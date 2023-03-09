Regional
Iran arrests suspects in schoolgirls’ poisoning case
The Iranian Ministry of Interior announced Wednesday that it had arrested a number of people in various provinces in connection with the series of mysterious poisonings of schoolgirls across the country over the past few months.
“A number of people have been arrested in five provinces and the relevant agencies are conducting a full investigation,” Tasnim news agency quoted Deputy Interior Minister, Majid Mirahmadi, as saying.
“The results will be announced once investigations are completed and clear results are obtained,” he added.
The announcement came a day after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called on the country’s officials to follow up on the case “seriously”, saying it was “an unforgivable crime”.
Since November, more than 1,200 Iranian schoolgirls from at least 60 different schools have fallen ill and had to be hospitalized after smelling “mysterious odors”, Iranian state media has reported.
Balkh
IEA confirms Balkh governor killed in blast
Mawlawi Mohammad Dawood Muzamil, the governor of Balkh province, was killed in an explosion on Thursday, Zabiullah Mujaheed, IEA’s spokesman confirmed.
An explosion occurred in the governor’s office compound in northern Balkh province, killing him and two others, police said.
“Today around 9am a blast took place on the second floor of the governor’s office; due to the blast (governor) Mawlawi Mohammad Dawood Muzamil has been killed along with two civilians,” said Mohammed Asif Waziri, Balkh’s police spokesman.
He said police were investigating and would provide more details once they became clear.
Meanwhile, IEA’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujaheed said one civilian was also killed in the blast.
“With great regret, it was reported that the governor of Balkh, Mullah Mohammad Dawood Muzamil, was martyred by the enemies of Islam in an explosion with another civilian,” Mujaheed tweeted.
The cause of the blast was not immediately known. The incident marks one of the most senior officials confirmed dead since the IEA took over the country in 2021.
So far no group including Daesh claimed responsibility for the blast.
Regional
Uzbekistan hosts meeting of special envoys of Afghanistan’s neighbors
The first meeting of special representatives of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries was held in Tashkent in Uzbekistan on Tuesday where participants discussed the current situation in the country.
Representatives from Iran, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, China, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan attended the meeting and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan; emphasized the need to find solutions to existing issues; and deliberated on the need for long-lasting peace.
Continuing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan was also discussed.
The meeting was held in the absence of Islamic Emirate representatives.
While several neighboring countries including Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan have officially handed over the Afghan Embassies to Islamic Emirate diplomats, the IEA has still not been formally recognized by these countries and invited to attend such gatherings.
Afghanistan’s neighboring countries have repeatedly called on the Islamic Emirate to respect human rights, lift the restrictions on women and girls, and to form an inclusive government.
The Islamic Emirate meanwhile says it supports meetings that are in the interest of Afghans. “It is a positive step that if they talk about humanitarian aid to the Afghan people and to cooperate with Afghanistan but overall we can say that all meetings that are in the interest of Afghans, is a positive step,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA.
Regional
Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan
Islamic State (Daesh) claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in southwestern Pakistan that killed nine policemen on Monday, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.
A suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into a police truck in Sibbi, a city some 160 km east of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, Reuters reported.
“ISIS claims suicide attack in Sibi, Balochistan,” tweeted Rita Katz, director of the SITE Intel Group that tracks Islamist extremists.
Hospital officials said at least 7 policemen were wounded in the attack, the latest in a series targeting police personnel in Pakistan.
The recent attack comes as ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been fighting the government for decades, accusing it of exploiting Balochistan’s rich gas and mineral resources.
