Uzbekistan hosts meeting of special envoys of Afghanistan’s neighbors

The first meeting of special representatives of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries was held in Tashkent in Uzbekistan on Tuesday where participants discussed the current situation in the country.

Representatives from Iran, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, China, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan attended the meeting and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan; emphasized the need to find solutions to existing issues; and deliberated on the need for long-lasting peace.

Continuing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan was also discussed.

The meeting was held in the absence of Islamic Emirate representatives.

While several neighboring countries including Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan have officially handed over the Afghan Embassies to Islamic Emirate diplomats, the IEA has still not been formally recognized by these countries and invited to attend such gatherings.

Afghanistan’s neighboring countries have repeatedly called on the Islamic Emirate to respect human rights, lift the restrictions on women and girls, and to form an inclusive government.

The Islamic Emirate meanwhile says it supports meetings that are in the interest of Afghans. “It is a positive step that if they talk about humanitarian aid to the Afghan people and to cooperate with Afghanistan but overall we can say that all meetings that are in the interest of Afghans, is a positive step,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA.