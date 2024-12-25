Latest News
Iran supports lasting stability, security in Afghanistan: Araghchi
Araghchi made the remarks while meeting with Alireza Bikdeli, the newly appointed head of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Embassy in Afghanistan on Tuesday night.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has emphasized Iran’s special focus on Afghanistan, reaffirming the country’s support for and assistance to the Afghan people in their pursuit of lasting stability, security, and sustainable development.
Bikdeli presented a report on his mission and outlined forthcoming plans to advance the development of relations and cooperation between the two neighboring countries.
In this meeting, the top Iranian diplomat underscored the serious commitment of the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian to pursue a policy of good neighborliness and emphasized Iran's special concern for the situation in Afghanistan.
Bikdeli previously held several prominent positions, including as Iran’s chargé d'affaires in Kazakhstan, Head of the Economic Reconstruction Taskforce for Afghanistan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy for Research at the Institute for Political and International Studies.
He also served the country as Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Cyprus, and Turkey as well as the Deputy for Consular, Parliamentary, and Expatriate Affairs at the Foreign Ministry.
IEA will not leave Pakistan’s ‘cowardly attacks’ in Paktika unanswered: MoD
While some Pakistani media outlets have claimed that the targets of recent attacks were members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has stated that all the victims were local civilians.
The Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) condemned Pakistan's airstrikes in Paktika province late on Tuesday.
The ministry said in a statement that civilians were targeted in the attacks.
"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan considers this barbaric act to be against all international principles and open aggression, and strongly condemns it,” read the ministry statement.
The ministry added that the Pakistani side should know that such arbitrary actions are not the solution to any problem.
"The Islamic Emirate will not leave this cowardly act unanswered, rather it considers the defense of its territory and privacy as its inalienable right,” read the statement.
Khalilzad's reaction to Pakistan's airstrikes in Barmal district of Paktika
Meanwhile, Zalmay Khalilzad, the former representative of the US for peace in Afghanistan, in response to Pakistan's airstrikes in Barmal district of Paktika province, stated that if these attacks are confirmed, the Islamic Emirate may react.
Khalilzad said on X that both countries need a clear agreement to ensure that none of them use their territory against the other.
Referring to the visit of Pakistan's special representative to Kabul, he asked whether General Asim Munir, Pakistan's army chief, would allow the envoy to start negotiations to resolve these tensions.
Pakistani jets targeted some areas of Barmal district of Paktika on Tuesday.
Conflicting Reports on Casualties from Recent Attacks in Paktika
While some Pakistani media outlets have claimed that the targets of recent attacks were members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has stated that all the victims were local civilians.
At present, there is no confirmed information on the exact number of casualties or injuries. Authorities from the Islamic Emirate are expected to provide further details in the coming hours.
The attacks took place while Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan's special envoy for Afghanistan affairs, was visiting Kabul for talks. He met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sirajuddin Haqqani, Acting Minister of Interior and other officials of the Islamic Emirate.
Mines ministry signs cement production contract in Logar with private company
Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Hedayatullah Badri, announced that a cement production contract has been signed in Logar province with a private company.
During a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday, Badri stated that the contract has a 30-year duration, and the contracting company will invest approximately $145 million into the project.
Badri explained that, once operational, the plant will produce 2,500 tons of cement daily, creating job opportunities for thousands of individuals.
“The contracting company will invest around $145 million in this project, which will have a daily production capacity of 2,500 tons of cement,” he said. “This project will also generate employment for hundreds of our fellow citizens.”
Meanwhile, the representative of the contracting company assured that work on the major project will begin on schedule and progress according to the terms of the agreement.
Wu Zeidan, the president of SAKO Afghan, stated, "We are committed to serving the Afghan people through this project, and we pledge to complete it on time, in line with the contract."
It is worth noting that since the Islamic Emirate's takeover, four major cement projects have been signed between the Ministry and the private sector, with a total investment of approximately $623 million. Currently, work on these projects is currently advancing rapidly.
Pakistani special envoy holds talks with IEA acting interior minister
During the meeting, Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to improving relations with Afghanistan through collaborative efforts.
Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s newly appointed special envoy for Afghanistan, met with Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in Kabul on Tuesday to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and resolving key issues between Islamabad and the IEA, according to a statement from the Afghan Ministry of Interior.
The statement highlighted that the Pakistani delegation extended condolences on behalf of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over the recent passing of Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, the IEA's acting Minister for Refugees. The delegation expressed deep sympathy to his family and the Afghan people.
During the meeting, Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to improving relations with Afghanistan through collaborative efforts.
"We are committed to resolving challenges between our two countries through joint initiatives aimed at strengthening both economic and social ties," the statement quoted Sadiq as saying.
Meanwhile, Minister Haqqani emphasized the long-standing religious, cultural, and historical bonds shared between Afghanistan and Pakistan. He stressed the importance of accelerating cooperative efforts to address shared security and political challenges.
"The current circumstances require us to expedite our joint actions to safeguard the relationship between our peoples and ensure regional stability and development," Haqqani stated.
