregivers to help their children reach their full potential, particularly in communities where awareness of the importance of early childhood development is low, or where access to this information is limited, by providing them easily accessible information tailored to the Afghan way of life.”
‘Mano Kodakam’ content is based on in-depth anthropological analyses of global parenting and community norms, gender roles and parenting roles, as well as the specific religious, cultural and environmental factors of Afghanistan. The Bayat Foundation worked in partnership with Australia’s Minderoo Foundation, in collaboration with the University of Sydney’s Brain and Mind Centre to ensure the most advanced neuroscience and the practices of child-rearing were merged with Afghan traditions to create an environment that will help each Afghan child to reach their maximum cognitive and emotional potential.
Since 2005, the US-based Bayat Foundation, a 501 c (3) charitable organization, has promoted the well-being of the Afghan people. Founded and directed by Ehsanollah Bayat and Fatema Bayat, the Foundation has contributed to more than 300 projects dedicated to improving the quality of life for the youth, women, poor, and elderly of Afghanistan; including construction of 14 maternity hospitals that have now treated over 3,000,000 mothers and babies.
Projects have included the construction of new facilities and sustainable infrastructure in needy regions, and the promotion of health, education, economic, and cultural programs. In addition to his charitable initiatives, Ehsanollah Bayat founded Afghan Wireless (AWCC) in 2002, which was the first GSM wireless and Internet Service Provider in Afghanistan, and later established Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), which includes Ariana Radio (FM 93.5).
IEA in Nangarhar seize dozens of weapons being smuggled to Pakistan
Intelligence forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have seized 40 weapons which were being smuggled to Pakistan, officials said Monday.
Mohammad Bashir, head of IEA’s intelligence agency Istikhbarat, said that the seizure was made by special forces of the agency in different parts of Nangarhar province, including at Torkham border crossing, in the past three days.
He said that the weapons were being smuggled in four vehicles which were also seized.
The seized arms included M16 rifles, machine guns and rockets, Bashir said.
According to the official, six suspected smugglers were arrested.
Afghan academics living abroad for years return home
Seven prominent Afghan academics, who had been living outside the country for many years due to the lack of security, received a warm welcome on their return to Kabul on Monday.
They were welcomed home by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials at Kabul airport.
According to them, there is a host of academics, especially scientists, living abroad who will return home soon.
The returning academics expressed their intention to live in Afghanistan and cooperate with the Islamic Emirate.
“There are more than 200 of us in this group with bachelor’s and master’s and doctoral degrees, also among us we have people who in the government of Ghani and Karzai rejected the proposal of the ministries,” said Fazlullah Jalili, former director of education at Ariana Airlines.
“We have got suggestions and advice in various sectors that the Islamic Emirate can include in its policy and use to serve the homeland to solve the current problems in the country,” said Abdul Matin Safi, a medical specialist.
Welcoming the return of these Afghans, a spokesman for the new commission tasked with attracting Afghans to return home said that in the past few days, dozens of high- and low-ranking officials of the former government had contacted them and were willing to return home.
“Currently, dozens of people who worked in high and low positions in the previous regime have contacted us, and among them are governors, deputies, general managers and some political figures who will come to Kabul,” said Ahmadullah Waseek, a spokesman for the commission.
However, after recent developments and the fall of the previous government, hundreds of politicians, high-ranking government officials and academics left the country.
But the Islamic Emirate is trying to pave the way for the return of skilled Afghans through the commission.
IEA reject claims by UNSC that foreign groups are active in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday rejected claims by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that there are foreign terrorist groups sheltering in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued by the foreign ministry, the IEA said there were no foreign groups in the country and that for the past nine months, the new government has worked to build an environment of trust between Afghanistan and the international community.
The ministry said it “views UNSC Monitoring Team Report (13) asserting the existence and operation of foreign groups in Afghanistan as unfounded and rejects it in the strongest terms.”
“The fact remains that since the return to power of the Islamic Emirate, the world and the region have been prevented from facing any harm from Afghanistan,” the foreign ministry statement said.
The IEA said it will live up to its commitments and ensure that no country is threatened by Afghanistan.
The foreign ministry also called on the UNSC to obtain facts and to allow the IEA’s representatives to take up their rightful posts at the United Nations.
“We also urge abstinence from seeking unsubstantiated information from anonymous sources, and to grant the current Afghan government its legitimate right to directly present factual information to the UNSC and other countries through its permanent representatives at the UN,” read the statement.
The United Nations Security Council report, released on Friday, stated there is a persistent threat to Pakistan’s security from the Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and warned that prospects of success of the ongoing peace process with the terror group were bleak,
The annual report of the 1988 IEA sanctions committee monitoring team noted TTP’s linkages with the IEA and explained how they benefitted from the fall of the Ashraf Ghani regime last year and touched upon the IEA’s relations with other terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan.
The TTP, the report noted, had up to 4,000 fighters based in east and south-east areas along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and made up the largest group of foreign fighters based there.
This was the team’s first report for the committee since the IEA takeover of Kabul in August last year.
The UNSC stated in its report: “The Taliban (IEA) victory in Afghanistan has inspired terrorists around the world, although the relocation of foreign terrorist fighters to Afghanistan has not materialized in significant numbers.
“The Taliban have continued to insist publicly that there are no foreign terrorist fighters in Afghanistan, even though Member States are clear that many fought alongside the Taliban in 2021.
“Central Asian embassies based in Afghanistan reported with concern the appearance of several leaders of foreign terrorist groups apparently moving freely around Kabul from August onwards,” the report stated.
However, the UNSC stated that “there are reports that the Taliban (IEA) have forced some foreign terrorist fighters to disarm or have relocated others away from the capital so that they remain inconspicuous.”
“TTP constitutes the largest component of foreign terrorist fighters in Afghanistan, with their number estimated to be several thousand. Other groups include the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Jaish-i-Mohammed (JiM), Jamaat Ansarullah and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), with each numbering in the few hundreds,” read the report.
“TTP has arguably benefitted the most of all the foreign extremist groups in Afghanistan from the Taliban (IEA) takeover.
“It has conducted numerous attacks and operations in Pakistan. TTP also continues to exist as a stand-alone force, rather than feeling pressure to merge its fighters into Afghan Taliban units, as is the prospect for most foreign terrorist fighters,” read the report.
The UNSC meanwhile said in its report that following the IEA takeover, some members of ETIM were relocated IEA from Badakhshan to provinces further from the Chinese border as part of the Taliban’s efforts both to protect and restrain the group.
“Assessments of the group’s size range from a low of several dozen fighters, according to one Member State, to as many as 1,000 members, according to other Member States,” UNSC reported.
The report noted that several Member States reported some ETIM members have fraudulently obtained local identity documents by fabricating Afghan identities. “The group is seeking to further entrench its presence in the country by both organizing marriages to local women and facilitating the relocation of Uighur women to Afghanistan.”
