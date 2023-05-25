Regional
Iran says it has successfully test-launched ballistic missile
Iran successfully test-launched a ballistic missile with a potential 2,000-km range on Thursday, state media said, two days after the chief of Israel’s armed forces raised the prospect of “action” against Tehran over its nuclear programme.
Iran, which has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle East, says its weapons are capable of reaching the bases of arch-foes Israel and the United States in the region, Reuters reported.
Despite U.S. and European opposition, the Islamic Republic has said it will further develop its “defensive” missile programme.
“Our message to Iran’s enemies is that we will defend the country and its achievements. Our message to our friends is that we want to help regional stability,” Iranian Defence Minister Mohammadreza Ashtiani said.
State TV broadcast a few seconds of footage of what it said was the launch of an upgraded version of Iran’s Khoramshahr 4 ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 km (1,243 miles) and able to carry a 1,500-kg (3,300-pound) warhead, read the report.
The state news agency IRNA said the liquid-fuel missile had been named the “Kheibar”, a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam.
“The domestically-build Kheibar missile’s outstanding features include quick preparation and launch time, which makes it a tactical weapon in addition to a strategic one,” it said.
Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, sees Iran as an existential threat. Iran says its ballistic missiles are an important deterrent and retaliatory force against the United States, Israel and other potential regional adversaries, Reuters reported.
Israeli officials could not immediately be reached for comment about Iran’s missile launch.
On Tuesday, the top Israeli general mooted possible military action against Iran as efforts by six world powers to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal have stalled since last September, amid growing Western fears about Tehran’s accelerating nuclear advances.
The deal, which Washington ditched in 2018, imposed curbs on Iran’s nuclear activities that extended the time Tehran would need to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb, if it chose to do so. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.
Regional
Key aide of Pakistan’s Imran Khan resigns amidst standoff with army
A key aide of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday he was quitting politics, dealing a further blow to the embattled ex-premier’s party as a standoff with the military intensified, Reuters reported.
Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s resignation is the latest – and highest profile – in a string of departures from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which the civilian government on Wednesday threatened to ban.
“I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from party position and parting ways from Imran Khan,” Chaudhry said in a post on Twitter.
The former information minister spent days in detention after violent protests swept the country this month after the detention of Khan on corruption charges, read the report.
Chaudhry condemned the protests by Khan’s supporters, who attacked military installations, including army headquarters, and government buildings.
Khan says the corruption allegations were fabricated and that his associates are being forced out under duress from the government and the military in a manoeuvre to dismantle his party before elections scheduled later this year.
He has been embroiled in a tussle with the military since he was removed from power last year in a parliamentary vote which he says was orchestrated by the country’s top generals. The military denies this.
Khan is Pakistan’s most popular leader according to local polls, while the military is its most powerful institution, having ruled directly or overseen governments throughout Pakistan’s 75-year history, Reuters reported.
The face-off has raised new fears about the stability of the nuclear-armed South Asian country of 220 million people as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.
Chaudhry is the second former federal minister to leave Khan. On Tuesday, former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari announced she was leaving politics, citing health concerns, after spending 12 days in detention.
Most of the top leaders of the PTI have been taken into custody. A number of former parliamentarians and mid-tier leaders have quit the party or politics entirely over the last few days.
Another key aide, former Finance Minister Asad Umar also announced on Wednesday, hours after he was released from detention, that he was resigning from his party position of secretary general.
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters on Wednesday that the government is considering banning the PTI for attacking the “very basis of state” and this could not be tolerated.
A ban would be likely to further enrage Khan’s supporters and exacerbate the confrontation with the military establishment.
PTI party lawyer Ali Zafar said any such step would be challenged in court. He said an entire party cannot be blamed for acts committed by individuals.
Khan, 70, became prime minister in 2018 with the tacit support of the military, though both sides denied it at the time. But he later fell out with the generals after being seen as having tried to interfere in key promotions in the security sphere.
After being removed from power last year, Khan has been campaigning for a snap general elections, rallying supporters across the country. But the prime minister who replaced him, Shahbaz Sharif, has rejected calls for a poll ahead of the due date late this year.
Khan has said the corruption charges were made up to banish him from politics.
He was detained on May 9 but was later freed on bail.
In an address on Wednesday, Khan said he would form a negotiating committee that will offer to talk with state authorities to seek a way out of the impasse, Reuters reported.
He said if that committee was convinced the matter could be resolved by him stepping aside from politics or from not holding snap elections, he would comply.
Regional
Pakistan considering banning Imran Khan’s party: defense minister
Pakistan is considering banning former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday.
The move comes amid political instability in the nuclear-armed nation caused by Khan’s arrest on May 9 on corruption charges, before he was released on bail on court orders.
The embattled Khan, who says corruption charges have been concocted, is embroiled in a confrontation with the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan directly or overseen civilian governments throughout its history.
“It is under consideration to ban PTI,” Asif told reporters. “The PTI has attacked very basis of the state, that never happened before. It can’t be tolerated”.
Khan’s arrest sparked deadly protests across the country, with army establishments being attacked and state buildings set ablaze, Reuters reported.
Herat
Jobs to be created for 500 recovered addicts in Herat: officials
Herat provincial officials say that 500 drug addicts who have recently recovered in this province will be provided with job opportunities.
The officials of the counter-narcotics department in Herat said that an agreement has been signed with salt and coal mining companies to employ hundreds of recovered drug addicts in the province.
Currently, almost 300 addicts who have recovered in the last four months are working in the salt mine of Ghurian district of Herat.
These addicts were under treatment for four to five months, officials said.
According to the officials, since the beginning of the program to create work opportunities for drug addicts, 291 people have been included in the work schemes.
“The people we transfer will have every means of facilities,” said Nasir Omid, head of a salt mining company in Herat.
Drug addicts were rounded up in Herat in winter and housed in treatment facilities.
“Around five thousand drug addicts were rounded up and taken to addiction treatment centers,” local officials said.
Iran says it has successfully test-launched ballistic missile
Kabir meets with Chinese envoy, reiterates need for strong ties with Beijing
66 Afghan prisoners released from Pakistan prisons return home
Brilliant Madhwal takes 5-5 as Mumbai knock Lucknow out of IPL
Key aide of Pakistan’s Imran Khan resigns amidst standoff with army
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die
Pakistan militant attack kills three troops, officials say
Sudan war rages despite truce pledges
Turkey’s Erdogan cancels election rallies for health reasons
Saar: Iran and Indonesia leader’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s new representative for Afghanistan
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Demands of G7 countries from IEA discussed
Tahawol: Tensions over Iran’s water rights discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
India delivers more assistance to Habibia High School in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran’s deputy chief of army visits Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
2.4 million people are living with disabilities in Afghanistan: OCHA
-
Latest News5 days ago
G7 leaders call on IEA to ensure political inclusivity through national dialogue
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
NASA picks Bezos’ Blue Origin to build lunar landers for moonwalkers
-
Latest News4 days ago
Military helicopter crashes in northern Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Lucknow edge Kolkata to enter IPL play-offs, top-two finish for Chennai
-
World4 days ago
Air strikes shake Khartoum as warring sides agree to one-week ceasefire