Regional
Uzbekistan hosts meeting of special envoys of Afghanistan’s neighbors
The first meeting of special representatives of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries was held in Tashkent in Uzbekistan on Tuesday where participants discussed the current situation in the country.
Representatives from Iran, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, China, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan attended the meeting and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan; emphasized the need to find solutions to existing issues; and deliberated on the need for long-lasting peace.
Continuing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan was also discussed.
The meeting was held in the absence of Islamic Emirate representatives.
While several neighboring countries including Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan have officially handed over the Afghan Embassies to Islamic Emirate diplomats, the IEA has still not been formally recognized by these countries and invited to attend such gatherings.
Afghanistan’s neighboring countries have repeatedly called on the Islamic Emirate to respect human rights, lift the restrictions on women and girls, and to form an inclusive government.
The Islamic Emirate meanwhile says it supports meetings that are in the interest of Afghans. “It is a positive step that if they talk about humanitarian aid to the Afghan people and to cooperate with Afghanistan but overall we can say that all meetings that are in the interest of Afghans, is a positive step,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA.
Regional
Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan
Islamic State (Daesh) claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in southwestern Pakistan that killed nine policemen on Monday, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.
A suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into a police truck in Sibbi, a city some 160 km east of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, Reuters reported.
“ISIS claims suicide attack in Sibi, Balochistan,” tweeted Rita Katz, director of the SITE Intel Group that tracks Islamist extremists.
Hospital officials said at least 7 policemen were wounded in the attack, the latest in a series targeting police personnel in Pakistan.
The recent attack comes as ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been fighting the government for decades, accusing it of exploiting Balochistan’s rich gas and mineral resources.
Regional
School poisonings, if deliberate, deserve death: Iran leader
Iran’s supreme leader said on Monday that if a series of suspected poisonings at girls’ schools are proven to be deliberate the culprits should be sentenced to death for committing an “unforgivable crime.”
It was the first time Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all matters of state, has spoken publicly about the suspected poisonings, which began late last year and have led to hundreds of children falling ill, Associated Press reported.
Iranian officials only acknowledged the poisonings in recent weeks and have provided no details on who may be behind the attacks or what chemicals – if any – have been used. Iran has no history of religious extremists targeting women’s education.
“If the poisoning of students is proven, those behind this crime should be sentenced to capital punishment and there will be no amnesty for them,” Khamenei said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.
Authorities have acknowledged suspected attacks at more than 50 schools across 21 of Iran’s 30 provinces since November.
Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said over the weekend that “suspicious samples” had been gathered by investigators, without elaborating. He called on the public to remain calm and accused unnamed enemies of inciting fear to undermine the Islamic Republic.
Vahidi said at least 52 schools had been affected by suspected poisonings, while Iranian media reports have put the number of schools at over 60. At least one boy’s school reportedly has been affected.
Videos of upset parents and schoolgirls in emergency rooms with IVs in their arms have flooded social media, AP reported.
Iran has imposed stringent restrictions on independent media since the outbreak of nationwide protests in September, making it difficult to determine the nature and scope of the suspected poisonings.
On Monday, Iranian media reported that authorities arrested a Qom-based journalist, Ali Pourtabatabaei, who had been regularly reporting on the suspected poisonings.
The children affected in the poisonings have reportedly complained of headaches, heart palpitations, feeling lethargic or otherwise unable to move. Some described smelling tangerines, chlorine or cleaning agents.
Reports suggest at least 400 schoolchildren have fallen ill since November. Vahidi, the interior minister, said in his statement that two girls remain in hospital because of underlying chronic conditions. There have been no reported fatalities.
As more attacks were reported Sunday, videos were posted on social media showing children complaining about pain in the legs, abdomen and dizziness. State media have mainly referred to these as “hysteric reactions.”
Featured
Khalilzad slams ‘brutal’ but ‘failed’ regime in Iran
Former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Sunday called the Iranian regime a “political and economic failure at home and a growing threat to the region and the world”.
In an interview with UK-based Iran International, Khalilzad said the Tehran regime has lost the support of the Iranian people.
Following up with a detailed tweet after the interview, the former envoy said the Iranian “regime rules through brutal suppression of those who back the Zan (women), Zendagi (life), and Azadi (freedom) movements.
Referring to the ongoing poisoning mystery, he said “many female students have been poisoned at school.”
He also lashed out and said: “Iran has become the capital of al-Qaeda, is determined to acquire nuclear weapons, and provides military support to Russia in its aggression in Ukraine.”
Khalilzad also stated that the Iranian regime “might well use al-Qaeda to target regime opponents abroad and former US officials it has declared it wants to kill.”
He said the Biden administration and US Congress needs to increase support for Iran’s democratic opposition, isolate Iran internationally, press allies to declare Iran’s special military unit, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as a terrorist organization, and downgrade relations with the regime by withdrawing their Ambassadors.
“We must increase sanctions, especially stopping the import of Iranian oil. We must also strengthen deterrence against potential Iranian aggression,” he said.
Explosion kills 15 in crowded market in Bangladesh capital
Pentagon chief, in unannounced visit to Iraq, pledges continued US troop presence
Uzbekistan hosts meeting of special envoys of Afghanistan’s neighbors
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Afghanistan announce schedule for T20I series against Pakistan
IEA’s Ministry of Finance: The recent report of SIGAR is far from the truth
More than 500 people dead and thousands injured in major Turkey, Syria earthquake
IEA tightens currency controls after dollar smuggling report
Death toll from Syria-Turkey quake nears 10,000
Tehran hosts key Iran-Afghanistan business forum
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Saar: IEA’s call for recognition discussed
Tahawol: Optimism over fighting terrorism in Afghanistan
Saar: Role of UN in Afghanistan affairs discussed
Tahawol: EU’s call for intra-Afghan dialogue discussed
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghan MMA fighter Farid Besharat defeats his American rival
-
Latest News5 days ago
48 dam projects to be designed next fiscal year: ministry
-
Latest News5 days ago
Local museum inaugurated in Afghanistan’s Ghor province
-
Latest News4 days ago
Six killed in anti-Daesh operation in Herat
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran discovers large lithium deposit
-
Latest News5 days ago
DAB to auction $16 million on Saturday
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 5,000 drug traffickers arrested in past year: officials
-
Latest News5 days ago
Survey finds 73% of US veterans view Bidens withdrawal ‘negatively’