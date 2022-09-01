Latest News
Iran, Russia review latest developments in Afghanistan
The special representatives of Iran and Russia for Afghanistan met in Moscow this week to discuss the latest developments in the country.
“Hassan Kazemi Qomi and Zamir Kabulov, the special representatives of Iran and Russia for Afghanistan affairs held talks today in Moscow and discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan” Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi, an assistant to Iran’s foreign minister and the director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s West Asia Department, tweeted, Mehr news reported.
Also discussed was the need for regional cooperation, the role of Russia and neighboring countries of Afghanistan in the sectors of security, peace, and stability and the fight against terrorism.
Foreign ministry hosts fundraising conference in Kabul for disaster victims
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) hosted a donor conference in Kabul on Thursday in a bid to raise funds for victims of recent disasters in Afghanistan.
Organized by the foreign ministry, the conference was attended by representatives from United Nations agencies and other NGOs based in Afghanistan.
Speaking at the conference Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi briefed delegates about the casualties, losses and damages incurred during recent natural disasters across the country and the actions taken by the IEA to tackle and manage the events.
According to Muttaqi, recent flash floods in parts of the country left almost 200 people dead, 300 others wounded, 12,000 houses destroyed or damaged, more than 9,000 livestock dead and thousands of agricultural land destroyed.
Muttaqi said that during operations more than 20,000 people were rescued from flood waters and temporary shelters were provided.
He said while the recent floods and earthquake in June were a challenge for the IEA, the Islamic Emirate was able to assist victims with its limited resources.
“With the help of aid organizations we have provided food and non- food items to more than 100,000 affected people across the country,” Muttaqi said.
He said the IEA also built mobile clinics and camps for the earthquake victims, and permanent shelters were built for more than 1,000 people affected by this disaster.
“Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan distributed 160 million afghanis in cash to the people affected in the June earthquake.”
According to Muttaqi with the help of the WFP, the IEA was able to provide assistance to more than six million people across the country.
“We called on the international community and international aid organizations to help those affected in the earthquake and flash floods. Today Afghans need your help more than any other day,” Muttaqi said.
He also said that the IEA’s government is newly established and put all its efforts into rescuing people and delivering aid but according to him: “We are not able to carry this burden alone. Therefore we hope that all humanitarian organizations and the international community will help us in this hard time.”
The foreign minister said that the IEA is ready to fully cooperate with aid organizations in distributing aid transparently and providing grounds for aid distribution.
“We are using our resources to address the problems but our resources are limited and not adequate for all those affected by the recent natural disasters. We call on all humanitarian organizations, helping partners and businessmen to help those affected in earthquake and flash floods, and we are ready and willing to cooperate in delivering all aid in a transparent process to the affected people” Muttaqi said.
He once again called on the international community to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and to lift all sanctions and provide facilities for trade.
“For lasting improvement our demand and request is that Afghan’s rights must be given and like other nations, ways must be opened for Afghans, both ground and air corridors, so we can engage with other countries so our country can stand on its own feet and help us find markets for our goods and facilitate with exports. This will benefit Afghans,” Muttaqi said.
On behalf of UNAMA, Ramiz Alakbarov said: “We have delivered more than $1 billion dollars in cash towards humanitarian operations through the use of liquidity funds to Afghanistan and that supported partners and also enabled cash assistance directly to the people.”
He also said that solutions are not in the distribution of aid, but rather in the investment in the agricultural sector.
“We must prioritize the needs of vulnerable Afghans; women and children require special attention,” he said.
“We are strongly committed to supporting relief efforts in Afghanistan that we will continue as a community of 193 organizations to deliver that assistance in most remote areas,” Alakbarov said.
He also said: “We right now operate in 401 districts and we do appreciate the access and the security provided to us to be able to deliver that assistance.”
Alakbarov emphasized that UNAMA’s continued presence aims to support the people of Afghanistan.
Afghanistan an independent nation, no longer influenced by another country: Muttaqi
The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Amir Khan Muttaqi, said Wednesday that Afghanistan is a free and independent nation and its internal and external policies are not affected by any country.
In an interview with India’s Strat News Global in Kabul, Muttaqi said that no country has any influence over the government of Afghanistan and that it makes all its decisions independently.
The foreign minister emphasized that the Islamic Emirate wants good diplomatic relations with the United States. He said Kabul has maintained contact for diplomatic interaction with the US.
“Afghanistan makes its own decisions and makes its own policies,” said Muttaqi adding that “Afghanistan is an independent and free country and is not influenced by any country, it makes every decision in the field of its foreign policy.”
Muttaqi also said the Islamic Emirate wants diplomatic relations with all countries in the world.
According to the foreign minister, Kabul has maintained contact with Washington and hopes that relations with America will improve in the future.
Muttaqi also reassured India on the safety of its diplomats in Kabul and called on Delhi to strengthen relations with the Islamic Emirate.
“Afghanistan is now an independent and sovereign government, a government that has complete control over its borders and territory and does not allow anyone to direct threats against the country; sending diplomats from India to Afghanistan, accepting our diplomats at the Afghan embassy in New Delhi and the start of issuing visas to Afghans, as well as the start of business relations, is a great development in our interactions. We want to strengthen and develop relations with India, diplomatic places are a good bridge between us and the Indian authorities,” Muttaqi added.
At the same time, on the one-year anniversary of the US and NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, senior US military and defense officials say that they will continue the fight against terrorism not only in Afghanistan but in other parts of the world.
“Today marks exactly one year since the end of the 20-year war and the withdrawal of our military forces from Afghanistan. We are proud of the professional performance of our forces in twenty years of war in Afghanistan and the cooperation of NATO and our other partners and allies, the war in Afghanistan is over but the fight continues.
“We will continue the fight against terrorism, we will use our special war capabilities in this direction,” said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
“All our forces, including the combat, naval, air, special forces and other military forces, should be proud to serve in Afghanistan to protect their country against terrorist attacks, but the battle continues, we will use our capabilities over the horizon not only in Afghanistan but in other parts of the world. Terrorists around the world should know that we will come after them,” said Mark Milley, the US Chief of Staff.
IEA marks 1st anniversary of America’s withdrawal
The first anniversary of the withdrawal of the United States and its allies in Afghanistan was celebrated Wednesday at a special ceremony at Bagram Air Base outside Kabul with senior officials of the Islamic Emirate in attendance.
Among those present was the IEA’s Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.
At the ceremony, Akhund called on the world, especially the United States, to not repeat the “bitter experiences of the past twenty years” and to interact with the new government of Afghanistan.
“The world should come to negotiations to resolve problems instead of making excuses for creating more (problems); the Islamic Emirate is ready to talk to them,” said Akhund.
Akhund said the problems in Afghanistan have been caused by the “destructive actions of America and its allies in the past two decades.”
The ceremony also included a military drill, with soldiers marching in a parade and different military vehicles and equipment left behind by foreign forces and the previous government showcased.
In a statement on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of the IEA’s takeover, the Islamic Emirate stated that policies, pressure and threats against the Afghan people over twenty years by the US military failed and led to the escalating crisis.
According to the statement, the Islamic Emirate urged the international community to adopt a reasonable policy towards Afghanistan and to respect the independent Islamic system and the will of the people so that Afghanistan, as an independent nation, may have normal relations and positive interaction with the world.
Last year on this day, August 31, foreign forces led by the US and NATO were defeated and expelled from Afghanistan after twenty years of military presence.
At Wednesday’s ceremony, the Islamic Emirate emphasized that it will no longer allow any country to have a military presence in Afghanistan and will establish relations with countries based on national interests only through diplomatic means.
