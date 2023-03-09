Iran arrests suspects in schoolgirls’ poisoning case

(Last Updated On: March 9, 2023)

The Iranian Ministry of Interior announced Wednesday that it had arrested a number of people in various provinces in connection with the series of mysterious poisonings of schoolgirls across the country over the past few months.

“A number of people have been arrested in five provinces and the relevant agencies are conducting a full investigation,” Tasnim news agency quoted Deputy Interior Minister, Majid Mirahmadi, as saying.

“The results will be announced once investigations are completed and clear results are obtained,” he added.

The announcement came a day after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called on the country’s officials to follow up on the case “seriously”, saying it was “an unforgivable crime”.

Since November, more than 1,200 Iranian schoolgirls from at least 60 different schools have fallen ill and had to be hospitalized after smelling “mysterious odors”, Iranian state media has reported.